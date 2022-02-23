SP Plus Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results

- Strong Fourth Quarter Caps a Year of Substantial Growth

- Sphere™ Technology Solutions Continue to be a Point of Differentiation

- Full-Year 2022 Guidance Indicates Operating Performance Near Pre-Pandemic 2019 Levels

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP Plus Corporation (Nasdaq:SP), a leading provider of technology-driven mobility solutions for aviation, commercial, hospitality and institutional clients throughout North America, today announced its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 results.

Management Commentary

Marc Baumann, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Fourth quarter results represented a strong finish to a year of substantial growth for SP+. We continued to gain significant operating leverage from our streamlined cost structure amid improving business conditions and successful business development initiatives. In fact, we exited the year with fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA that was only 2% below pre-pandemic 2019 levels, even as adjusted gross profit for the period, while up considerably year-on-year, was still 9% below fourth quarter 2019. As we have noted previously, while some costs will increase progressively as business activity continues to grow, we believe many of the expense reductions we have put in place are sustainable.

“Our strong fourth quarter and full-year performance was achieved within what remained a period of reduced business activity across most verticals. This supports our confidence that SP+ is emerging from two years of pandemic-related impacts with expanded market leadership and significant opportunities for future growth. Our Commercial segment continues to be a key driver of gross profit growth, benefitting from secular trends in mobility in large metropolitan areas, accelerated adoption of our proprietary Sphere™ technology solutions, and new contract wins. In 2021, we increased our scale and broadened our opportunities to provide additional services to new and existing clients.

“Our Aviation segment showed significant year-on-year growth and strong new business and renewal activity in 2021, but there remains a somewhat longer road back to full recovery due to the pandemic’s significant impact on our travel-related client base. We are addressing this by offering our airport, airline and cruise line clients innovative, technology-driven solutions to improve the traveler experience, reduce congestion and ease friction, while at the same time improving their bottom line. An example is the Curbside Concierge service we launched as a pilot program in May of 2021 at a single airport for one airline client, and which we currently have rolled out at 32 airports for that client. We now look forward to offering our Curbside Concierge service to other major airline clients.

“Even in the most challenging times over the past two years, we have remained steadfast in our commitment to advancing our technology transformation and continued to invest in the development of innovative technology solutions and tools that would give us a competitive advantage. We believe our proprietary suite of Sphere technology solutions has been a key differentiator for SP+ that has facilitated new business wins while also strengthening our position with existing clients.”

Selected Financial Summary

In millions except per share Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019 GAAP Adjusted/Non-

GAAP (1) GAAP Adjusted/

Non-GAAP (1) GAAP Adjusted/

Non-GAAP (1) Gross profit (2),(3) $45.5 $49.3 $29.5 $34.6 $51.6 $54.3 General and administrative expenses (3) $24.1 $23.9 $23.5 $22.5 $28.2 $28.2 Operating income (3) $18.3 $20.9 $2.8 $8.6 $18.5 $22.3 Net income attributable to SP Plus(3) $8.9 $10.9 $0.5 $0.5 $8.8 $11.8 Net income per share (“EPS”) (3) $0.41 $0.51 $0.02 $0.02 $0.41 $0.55 EBITDA (1),(3) NA $24.8 N/A $11.8 N/A $25.4 Net cash provided by operating activities $23.3 NA $12.3 NA $21.0 NA Free cash flow (1) NA $20.8 NA $9.8 NA $16.0





In millions except per share Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019 GAAP Adjusted/

Non-GAAP (1) GAAP Adjusted/

Non-GAAP (1) GAAP Adjusted/

Non-GAAP (1) Gross profit (2),(3) $167.3 $185.5 $18.7 $128.6 $218.5 $228.1 General and administrative expenses (3) $88.2 $87.0 $85.4 $77.3 $109.0 $107.7 Operating income (loss) (3) $66.5 $82.1 ($219.6) $35.2 $89.7 $106.1 Net income (loss) attributable to SP Plus(3) $31.7 $41.2 ($172.8) $9.3 $48.8 $60.5 Net income (loss) per share (“EPS”) (3) $1.48 $1.93 ($8.21) $0.44 $2.20 $2.73 EBITDA (1),(3) N/A $94.8 N/A $51.4 NA $117.5 Net cash provided by operating activities $53.4 NA $40.2 NA $76.0 NA Free cash flow (1) NA $41.8 NA $28.7 NA $60.3

(1) Refer to the disclosure regarding use of non-GAAP financial measures and the accompanying financial tables for a reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures to U.S. GAAP.

