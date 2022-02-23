Dave Stover Appointed to APA Corporation Board of Directors

HOUSTON, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) today announced the appointment of Dave Stover to its board of directors. Stover is expected to serve on the Audit Committee.



“We are thrilled to welcome Dave to the APA board. With more than 40 years of domestic and international oil and gas industry experience, he will bring in-depth knowledge and global expertise to our ongoing efforts to deliver long-term value for APA stakeholders,” said John Lowe, APA’s nonexecutive board chairman.

Stover, 64, served as the chairman and CEO of Noble Energy until his retirement in 2020. He was appointed Chairman of the Board in April 2015, CEO in October 2014 and elected to the board of directors in April 2014. Prior to these roles, he served as President and Chief Operating Officer, along with other executive positions. Before joining Noble Energy in 2002, Stover served as BP’s Vice President and Business Unit Leader for the Gulf of Mexico Shelf from 2000 to 2002. From 1994 to 2000, he held various onshore and offshore management positions at Vastar Resources. Earlier in his career, he held positions in engineering, operations and management at ARCO Oil and Gas Company.

About APA

APA Corporation owns consolidated subsidiaries that explore for and produce oil and natural gas in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and that explore for oil and natural gas offshore Suriname. APA posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.apacorp.com. Additional details regarding Suriname, ESG performance and other investor-related topics are posted at investor.apacorp.com.

