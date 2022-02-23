PHH Mortgage Honored by Freddie Mac for Superior Loan Servicing

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHH Mortgage (“PHH” or the “Company”), a subsidiary of Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) and a leading non-bank mortgage servicer and originator, today announced the Company was honored with a 2021 Freddie Mac Servicer Honors and Rewards Program (SHARP)SM Award. PHH won the Gold Award for Group 1, which includes companies servicing 200,000 or more Freddie Mac mortgages. This distinction recognizes PHH as the top performer among the top tier servicing group.

SHARP recognizes servicers for superior servicing portfolio performance, outstanding customer service to borrowers, and for positive efforts to cure delinquencies. Freddie Mac measures servicer performance through specific servicing metrics, benchmarks and requirements. Awards are primarily determined by a rank within a group, which are determined by portfolio size.

“We’re honored to be recognized by Freddie Mac as the top performing mortgage servicer in our category,” said Scott Anderson, Executive Vice President and Chief Servicing Officer of PHH Mortgage. “This award speaks volumes about the dedication and commitment of our team, the high levels of customer service they deliver and the overall strength and quality of our servicing capabilities and practices. Furthermore, it demonstrates how our servicing platform delivers superior performance for homeowners, clients and investors.”

The SHARP awards are aligned with Freddie Mac’s Reimagine Servicing® mission to transform the mortgage servicing landscape, where efforts are centered around improving the client experience, reducing costs and minimizing credit risk.

