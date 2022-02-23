ATN Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results and Provides Financial Outlook

Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

Revenues increased by 52% to $187.6 million from $123.7 million a year ago, primarily due to the successful acquisition of Alaska Communications.

Net loss, including a one-time $20.6 million goodwill impairment charge, was $24.2 million versus $20.5 million a year ago.

EBITDA 1 increased to $17.2 million from $7.5 million a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA 2 increased to $42.3 million from $30.5 million a year ago.

Capital expenditures were $35.2 million.

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash was $80.7 million as of December 31, 2021.

BEVERLY, Mass., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN International, Inc. (“ATN” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ATNI), a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services, today reported results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

“We delivered a strong quarter marked by execution on strategic objectives aligned with our long-term growth plans,” said Michael Prior, Chief Executive Officer of ATN. “Notably, we completed the integration of Alaska Communications, brought digital connectivity to remote areas such as southwestern Alaska and northern Arizona, and made important advances in our domestic fiber-first platform strategy. With the contribution of Alaska Communications, we achieved more than 50% topline growth year over year as well as a more balanced revenue contribution between our domestic and international segments. At the same time, we made key investments in foundational infrastructure across our operating areas for future expansion while bolstering our leadership in both growing and mature markets.



“Our expansion in Alaska drove momentum in our U.S. operations, led by business and wholesale customers, including national wireless carriers. We see ample opportunity to accelerate our revenue and customer growth by further expanding the reach of our domestic data networks. In addition to increasing our coverage, we are investing in our offerings of higher-speed services through fiber and other high-speed data solutions. This also includes fiber and other infrastructure builds for our carrier services customers as we continue to transition away from our legacy wholesale wireless services to a more durable ‘glass and steel’ fiber-first model.

“Our international operations remained resilient with double-digit year-over-year mobility and carrier services revenue growth. In addition, our broadband subscriber levels continued to show strength with year-over-year growth and low churn. Our strategic decision to increase our investments in marketing and network resources resulted in heightened operating expense levels for this segment in the quarter. By maintaining our leadership in mature markets through strong services and continued speed improvements, we are generating steady cash flows and using these proceeds to invest in higher-growth markets, such as Guyana, where we are rapidly expanding the reach and capabilities of our high-speed fixed and mobile networks,” added Prior.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Fourth quarter 2021 consolidated revenues were $187.6 million, up 52% compared with $123.7 million in the same period a year ago. The Company reported an operating loss of $20.3 million and Adjusted EBITDA2 of $42.3 million compared with an operating loss of $14.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA2 of $30.5 million in the same period a year ago. The increase in revenue and Adjusted EBITDA2 was mostly driven by the addition of Alaska Communications' results. The higher operating loss for the quarter was mainly driven by lower profitability in our legacy US Telecom business in addition to the reduction of high-cost support subsidies in our International Telecom business. Net loss attributable to ATN stockholders for the fourth quarter was $24.2 million, or $1.60 per share, compared with net loss attributable to ATN stockholders of $20.5 million, or $1.29 per share, in the same period a year ago.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Operating Segment Results

The Company recorded financial results during the fourth quarter of 2021 in three categories: (i) International Telecom; (ii) US Telecom; and (iii) All Other. For the purposes of the below presentation, the Company’s Renewable Energy segment has been combined with the Company’s Corporate segment and Other segment as “All Other.”

Operating Results (in Thousands)

For Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 2021 2020

2021 2020

2021 2020 2021 2020 International International US US Total Total Telecom Telecom Telecom Telecom All Other* All Other* ATN ATN Revenue $ 87,518 $ 83,819 $ 100,053 $ 38,700 $ - $ 1,182 $ 187,571 $ 123,701 Operating Income (Loss) $ (7,100 ) $ 14,806 $ (3,096 ) $ 1,824 $ (10,101 ) $ (31,330 ) $ (20,297 ) $ (14,700 ) EBITDA1 $ 7,064 $ 28,972 $ 18,975 $ 7,818 $ (8,847 ) $ (29,268 ) $ 17,192 $ 7,522 Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 27,931 $ 28,960 $ 22,292 $ 7,793 $ (7,893 ) $ (6,225 ) $ 42,330 $ 30,528 Capital Expenditures** $ 17,500 $ 10,456 $ 17,078 $ 12,629 $ 642 $ 1,576 $ 35,220 $ 24,661 For The Year Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 2021 2020

