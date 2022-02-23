3D Systems to Add Extrusion Technology to Solution Portfolio with Acquisition of Titan Additive LLC.

Addition of unique extrusion technology to complement 3D Systems’ broad polymer technology portfolio, opening significant new market opportunities



Unique modular system designs offer both filament and pellet extrusion capability, while open printing architecture accommodates wide variety of industrial materials to address broad range of customer applications

Addresses critical customer production applications that require large build volumes, superior performance & productivity with lower total cost



ROCK HILL, S.C., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Titan Additive LLC (Titan Robotics), the Colorado-based designer and fabricator of large-format, industrial 3D printers. As the market leader in pellet-based polymer extrusion 3D printing technology, and the only manufacturer offering hybrid tool head configurations, Titan Robotics provides solutions to its customers by developing application-specific processes using Titan’s unique additive manufacturing (AM) technology. With this acquisition, 3D Systems will expand the strength and breadth of its polymer AM solutions portfolio to address new applications in markets such as Foundries, Consumer Goods, Service Bureaus, Transportation & Motorsports, Aerospace & Defense, and General Manufacturing.

“As the leading additive manufacturing solutions partner across Industrial and Healthcare markets, 3D Systems is committed to meeting the widest possible range of our customers’ AM production needs,” said Dr. Jeffrey Graves, president and CEO, 3D Systems. “With the addition of Titan Robotics’ unique extrusion technology, we will be able to address our customers’ need for large build volumes, superior performance, and improved productivity at a significantly lower cost. Through the innovative modular approach of their printers, and the ability to use both pellet and filament product forms in an open architecture with widely available production polymer systems, we believe the adoption rate of industrial 3D printing will continue to accelerate. By combining the engineering and applications expertise of Titan Robotics with the global reach of 3D Systems’ sales, service, and applications teams, we are well-positioned to support our customers across the full range of our markets.”

Titan Robotics is the only manufacturer offering hybrid tool head configurations that include pellet extrusion, filament extrusion, and a spindle tool head for precision finishing. These configurable systems give the customer tremendous flexibility to choose the best combined format to meet their application need. The resulting solutions can deliver large, industrial parts using heated build platforms and chambers that scale from 30” x 30” x 45” to as large as 50” x 50” x 72” with print speeds up to 30,000 mm per minute. As a customer’s application focus expands in the future, the modular Titan system can be easily upgraded to accommodate new materials and product configurations to best meet their targeted performance and cost goals.

"The team at Titan Robotics is thrilled to become part of the world-class organization at 3D Systems, as Titan’s leadership team of Clay Guillory, Bill Macy, Maddie Guillory and I are committed to continuing Titan’s mission of changing the traditional manufacturing landscape with production additive manufacturing solutions,” said Rahul Kasat, CEO, Titan Additive LLC. “We are excited by the synergies this acquisition will enable to expand the adoption of industrial 3D printing across a wide variety of manufacturing industries, as pellet-based extrusion and hybrid manufacturing systems become the new standards for production applications.”

Direct pellet-fed 3D printing opens up a wide choice of material options, with hundreds of formulations commercially available ranging from low durometer (soft) to high performance and highly filled resins, such as high loadings of carbon fiber and glass fiber. This allows customers to not only select the ideal material for their application but also to realize potential cost savings of up to 75%. The combination of fast production and short cycle times, and lower costs make these solutions ideal for a variety of applications including:

Sand casting

Tooling, including thermoforming, vacuum forming, sheet metal forming, composite tooling, etc.

Jigs and fixtures for assembly and manufacturing operations

End-use parts applications such as an alternative to injection molding, or for high-temperature requirements, such as air ducts, underhood, brackets, and structural components.

Titan Robotics was represented by Reynolds Advisory Partners in this transaction.

3D Systems expects this transaction to close in April of 2022. The company will comment further on this growth investment in its upcoming earnings call, scheduled for Monday, February 28, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. For more information, please visit the company’s website.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the ability of Titan Robotics and 3D Systems to consummate the transaction as expected, 3D Systems’ ability to integrate Titan Robotics into its business, and 3D Systems’ ability to realize the expected benefits of the transaction. In many cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "may," "will," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates" or "plans" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs, assumptions, and current expectations and may include comments as to the company’s beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of the company. The factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other factors, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected or predicted in forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included are made only as of the date of the statement. 3D Systems undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements made by management or on its behalf, whether as a result of future developments, subsequent events or circumstances or otherwise.

About 3D Systems

More than 30 years ago, 3D Systems brought the innovation of 3D printing to the manufacturing industry. Today, as the leading additive manufacturing solutions partner, we bring innovation, performance, and reliability to every interaction - empowering our customers to create products and business models never before possible. Thanks to our unique offering of hardware, software, materials, and services, each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise of our application engineers who collaborate with customers to transform how they deliver their products and services. 3D Systems’ solutions address a variety of advanced applications in healthcare and industrial markets such as medical and dental, aerospace & defense, automotive, and durable goods. More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com.

About Titan Additive LLC (Titan Robotics)

Titan Additive LLC is a production additive manufacturing solutions provider. Titan designs and fabricates large-format, industrial 3D printers, and provides solutions to its customers by developing processes using Titan’s additive manufacturing technology. Specializing in direct pellet fed 3D printing, hybrid additive, and subtractive systems, and hybrid pellet + filament extrusion systems, Titan’s Atlas 3D printers enable the use of engineering grade and affordable pellet materials. Titan provides complete additive manufacturing implementation, from 3D printing services to consulting and material integration processes. More at: www.titan3drobotics.com.