(2) GAAP gross profit updated to include depreciation and amortization expense. Please refer to the table accompanying this release for a reconciliation of GAAP gross profit.

(3) Adjusted gross profit, adjusted general and administrative expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income attributable to SP Plus, adjusted net income per share attributable to SP Plus (“adjusted EPS"), and adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (“adjusted EBITDA") are all non-GAAP financial measures that exclude, for the periods presented, (a) restructuring and other costs, including severance costs resulting from COVID-19; (b) impairment charges; (c) the amortization of acquired intangible assets; (d) gain/loss on sale of investments; and (e) with respect to adjusted gross profit, depreciation and amortization expense. Please refer to the accompanying financial tables for a reconciliation of these adjusted measures to U.S. GAAP.

Fourth Quarter Operating Results

In the fourth quarter of 2021, GAAP gross profit increased by 54% to $45.5 million from the year ago quarter. Excluding depreciation and amortization and restructuring and other costs, adjusted gross profit totaled $49.3 million, up 42% from $34.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, as business conditions continued to improve.

GAAP general and administrative (“G&A”) expenses amounted to $24.1 million, compared to $23.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Excluding restructuring and other costs, adjusted G&A expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $23.9 million, compared to $22.5 million in the year ago period, mainly reflecting additional support and investments as business activities increased. Despite the year-over-year increase, adjusted G&A in the fourth quarter of 2021 remained 15% below the comparable period of 2019, reflecting a permanent reduction in certain structural costs.

2021 fourth quarter GAAP net income attributable to SP Plus was $8.9 million, or $0.41 per share, a significant improvement compared to net income of $0.5 million, or $0.02 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2020. Excluding amortization of acquired intangibles and restructuring and other costs, fourth quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share were $0.51, compared to adjusted net income per share of $0.02 for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Full-Year Operating Results

Full-year 2021 GAAP gross profit was $167.3 million, compared to 2020 GAAP gross profit of $20.2 million that was impacted by $97.1 million in non-cash lease impairment charges related to the write-down of right-of-use operating lease assets. Excluding the impairment charge, depreciation and amortization expense, and restructuring and other costs from both periods, adjusted gross profit increased 44% to $185.5 million from $128.6 million in 2020, as our business continued to recover from the pandemic.

GAAP general and administrative (“G&A”) expenses were $88.2 million, compared to $85.4 million in 2020. Excluding restructuring and other costs, adjusted G&A expenses in 2021 were $87.0 million, compared to $77.3 million in the year ago period. The year-over-year increase is mainly attributable to the normalization of expenses, including costs related to performance-based compensation programs, as the Company moved closer to pre-pandemic levels of business activity. However, adjusted G&A costs in 2021 still remained 19% below the comparable period of 2019, reflecting lower structural costs.

GAAP net income attributable to SP Plus for full-year 2021 was $31.7 million, or $1.48 per share, which compares favorably to a net loss of $172.8 million, or $8.21 loss per share in 2020 that included $234.0 million in various non-cash lease, intangible and goodwill impairment charges. Excluding non-cash impairment charges, restructuring and other costs, as well as amortization of intangibles and other non-routine items from both periods, full-year 2021 adjusted earnings per share increased to $1.93 from $0.44 per share in 2020.

Full-year 2021 cash flow from operations was $53.4 million and free cash flow was $41.8 million, reflecting an increase of 33% and 46%, respectively, over 2020, with both 2021 measures being reduced by the early payment of deferred 2020 payroll taxes of $15.9 million. An income tax refund of $20 million expected in the fourth quarter of 2021 was not received and is now expected to be received in 2022.