2021 2020

2021 2020 2021 2020 International International US US Total Total Telecom Telecom Telecom Telecom All Other* All Other* ATN ATN Revenue $ 342,859 $ 328,633 $ 259,431 $ 122,256 $ 417 $ 4,555 $ 602,707 $ 455,444 Operating Income (Loss) $ 33,899 $ 58,924 $ (14,016 ) $ 7,971 $ (34,908 ) $ (57,715 ) $ (15,025 ) $ 9,180 EBITDA1 $ 89,405 $ 115,208 $ 35,715 $ 31,296 $ (29,639 ) $ (49,013 ) $ 95,481 $ 97,491 Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 110,207 $ 115,210 $ 47,888 $ 31,272 $ (29,048 ) $ (25,778 ) $ 129,047 $ 120,704 Capital Expenditures** $ 49,985 $ 38,895 $ 53,235 $ 29,883 $ 2,922 $ 6,545 $ 106,142 $ 75,323

*For this table presentation, the Renewable Energy segment results and Corporate and Other segment results were combined. See table 4 for the separate presentation of the financial performance of these segments.

**Includes capital expenditures reimbursable from customers of $1.0 and $9.7 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, respectively, and $13.1 and $15.0 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, respectively.

International Telecom

International Telecom revenues3 were $87.5 million for the quarter, up 4% year over year. This increase was mainly due to mobility subscriber growth as well as higher carrier services revenue, partially offset by a decline in managed services revenue and in federal high-cost support subsidies for the U.S. Virgin Islands. Increased travel and tourism in the U.S. Virgin Islands drove the increase in higher carrier service revenues. Operating expenses increased in most markets incrementally compared with the prior year as operations returned to pre-pandemic levels and the Company worked to expand its subscriber base in these markets. The combination of higher operating expenditures and a one-time impairment charge of $20.6 million for our operations in the U.S. Virgin Islands, contributed to a quarterly operating loss of $7.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA2 of $27.9 million, compared with an operating income of $14.8 million and Adjusted EBITDA2 of $29.0 million in the same period a year ago.

US Telecom

US Telecom segment revenues4 were $100.1 million in the quarter, up from $38.7 million in the prior year period. Business and carrier services revenues accounted for approximately 75% of the segment’s service revenues in the fourth quarter of 2021. Operating loss was $3.1 million compared with an operating income of $1.8 million in the same period a year ago. This decrease in operating income was mainly due to lower profitability in our legacy US Telecom business and higher acquisition costs and acquisition-related amortization expenses from Alaska Communications. Adjusted EBITDA2 for the quarter was $22.3 million compared with $7.8 million in the same period a year ago. The increase in segment revenue and Adjusted EBITDA2 was mainly due to the Company’s successful consolidation of Alaska Communications, partially offset by the year-over-year increases in network costs for additional FirstNet sites and expenses for the Company’s private network operations.

By the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company had completed and activated approximately 60% of the total sites related to the network build portion of its long-term FirstNet Agreement. The completion of sites was slightly slower than expected due to delays relating to supply chain and the continuation of the pandemic. The Company expects to complete an additional 30% of the total build by the end of 2022 and that revenues from the build will be largely offset by construction costs incurred in the same period.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $80.7 million compared with $105.0 million as of December 31, 2020. On July 22, 2021, the Company completed the acquisition of Alaska Communications for approximately $339.5 million. The acquisition was funded through cash on hand, a draw under the Company’s existing revolving credit facility, an equity contribution from the Company’s financial partner, and proceeds from Alaska Communications’ new credit agreement that is non-recourse to the Company. At the end of the quarter, the Company had $61.5 million drawn under its $200.0 million revolving facility, and Alaska Communications had a $210.0 million term loan facility outstanding and $2.0 million drawn under its $35.0 million revolving facility.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $80.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared with $86.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The year-over-year decline in operating cash flow was mostly due to the increase in operating loss for the full year of 2021 and an increase of $33.0 million in the FirstNet construction customer receivable, which was partially offset by lower working capital balances. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company used net cash of $104.8 million for investing and financing activities compared to $143.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The net use of cash was primarily attributable to the $339.5 million purchase price of Alaska Communications, $106.1 million in capital expenditures, $13.3 million of purchases of minority equity interests in the Company’s subsidiaries, $21.4 million in repurchases of Company common stock and dividends to Company stockholders, and $7.5 million in minority partner distributions. These uses of cash were partially offset by net borrowings of $285.0 million and $71.5 million of partner equity contributions to purchase Alaska Communications, $7.5 million in new government grant funding received, $18.6 million in net proceeds received from the completion of the Vibrant Energy equity sale and $35.5 million in net new borrowings under the FirstNet receivables credit facility.

Stock Buybacks and Quarterly Dividends

On December 13, 2021, ATN announced that its Board of Directors had declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, payable on January 7, 2022, on all common shares outstanding to stockholders of record as of December 31, 2021. For the full year, ATN paid $0.68 per share in dividends. ATN utilized cash from its balance sheet to repurchase $5.7 million in common stock in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $10.5 million in common stock in the full year of 2021.

