RxSight, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on March 8, 2022

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: RXST) – RxSight, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to improving the vision of patients following cataract surgery, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 after the market close on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The company’s management will discuss the results during a conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by accessing a live and archived webcast of the event at www.rxsight.com, on the Investors page in the News and Events section. The call will also be available by dialing 844-602-7038 (U.S.) or 916-637-9714 (International) five to ten minutes prior to the start time, using conference ID: 8478727.

RxSight, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company dedicated to improving the vision of patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight® Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens® (LAL®), RxSight Light Delivery Device (LDD™) and accessories, is the first and only commercially available intraocular lens (IOL) technology that enables doctors to customize and optimize visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery. The LAL now features ActivShield™ technology, a revolutionary UV protection layer built into the lens. Additional information about RxSight can be found at www.rxsight.com.

