Itaú Corpbanca Files Material Event Notice announcing Dividend Distribution Proposal

SANTIAGO, Chile, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITAÚ CORPBANCA (NYSE: ITCB; SSE: ITAUCORP) announced that it filed today a Material Event Notice with the Chilean Financial Market Commission reporting the proposal of the Board of Directors to the ordinary shareholders' meeting to distribute the equivalent of 30% of the 2021 fiscal year profits as a dividend to the shareholders, as previously informed by a Material Event Notice dated June 10, 2021. This percentage represents an aggregate amount equal to Ch$83,341,869,534 which, if approved, a dividend of Ch$0.0856089775 per share would be payable among the total of 973,517,871,202 validly issued shares of the Bank. The Material Event Notice is available on the company’s investor relations website at ir.itau.cl.



