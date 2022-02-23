Ormat Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Financial Results

HIGHLIGHTS



TOTAL REVENUES FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER INCREASED BY 6.5% YEAR OVER YEAR

ELECTRICITY SEGMENT DELIVERED RECORD FISCAL 2021 REVENUES AND GREW BY 8.2% VERSUS PRIOR YEAR

STORAGE DEVELOPMENT PIPLENE GREW TO 2.3GW

ORMAT PORTFOLIO POISED TO DELIVER SIGNIFICANT GROWTH SUPPORTED BY THE EXPANSION OF OUR GEOTHERMAL ELECTRICITY PORTFOLIO

ORMAT PROVIDED FULL YEAR 2022 ADJUSTED EBITDA OUTLOOK OF $430 - $450 MILLION



RENO, Nev., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA), a leading geothermal, energy storage, solar PV and recovered energy power company, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Dollars in millions, except per share) Q4 2021 Q4 2020 Change (%) FY 2021 FY 2020 Change

(%) GAAP Measures Revenues Electricity 164.3 146.2 12.4 % 585.8 541.4 8.2 % Product 20.3 27.4 (25.7 ) % 46.9 148.1 (68.3 ) % Energy Storage 6.4 5.8 10.0 % 30.4 15.8 92.1 % Total Revenues 191.0 179.4 6.5 % 663.1 705.3 (6.0 ) % Gross margin (%) Electricity 44.1 % 45.2 % 42.5 % 44.6 % Product 10.6 % 29.8 % 11.8 % 22.4 % Energy Storage 16.4 % 13.0 % 33.0 % 11.1 % Gross margin (%) 39.6 % 41.8 % 39.9 % 39.2 % Operating income 54.9 53.2 3.1 % 169.4 214.0 (20.9 ) % Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders 18.9 20.7 (8.7 ) % 62.1 85.5 (27.3 ) % Diluted EPS ($) 0.34 0.39 (12.8 ) % 1.10 1.65 (33.3 ) % Non-GAAP Measures 1 Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders 22.8 20.7 10.1 % 78.6 85.5 (8.1 ) % Adjusted Diluted EPS ($) 0.41 0.39 5.1 % 1.39 1.65 (15.8 ) % Adjusted EBITDA1 116.0 109.2 6.3 % 401.4 420.2 (4.5 ) %

“The fourth quarter marked a strong finish for 2021, with quarterly results for both revenues and Adjusted EBITDA delivering significant growth versus last year’s notably strong fourth quarter,” said Doron Blachar, Ormat’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are encouraged by the record quarterly Adjusted EBITDA along with year over year growth in revenue, operating income and adjusted EPS. This demonstrated growth is supported by our expanding electricity and energy storage portfolios, which we expect will continue to grow in 2022. Our operational performance is improving, and we are capturing the benefit of our strategic actions, as our revenues and profitability reflect the contributions from our capacity expansions, Puna’s resumed profitable operation and acquisitions in our geothermal portfolio.”

Blachar added, “Looking ahead to 2022, we expect to deliver meaningful revenue expansion, driving profitable growth of roughly 10% in Adjusted EBITDA versus 2021 results. This will be supported by expected increases to capacity in both our Electricity and Energy Storage segments. With the growing demand for geothermal energy and current regulatory tailwinds, we remain confident in our long-term plans to increase our combined geothermal, energy storage and solar generating portfolio to more than 1.5 GW by 2023. We are on track to deliver an annual Adjusted EBITDA of $500 million on a run-rate basis towards the end of 2022 and expect these figures to continue their healthy growth trajectory as we move forward with our plans in 2023 and onwards. We firmly believe that our strategy, our assets, and our advantageous cost structure position Ormat to succeed in the current environment, as we look to execute on our portfolio expansion, capture stronger margins, and drive shareholder value. We invite you all to participate in our upcoming Investor Day, where we will expand further on our long-term goals and our strategic plans for the future.”

FINANCIAL AND RECENT BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and diluted EPS for the fourth quarter 2021 decreased 8.7% and 12.8%, respectively versus the prior year period. The decrease was mainly due to higher interest expenses following our recent geothermal assets acquisition and losses related to our minority investment in the Sarulla project in Indonesia. Adjusted net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders and diluted EPS for the fourth quarter 2021 increased 10.1% and 5.1%, respectively versus the prior year period. Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders for the fourth quarter 2021 was adjusted to exclude Tax asset write-off in Sarulla, our unconsolidated company.

Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and diluted EPS for the full year 2021 decreased 27.3% and 33.3%, respectively versus last year. The decrease is mainly related to a significant reduction in our Product segment revenues and gross profit, higher general and administrative expenses, higher interest expenses and net loss related to the February power crisis in Texas. In addition, insurance proceeds related to our Puna power plant were higher in 2020 versus 2021 by approximately $13.4 million. Adjusted net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and diluted EPS for the full year 2021 decreased 8.1% and 15.8%, respectively versus last year. Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders was adjusted to exclude a one-time net expense of $8.8 million after tax related to the February power crisis in Texas, Tax asset write-off in Sarulla and M&A costs related to the acquisition of the new geothermal assets.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter 2021 was a record of $116.0 million, an increase of 6.3% compared to $109.2 million in 2020, supported by growth in the Electricity segment driven by our McGinness Hills expansion, revenue growth in our Energy Storage segment, resumed operations at the Puna power plant and successful integration of the two newly acquired geothermal assets in Nevada.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year 2021 was $401.4 million, a decrease of 4.5% compared to $420.2 million in fiscal 2020, due primarily to a $27.6 million reduction in gross profit of the Product segment, offset partially by improved performance of the Electricity and Energy Storage segments.

Electricity segment revenues increased 8.2% for the year and 12.4% for the fourth quarter compared to 2020, supported by contributions from the newly added geothermal assets, McGinness Hills expansion and the recovery of the Puna power plant, partially offset by field operational issues in the Olkaria power plant in Kenya and the temporary slowdown of the Bouillante power plant in Guadeloupe, which is now running close to full capacity.

After resuming operations in the fourth quarter of 2020, the Puna Geothermal Power Plant stabilized at 25 MW in 2021.

Generation in the fourth quarter 2021 was 1.8 million MWh, an increase of 12.4% compared to 1.6 million MWh in the fourth quarter of 2020. Generation for the full year 2021 was 6.5 million MWh compared to 6.0 million MWh in 2020, an increase of 8.0%.



IN ADDITION, THE COMPANY:

Successfully resumed normal operation of the Brawley and Guadeloupe power plants following operational issues that lowered performance in 2021.

Started construction at Dixie Meadows project and expects commercial operation by year end 2022.

Is preparing to increase Olkaria’s generation gradually during the second quarter of 2022 by 10 MW to 12 MW following the power plant’s planned modification and expects to reach between 135 MW to 140 MW by the end of 2022.

Plans to provide further details on our long-term growth plans and targets at an Analyst Day to be held on March 30, 2022. More details on attending the event will be provided in a later press release.

2022 GUIDANCE

Total revenues of between $725 million and $750 million

Electricity segment revenues between $645 million and $655 million

Product segment revenues of between $50 million and $60 million

Energy Storage segment revenues of between $30 million and $35 million

Adjusted EBITDA to be between $430 million and $450 million, including $9.0 million for insurance proceeds Adjusted EBITDA attributable to minority interest of approximately $32 million.



The Company provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021. However, the Company does not provide guidance on net income and is unable to provide a reconciliation for its Adjusted EBITDA guidance range to net income without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability and complexity with respect to estimating certain forward-looking amounts. These include impairments and disposition and acquisition of business interests, income tax expense, and other non-cash expenses and adjusting items that are excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA.

DIVIDEND

On February 23, 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors declared, approved, and authorized payment of a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share pursuant to the Company’s dividend policy. The dividend will be paid on March 23, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 9, 2022. In addition, the Company expects to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share in each of the next three quarters.

ABOUT ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES

With over five decades of experience, Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a leading geothermal company and the only vertically integrated company engaged in geothermal and recovered energy generation (“REG”), with robust plans to accelerate long-term growth in the energy storage market and to establish a leading position in the U.S. energy storage market. The Company owns, operates, designs, manufactures and sells geothermal and REG power plants primarily based on the Ormat Energy Converter – a power generation unit that converts low-, medium- and high-temperature heat into electricity. The Company has engineered, manufactured and constructed power plants, which it currently owns or has installed for utilities and developers worldwide, totaling approximately 3,200 MW of gross capacity. Ormat leveraged its core capabilities in the geothermal and REG industries and its global presence to expand the Company’s activity into energy storage services, solar Photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage plus Solar PV. Ormat’s current total generating portfolio is 1.1 GW with a 1,012 MW geothermal and Solar generation portfolio that is spread globally in the U.S., Kenya, Guatemala, Indonesia, Honduras, and Guadeloupe, and an 83 MW energy storage portfolio that is located in the U.S.