Business Outlook

“Looking forward, we plan to fully leverage our differentiated approach to connect more people around the world,” Prior continued. “This will include an increased level of investment in our fiber networks and other digital infrastructure across our U.S. and international markets. As a result of these investments, we anticipate additional revenue growth opportunities, higher customer counts and strong market share. We now cover nearly half a million homes with our broadband networks, and we expect that metric, along with the percentage of our customers utilizing fiber and other higher-speed data solutions, to increase as we target what we see as rapidly growing demand. High-speed connectivity has become essential for all communities and businesses. As we focus on meeting this need, we are providing investors with additional operating metrics on homes passed and customer connections and anticipate updating this information in future quarters.

“Additionally, we are providing the following full-year 2022 guidance and three-year outlook to give investors a better sense of the evolution and potential of our business. These forecasts take into account the current state of our domestic and international markets as well as certain strategic initiatives. From a broad perspective, our goal as an organization is to continue leaning into servicing remote and rural markets to better satisfy the growing demand for enhanced digital infrastructure around the world. We have confidence in our strategy and team to execute on these plans going forward, and in our ability to accelerate our business momentum and deliver enhanced shareholder value,” Mr. Prior noted.

2022 Guidance

The Company has provided the following estimates on its expectations for 2022 financial performance:

Significant revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth, which includes a full year of Alaska Communications business results, compared with the full year of 2021;

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2022 down slightly from Adjusted EBITDA of $42.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021;

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $165 - $170 million for the full year; and

Capital expenditures for the full year in the range of $150 - $160 million, net of reimbursed amounts, with the largest amounts projected to be used for network expansion and upgrades.

Three Year Outlook

The Company has set the following targets for its business to be achieved in 2024. These goals are largely based on, and in line with, the Company’s continuing investments in its “fiber-first” platform strategy. The three-year targets are as follows:

Revenue compound annual growth rate (“CAGR”), excluding construction, of 4-6%, leading to revenue of $770 - $810 million in 2024;

Adjusted EBITDA CAGR of 8%-10% over the three-year period;

Capital expenditures return to more normalized levels of 10-15% of revenue after the three-year period; and

Net Debt Ratio5 of less than 1.5x by the end of 2024.

Upon completion of this three-year plan, and possibly sooner, the Company believes it will be in a position to use its business momentum and growing operating cash flow to return more value to shareholders through increased dividends or other means. The Company will provide updates to the market on these initiatives from time to time as it progresses going forward.

About ATN

ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, is a provider of digital infrastructure and communications services in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region, with a focus on rural and remote markets with a growing demand for infrastructure investments. The Company’s operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential, business and government customers, including a range of high-speed Internet and data services, fixed and mobile wireless solutions, and video and voice services; and (ii) carrier and enterprise communications services, such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, and communications tower facilities. For more information, please visit www.atni.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other matters, the Company’s future financial performance, business goals and objectives, and results of operations, expectations regarding the transition of its US Telecom business, its future revenues, operating income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and capital expenditures; the competitive environment in the Company’s key markets, demand for the Company’s services and industry trends; the Company’s expectations regarding consumer and enterprise demand for its US Telecom services, construction progress under the Company’s FirstNet agreement and the effect such progress will have on the Company’s financial results; the Company’s expectations regarding the benefits of the Company’s acquisition of Alaska Communications; the impact of federal support program and government subsidy revenues; the Company’s liquidity; the organization of the Company’s business; and management’s plans and strategy for the future. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events or results. Actual future events and results could differ materially from the events and results indicated in these statements as a result of many factors, including, among others, (1) the Company’s ability to successfully transition its US Telecom business away from wholesale wireless to other carrier and consumer-based services; (2) the general performance of the Company’s operations, including operating margins, revenues, capital expenditures, and the retention of and future growth of the Company’s subscriber base and ARPU; (3) the Company’s ability to realize cost synergies and expansion plans for its Alaska Communications business; (4) the Company’s ability to satisfy the needs and demands of the Company’s major carrier customers; (5) the Company’s ability to efficiently and cost-effectively upgrade the Company’s networks and information technology platforms to address rapid and significant technological changes in the telecommunications industry; (6) government subsidy program availability and regulation of the Company’s businesses, which may impact the Company’s telecommunications licenses, the Company’s revenue and the Company’s operating costs; (7) the Company’s reliance on a limited number of key suppliers and vendors for timely supply of equipment and services relating to the Company’s network infrastructure; (8) economic, political and other risks and opportunities facing the Company’s operations, including those resulting from the pandemic; (9) the loss of, or an inability to recruit skilled personnel in the Company’s various jurisdictions, including key members of management; (10) the Company’s ability to find investment or acquisition or disposition opportunities that fit the strategic goals of the Company; (11) the occurrence of weather events and natural catastrophes and the Company’s ability to secure the appropriate level of insurance coverage for these assets; (12) increased competition; (13) the adequacy and expansion capabilities of the Company’s network capacity and customer service system to support the Company’s customer growth; and (14) the Company’s continued access to capital and credit markets. These and other additional factors that may cause actual future events and results to differ materially from the events and results indicated in the forward-looking statements above are set forth more fully under Item 1A “Risk Factors” of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on March 1, 2021, those set forth under Item 1A “Risk Factors” of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on August 9, 2021 and the other reports the Company files from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation and has no intention to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors that may affect such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release also contains non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, the Company has included EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt Ratio in this release and in the tables included herein.