2022 Outlook (1)

GAAP Adjusted / Non-GAAP Gross Profit (2) $188 - $208 million $200 - $220 million EBITDA NA $110 - $120 million Net Income (3) $50 - $55 million $56 - $61 million EPS (3) $2.31 - $2.55 $2.59 - $2.83 Operating Cash Flow (4) $83 - $98 million NA Free Cash Flow (4) NA $70 - $80 million

(1) Outlook assumes no meaningful restructuring or other non-routine costs

(2) GAAP gross profit updated to include depreciation and amortization expense

(3) Adjusted/Non-GAAP Outlook contemplates continuing adjustment for amortization of acquired intangible assets

(4) Outlook contemplates the receipt of an approximately $20 million Federal income tax refund that was previously expected in 2021

Mr. Baumann concluded, “We are pleased with our strong performance in 2021 and are looking ahead to another year of significant growth in 2022, where we expect to see gross profit and adjusted EBITDA approach or exceed 2019 pre-pandemic levels. Underpinning our guidance for 2022 is our expectation for continued progress in increasing the utilization of our services across key verticals and geographic markets in both our Commercial and Aviation segments.

“Our full-year 2022 gross profit expectation represents year-on-year growth of 18% on GAAP and 13% on adjusted gross profit, at the midpoints. Relative to 2019 pre-pandemic levels, the midpoint of the 2022 adjusted gross profit guidance is back to 92% of 2019. 2022 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be 21% ahead of 2021 and nearly back to pre-pandemic 2019 levels, at the midpoint, reflecting the benefit from increased business activity coupled with a streamlined cost structure. Our outlook for 2022 operating cash flow and free cash flow anticipates the receipt of a $20 million income tax refund that was previously expected in 2021.

“Our Sphere capabilities and solutions remain a key component of our long-term growth strategy. In the periods ahead, we expect to continue to have opportunities to deploy our proprietary technology in new areas that have the potential to expand our addressable market. Our strengthened financial position, market leadership and continued strong free cash flow outlook gives us the flexibility to invest in organic growth opportunities as well as pursue capital allocation strategies that can create additional value for shareholders.”

SP Plus Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (millions, except for share and per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Total services revenue $ 343.2 $ 244.7 $ 1,177.2 $ 1,086.9 Total cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below) 294.2 212.7 997.4 1,056.5 General and administrative expenses 24.1 23.5 88.2 85.4 Depreciation and amortization 6.6 5.7 25.1 29.3 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets — — — 135.3 Operating income (loss) 18.3 2.8 66.5 (219.6) Total other expenses, net 4.9 5.8 20.7 20.8 Earnings (loss) before income taxes 13.4 (3.0) 45.8 (240.4) Income tax expense (benefit) 4.0 (3.8) 10.5 (67.5) Net income (loss) 9.4 0.8 35.3 (172.9) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 0.5 0.3 3.6 (0.1) Net income (loss) attributable to SP Plus Corporation $ 8.9 $ 0.5 $ 31.7 $ (172.8) Common stock data Net income (loss) per common share Basic $ 0.42 $ 0.02 $ 1.50 $ (8.21) Diluted $ 0.41 $ 0.02 $ 1.48 $ (8.21)





SP Plus Corporation

Revenue and Gross Profit, before depreciation and amortization expense - by Contract type

(millions) (unaudited)

Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Lease type contracts Service revenue $62.3 $39.0 $215.6 $189.4 Subtract: Cost of services (47.8) (37.3) (170.6) (195.0) Gross profit, before depreciation and amortization expense $14.5 $1.7 $45.0 ($5.6) Management type contracts Service revenue $107.7 $80.0 $385.9 $359.6 Subtract: Cost of services (73.2) (47.1) (247.5) (226.5) Gross profit, before depreciation and amortization expense $34.5 $32.9 $138.4 $133.1 Other revenue and cost of services Reimbursed management contract revenue $173.2 $125.7 $575.7 $537.9 Subtract: Reimbursed management contract expense (173.2) (125.7) (575.7) (537.9) Subtract: Lease impairment — (2.6) (3.6) (97.1) Gross profit, before depreciation and amortization expense $0.0 ($2.6) ($3.6) ($97.1)





SP Plus Corporation Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (millions, except for share and per share data) (unaudited) Three months ended Twelve months ended December

