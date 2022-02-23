Capital Power declares dividends for its Common and Preference shares

EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors for Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) (Capital Power) declared a dividend of $0.5475 per share on the outstanding common shares for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The dividend is payable on April 29, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2022.



The Board of Directors also declared the following dividends on its Cumulative Rate Reset Preference Shares:

Shares TSX Stock Symbol Dividend Per Share Record Date Payment Date Series 1 CPX.PR.A $ 0.1638125 March 18, 2022 March 31, 2022 Series 3 CPX.PR.C $ 0.3408125 March 18, 2022 March 31, 2022 Series 5 CPX.PR.E $ 0.327375 March 18, 2022 March 31, 2022 Series 9 CPX.PR.I $ 0.359375 March 18, 2022 March 31, 2022 Series 11 CPX.PR.K $ 0.359375 March 18, 2022 March 31, 2022

The dividends for the common shares and preference shares are 100 per cent eligible dividends as defined by the Income Tax Act. Under this legislation, individuals resident in Canada may be entitled to enhanced dividend tax credits that reduce the income tax otherwise payable on these dividends.

About Capital Power

Capital Power is a growth-oriented North American wholesale power producer with a strategic focus on sustainable energy headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. We build, own and operate high-quality, utility-scale generation facilities that include renewables and thermal. We have also made significant investments in carbon capture and utilization to reduce carbon impacts and are committed to be off coal in 2023. Capital Power owns approximately 6,600 MW of power generation capacity at 26 facilities across North America. Projects in advanced development include approximately 425 MW of owned renewable generation capacity in North Carolina and Alberta and 512 MW of incremental natural gas combined cycle capacity, from the repowering of Genesee 1 and 2 in Alberta.

For more information, please contact :