Snap One Holdings Corp. Sets Spring 2022 Financial Conference and Industry Trade Show Schedule

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SNPO) (“Snap One,” the “Company”), a provider of smart living products, services, and software to professional integrators, is scheduled to participate at the following financial conferences and industry trade shows throughout the spring of 2022:



Raymond James 2022 Institutional Investors Conference

Date: Monday, March 7, 2022

Format: In-Person Presentation, 1x1 Meetings

Location: Orlando, FL

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Date: Thursday, March 10, 2022

Format: In-Person Fireside Chat, 1x1 Meetings

Location: San Francisco, CA

International Security Conference & Exposition (ISC West) 2022

Date: Tuesday-Friday, March 22-25, 2022

Format: In-Person, Trade Show Floor Company Exhibit

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Information and Registration: Here

J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media & Communications Conference

Date: Monday-Wednesday, May 23-25, 2022

Format: In-Person Presentation, 1x1 Meetings

Location: Boston, MA

For additional information, please contact your financial institution’s representative or Snap One’s investor relations team at IR@SnapOne.com or 949-574-3860.

About Snap One

Established in 2005 and based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Snap One is a manufacturer and exclusive source of A/V, security, control, networking, and remote management products for professional integrators. Control4 is Snap One’s premier brand for automation and control. Snap One is an industry leader in the pro-install channel and helps integrators build their businesses by providing a wide range of high-quality products, easily accessible through an intuitive website and backed by award-winning service and support. With a vast catalogue of today’s most popular brands, Snap One is the premier choice for professional installers across the globe. With over 30 local branches in the U.S. and two in Canada, Snap One blends the benefits of e-commerce with the convenience of same-day pickup. Additional information about Snap One and its products can be found at snapone.com .

Cautionary Statements Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, which reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, our operations, earnings and financial performance, including our guidance for 2021. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “outlook,” “indicator,” “believes,” “project,” “forecast,” “targets,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “approximately,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “scheduled,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. We believe these factors include but are not limited to the impact of COVID-19, risks related to our business and industry, risks related to our products, risks related to our manufacturing and supply chain, risks related to our distribution channels, risks related to laws and regulations, risks related to cybersecurity and privacy, risks related to intellectual property, risks related to our international operations, risks related to our indebtedness, risks related to our financial statements, risks related to our common stock, and as well as those other risks described under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our in our Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the SEC; as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this report and in our other periodic filings. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this report, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contacts

Media:



Abigail Hanlon

Director, Marketing Events & Public Relations

Abigail.Hanlon@SnapOne.com

Catherine Adcock

Gateway Public Relations

949-574-3860

IR@SnapOne.com

Investors:



Tom Colton and Matt Glover

Gateway Investor Relations

949-574-3860

IR@SnapOne.com