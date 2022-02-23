Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Announces Appointment of Tom Clement As VP Supply Chain/Omnichannel Operations

New role created at www.sportsmans.com to fill growing need for outdoor adventures

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPWH), www.sportsmans.com, today announced the appointment of Tom Clement as their Vice President, Supply Chain/Omnichannel Operations, effective January 31, 2022. In this newly created role, he will lead the distribution, transportation, planning/allocation, and omnichannel operations for Sportsman’s Warehouse.

“For the last 18 months, I have been supporting Sportsman’s Warehouse in a consulting capacity and couldn’t pass up the opportunity to work with this team and be directly involved in the exciting work ahead that will benefit customers, associates and investors,” states Clement. “I look forward to working with a dedicated team who is passionate about the business and unlocking the synergies of the newly-formed supply chain/omnichannel operations teams.”

An Indiana University graduate, Clement has strategy, technology and operations experience with large transformations as a consultant (Kurt Salmon Associates, a division of Accenture) and supply chain leadership experience with companies like Macy’s, Qurate/Cornerstone Brands, Nike, and Walmart/Hayneedle.

“With his extensive experience in supply chain management and omnichannel operations, Tom Clement will be a true asset as a full-time member of our team in this inaugural position,” states Jon Barker, Sportsman’s Warehouse Chief Executive Officer. “His unique expertise and knowledge will help us meet the growing demand for the regional outdoor gear and accessories our customers want and execute our strategic plans as we grow the company.”

When not working, Clement is involved in photography, music and travel. He is looking forward to spending more time in the great outdoors after his relocation to the Salt Lake City, Utah area.