31, 2021 December

31, 2020 December

31, 2019 December

31, 2021 December

31, 2020 December

31, 2019 Gross profit Total services revenue $343.2 $244.7 $421.5 $1,177.2 $1,086.9 $1,663.7 Subtract: Total cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) (294.2) (212.7) (367.2) (997.4) (1,056.5) (1,435.6) Gross profit, before depreciation and amortization expense 49.0 32.0 54.3 179.8 30.4 228.1 Subtract: Depreciation and amortization (3.5) (2.5) (2.7) (12.5) (11.7) (9.6) Gross profit, GAAP (1) 45.5 29.5 51.6 167.3 18.7

218.5 Add: Depreciation and amortization 3.5 2.5 2.7 12.5 11.7 9.6

Add: Restructuring and other costs 0.2 — — 2.0 1.1 — Add: Non-cash impairment charges — 2.6 — 3.6 97.1 — Other, rounding 0.1 — — 0.1 — — Adjusted gross profit $49.3 $34.6 $54.3 $185.5 $128.6 $228.1 Decline from 2019 -9% -36% NA -19% -44% NA (1) GAAP gross profit updated to include depreciation and amortization expense



General and administrative expenses General and administrative expenses, GAAP $24.1 $23.5 $28.2 $88.2 $85.4 $109.0 Subtract: Restructuring and other costs (0.2) (0.6) — (1.2) (6.5) (1.3) Subtract: Non-cash impairment charges — (0.3) — — (1.6) — Other, rounding — (0.1) — — — — Adjusted G&A $23.9 $22.5 $28.2 $87.0 $77.3 $107.7 Decline from 2019 -15% -20% NA -19% -28% NA Operating income Operating income (loss), GAAP $18.3 $2.8 $18.5 $66.5 ($219.6) $89.7 Add: Restructuring and other costs 0.4 0.6 — 3.2 7.6 1.3 Add: Non-cash impairment charges — 2.9 — 3.6 234.0 — Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles 2.2 2.2 3.8 8.7 13.2 15.1 Other, rounding — 0.1 — 0.1 — — Adjusted operating income $20.9 $8.6 $22.3 $82.1 $35.2 $106.1 Net income (loss) attributable to SP Plus Net income (loss) attributable to SP Plus, GAAP $8.9 $0.5 $8.8 $31.7 ($172.8) $48.8 Add: Restructuring and other costs 0.4 0.6 — 3.2 7.6 1.3 Add: Non-cash impairment charges — 2.9 — 3.6 234.0 — Subtract: Other income (0.1) (0.1) — (0.1) (0.2) — Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles 2.2 2.2 3.8 8.7 13.2 15.1 Net tax effect of adjustments (0.7) (1.5) (1.0) (4.2) (68.7) (4.4) Non-routine tax 0.2 (4.2) 0.1 (1.8) (3.8) (0.3) Other, rounding — 0.1 0.1 0.1 — — Adjusted net income attributable to SP Plus $10.9 $0.5 $11.8 $41.2 $9.3 $60.5 Net income (loss) per share, GAAP Basic $0.42 $0.02 $0.41 $1.50 ($8.21) $2.21 Diluted $0.41 $0.02 $0.41 $1.48 ($8.21) $2.20 Adjusted net income per share Basic $0.52 $0.02 $0.55 $1.95 $0.44 $2.74 Diluted $0.51 $0.02 $0.55 $1.93 $0.44 $2.73 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 21,189,041 21,053,049 21,490,882 21,166,323 21,056,061 22,080,025 Diluted 21,423,838 21,165,377 21,600,568 21,379,983 21,056,061 22,208,032 Diluted (applicable for adjusted) 21,423,838 21,165,377 21,600,568 21,379,983 21,157,728 22,208,032 Adjusted EBITDA Net income (loss) attributable to SP Plus, GAAP $8.9 $0.5 $8.8 $31.7 ($172.8) $48.8 Add (subtract): Income tax expense (benefit) 4.0 (3.8) 4.8 10.5 (67.5) 19.4 Interest expense, net 5.0 5.9 4.2 20.8 21.0 18.6 Other income (0.1) (0.1) — (0.1) (0.2) — Total depreciation and amortization expense 6.6 5.7 7.6 25.1 29.3 29.4 Restructuring and other costs 0.4 0.6 — 3.2 7.6 1.3 Non-cash impairment charges — 2.9 — 3.6 234.0 — Other, rounding — 0.1 — — — — Adjusted EBITDA $24.8 $11.8 $25.4 $94.8 $51.4 $117.5 Decline from 2019 -2% -54% NA -19% -56% NA