ORMAT’S SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Information provided in this press release may contain statements relating to current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events that are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including such matters as our projections of annual revenues, expenses and debt service coverage with respect to our debt securities, future capital expenditures, business strategy, competitive strengths, goals, development or operation of generation assets, market and industry developments and the growth of our business and operations, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “projects”, “potential”, or “contemplate” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such words or expressions. These forward-looking statements generally relate to Ormat's plans, objectives and expectations for future operations and are based upon its management's current estimates and projections of future results or trends. Although we believe that our plans and objectives reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we may not achieve these plans or objectives. Actual future results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, and other risks described under "Risk Factors" in Ormat’s annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 26, 2021 and in Ormat’s annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q that are filed from time to time with the SEC.

These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and, except as legally required, we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the three-month and year-end periods ended December 31, 2021, and 2020

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended

December 31,

2021 2020 2021 2020 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Revenues: Electricity 164,268 146,192 585,771 541,393 Product 20,340 27,388 46,920 148,125 Energy storage 6,381 5,802 30,393 15,824 Total revenues 190,989 179,382 663,084 705,342 Cost of revenues: Electricity 91,883 80,071 337,019 300,059 Product 18,194 19,224 41,374 114,948 Energy storage 5,336 5,046 20,353 14,060 Total cost of revenues 115,413 104,341 398,746 429,067 Gross profit 75,576 75,041 264,338 276,275 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses 950 1,114 4,129 5,395 Selling and marketing expenses 4,264 3,660 15,199 17,384 General and administrative expenses 15,501 17,072 75,901 60,226 Business interruption insurance income — — (248 ) (20,743 ) Operating income 54,861 53,195 169,357 214,013 Other income (expense): Interest income 534 248 2,124 1,717 Interest expense, net (22,786 ) (19,139 ) (82,658 ) (77,953 ) Derivatives and foreign currency transaction gains (losses) 1,509 1,691 (14,720 ) 3,802 Income attributable to sale of tax benefits 7,928 8,902 29,582 25,720 Other non-operating income (expense), net 174 75 (134 ) 1,418 Income from operations before income tax and equity in earnings (losses) of investees 42,220 44,972 103,551 168,717 Income tax provision (15,527 ) (21,728 ) (24,850 ) (67,003 ) Equity in earnings (losses) of investees, net (4,420 ) 288 (2,624 ) 92 Net income 22,273 23,532 76,077 101,806 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (3,368 ) (2,834 ) (13,985 ) (16,350 ) Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders 18,905 20,698 62,092 85,456 Earnings per share attributable to the Company's stockholders: Basic 0.34 0.39 1.11 1.66 Diluted 0.34 0.39 1.10 1.65 Weighted average number of shares used in computation of earnings per share attributable to the Company's stockholders: Basic 56,033 53,106 56,004 51,567 Diluted 56,386 53,551 56,402 51,937

ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

For the periods ended December 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 239,278 448,252 Marketable securities at fair value 43,343 — Restricted cash and cash equivalents 104,166 88,526 Receivables: Trade 122,944 149,170 Other 18,144 17,987 Inventories 28,445 35,321 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts 9,692 24,544 Prepaid expenses and other 35,920 15,354 Total current assets 601,932 779,154 Investment in unconsolidated companies 105,886 98,217 Deposits and other 78,915 66,989 Deferred income taxes 143,450 119,299 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,294,973 2,099,046 Construction-in-process 721,483 479,315 Operating leases right of use 19,357 16,347 Finance leases right of use 6,414 11,633 Intangible assets, net 363,314 194,421 Goodwill 89,954 24,566 Total assets 4,425,678 3,888,987 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses 143,186 152,763 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts 9,248 11,179 Current portion of long-term debt: Limited and non-recourse 61,695 60,846 Full recourse 313,846 17,768 Financing liability 10,835 — Operating lease liabilities 2,564 2,922 Finance lease liabilities 2,782 3,169 Total current liabilities 544,156 248,647 Long-term debt, net of current portion: Limited and non-recourse 539,664 600,123 Full recourse 740,335 777,090 Financing liability 242,029 — Operating lease liabilities 16,462 12,897 Finance lease liabilities 4,361 9,104 Liability associated with sale of tax benefits 134,953 111,476 Deferred income taxes 84,662 87,972 Liability for unrecognized tax benefits 5,730 1,970 Liabilities for severance pay 15,694 18,749 Asset retirement obligation 84,891 63,457 Other long-term liabilities 4,951 6,235 Total liabilities 2,417,888 1,937,720 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 9,329 9,830 Equity: The Company's stockholders' equity: Common stock 56 56 Additional paid-in capital 1,271,925 1,262,446 Retained earnings 585,209 550,103 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,191 ) (6,620 ) Total stockholders' equity attributable to Company's stockholders 1,854,999 1,805,985 Noncontrolling interest 143,462 135,452 Total equity 1,998,461 1,941,437 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity 4,425,678 3,888,987

ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

For the three-month and year ended December 31, 2021, and 2020

We calculate EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for (i) mark-to-market gains or losses from accounting for derivatives, (ii) stock-based compensation, (iii) merger and acquisition transaction costs, (iv) gain or loss from extinguishment of liabilities, (v) cost related to a settlement agreement, and (vi) other unusual or non-recurring items. We adjust for these factors as they may be non-cash or unusual in nature and/or are not factors used by management for evaluating operating performance. We believe that presentation of this measure will enhance an investor’s ability to evaluate our financial and operating performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements of financial performance or liquidity under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity or an alternative to net earnings as indicators of our operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Our board of directors and senior management use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our financial performance. However, other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do. This information should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP or other non-GAAP financial measures.

The following table reconciles net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three-month and year ended December 31, 2021, and 2020.

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Dollars in thousands) (Dollars in thousands) Net income $ 22,273 $ 23,532 $ 76,077 $ 101,806 Adjusted for: Interest expense, net (including amortization of deferred financing costs) 22,252 18,891 80,534 76,236 Income tax provision 15,527 21,728 24,850 67,003 Adjustment to investment in an unconsolidated company: our proportionate share in interest expense, tax and depreciation and amortization in Sarulla complex 6,427 1,278 14,680 11,549 Depreciation and amortization 47,427 39,643 177,930 151,371 EBITDA $ 113,906 $ 105,072 $ 374,071 $ 407,965 Mark-to-market on derivative instruments (355 ) 420 741 (1,192 ) Stock-based compensation 2,328 2,770 9,168 9,830 Reversal of a contingent liability — — (418 ) — Allowance for bad debts related to February power crisis in Texas — — 2,980 — Hedge losses resulting from February power crisis in Texas — — 9,133 — Merger and acquisition transaction costs 138 910 5,635 2,279 Legal settlement expenses — — - 1,277 Tender-related deposits write of — — 134 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 116,017 $ 109,172 $ 401,444 $ 420,159

ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted EPS

For the three-month and year end periods ended December 31, 2021, and 2020

We calculate Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted EPS as Net Income Attributable to the Company's Stockholders and Diluted EPS, respectively, adjusted for costs that are unusual or non-recurring in nature. We adjust for these factors as they may be non-cash or unusual in nature and/or are not factors used by management for evaluating operating performance. We believe that presentation of these measures will enhance an investor’s ability to evaluate our financial and operating performance. The use of Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted EPS is intended to enhance the usefulness of our financial information by providing measures to assess the overall performance of our ongoing business.

The following tables reconciles Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted EPS for the three-month and year ended periods ended December 31, 2021, and 2020.

Three Months Ended

December 31 Twelve Months Ended

December 31 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in millions, except for EPS) GAAP Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders $ 18.9 $ 20.7 $ 62.1 $ 85.5 One-time net expense related to February power crisis in Texas, net of taxes — — 8.8 — Tax asset write-off in Sarulla, our unconsolidated company 3.9 — 3.9 — Acquisition costs related to TG Geothermal Portfolio transaction, net of taxes $ — $ 3.7 — Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders $ 22.8 $ 20.7 $ 78.6 $ 85.5 GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.34 $ 0.39 $ 1.10 $ 1.65 One-time net expense related to February power crisis in Texas, net of taxes — — 0.16 — Tax asset write-off in Sarulla, our unconsolidated company 0.07 — 0.07 — Acquisition costs related to TG Geothermal Portfolio transaction, net of taxes $ — $ 0.07 — Diluted Adjusted EPS $ 0.41 $ 0.39 $ 1.39 $ 1.65

