Kronos Worldwide, Inc. Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE: KRO) announced a $0.01 per share increase in its regular quarterly dividend. Kronos Worldwide’s board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of nineteen cents ($0.19) per share on its common stock, payable on March 17, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 8, 2022.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a major international producer of titanium dioxide products.