SP Plus Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, (millions, except for share and per share data) 2021 2020 Assets (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 15.7 $ 13.9 Accounts and notes receivable, net 139.6 111.2 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 32.2 26.8 Total current assets 187.5 151.9 Right-of-use assets 201.2 235.1 Goodwill 526.6 526.6 Other intangible assets, net 54.4 63.1 Other noncurrent assets, net 146.5 161.0 Total noncurrent assets 928.7 985.8 Total assets $ 1,116.2 $ 1,137.7 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Accounts payable $ 118.5 $ 97.8 Accrued and other current liabilities 123.3 112.7 Short-term lease liabilities 65.4 82.1 Current portion of long-term borrowings 25.6 25.0 Total current liabilities 332.8 317.6 Long-term borrowings, excluding current portion 298.4 337.1 Long-term lease liabilities 200.3 243.4 Other noncurrent liabilities 62.6 58.2 Total noncurrent liabilities 561.3 638.7 Total SP Plus Corporation stockholders' equity 222.5 183.1 Noncontrolling interest (0.4) (1.7) Total stockholders' equity 222.1 181.4 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,116.2 $ 1,137.7





SP Plus Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (millions) 2021 2020 (unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 53.4 $ 40.2 Net cash used in investing activities (9.1) (11.5) Net cash used in financing activities (42.4) (39.0) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (0.1) 0.1 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1.8 (10.2) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 13.9 24.1 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 15.7 $ 13.9 Supplemental disclosures Cash paid during the period for Interest $ 19.4 $ 18.8 Income taxes $ 0.5 $ 2.4





SP Plus Corporation Free Cash Flow (millions) (unaudited) Three months ended Twelve months ended December

31, 2021 December

31, 2020 December

31, 2019 December

31, 2021 December

31, 2020 December

31, 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $23.3 $12.3 $21.0 $53.4 $40.2 $76.0 Net cash used in investing activities (1.7) (2.5) (4.2) (9.1) (11.5) (12.5) Termination of joint ventures — — — — 1.4 — Distributions to noncontrolling interests (0.6) (0.3) (0.9) (2.3) (1.4) (3.2) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (0.1) 0.4 0.1 (0.1) 0.1 0.1 Other, rounding (0.1) (0.1) — (0.1) (0.1) (0.1) Free cash flow $20.8 $9.8 $16.0 $41.8 $28.7 $60.3





SP Plus Corporation Commercial Segment Facilities December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Leased facilities 423 445 Managed facilities 2,601 2,539 Total facilities (Commercial Segment) 3,024 2,984





SP Plus Corporation Reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures 2022 Outlook (1) Gross profit, GAAP (2) $188 - $208 million plus: Depreciation and amortization Approximately $12 million Adjusted Gross Profit $200 - $220 million Net income attributable to SP Plus, GAAP $50 - $55 million plus: Income tax expense $19 - $22 million plus: Interest expense, net of interest income $16 - $18 million plus: Total depreciation and amortization expense Approximately $25 million Adjusted EBITDA $110 - $120 million Per Share (3) Net income attributable to SP Plus, GAAP $50 - $55 million $2.31 - $2.55 plus: Amortization of acquired intangibles, after tax Approximately $6 million Adjusted net income attributable to SP Plus $56 - $61 million $2.59 - $2.83 Net cash from operating activities (4) $83 - $98 million less: Capital expenditures, net $10 - $15 million less: Distributions to noncontrolling interests Approximately $3 million Free cash flow (4) $70 - $80 million

(1) 2022 Outlook assumes no meaningful restructuring or other non-routine costs

(2) GAAP gross profit updated to include depreciation and amortization expense

(3) Assumes approximately 21.6 million fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding in 2022

(4) Includes anticipated receipt of $20 million tax refund that was delayed from 2021