EBITDA is defined as operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization expense. The Company has defined Adjusted EBITDA as operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization expense, transaction-related charges, one-time impairment or special charges and the gain (loss) on disposition of assets. Net Debt Ratio is defined as total debt less cash and cash equivalents divided by Adjusted EBITDA. The Company believes that the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures help investors gain a meaningful understanding of the Company's core operating results and enhances the usefulness of comparing such performance with prior periods. Management uses these non-GAAP measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, as the basis for measuring the Company’s core operating performance and comparing such performance to that of prior periods. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in the text of, and the accompanying tables to, this press release. While non-GAAP financial measures are an important tool for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating the Company’s own operating results over different periods of time, the Company urges investors to review the reconciliation of these financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business.

Table 1 ATN International, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in Thousands) December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 79,601 $ 103,925 Restricted cash 1,096 1,072 Assets held-for-sale - 34,735 Customer receivable 4,145 1,227 Other current assets 147,775 99,106 Total current assets 232,617 240,065 Property, plant and equipment, net 943,209 536,462 Operating lease right-of-use assets 118,843 63,235 Customer receivable - long term 39,652 9,614 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 198,164 181,769 Other assets 76,119 52,566 Total assets $ 1,608,604 $ 1,083,711 Liabilities, Redeemable Non-controlling interests and Stockholders’ Equity: Current portion of long-term debt $ 4,665 $ 3,750 Current portion of customer receivable credit facility 4,620 - Taxes payable 5,681 7,501 Current portion of lease liabilities 16,201 12,371 Liabilities held-for-sale - 717 Other current liabilities 189,777 123,589 Total current liabilities 220,944 147,928 Long-term debt, net of current portion $ 327,111 $ 69,073 Customer receivable credit facility, net of current portion 30,148 - Deferred income taxes 21,460 10,675 Lease liabilities 91,719 51,082 Other long-term liabilities 142,033 50,617 Total liabilities 833,415 329,375 Redeemable Non-controlling interests 72,936 - Stockholders' Equity Total ATN International, Inc.’s stockholders’ equity 601,250 645,649 Non-controlling interests 101,003 108,687 Total stockholders' equity 702,253 754,336 Total liabilities, Redeemable Non-controlling interests and stockholders’ equity $ 1,608,604 $ 1,083,711





Table 2 ATN International, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in Thousands, Except per Share Data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Communications services $ 170,722 $ 110,644 $ 549,620 $ 433,509 Construction 7,840 10,519 35,889 10,913 Other 9,009 2,538 17,198 11,022 Total revenue 187,571 123,701 602,707 455,444 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization unless otherwise indicated): Cost of services and other 80,605 47,567 249,322 185,113 Cost of construction revenue 8,058 10,226 36,055 10,616 Selling, general and administrative 56,578 35,380 188,283 139,011 Transaction-related charges 2,398 1,494 10,221 1,641 Depreciation 34,109 21,799 102,731 86,504 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 3,380 423 7,775 1,807 Goodwill impairment 20,586 - 20,586 - Loss on disposition of assets and assets held-for-sale 2,154 21,512 2,759 21,572 Total operating expenses 207,868 138,401 617,732 446,264 Operating income (loss) (20,297 ) (14,700 ) (15,025 ) 9,180 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (3,841 ) (1,262 ) (9,482 ) (4,926 ) Other income (expense) (103 ) 181 1,820 (4,161 ) Other income (expense), net (3,944 ) (1,081 ) (7,662 ) (9,087 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (24,241 ) (15,781 ) (22,687 ) 93 Income tax expense (benefit) (343 ) 1,858 (1,878 ) 801 Net loss (23,898 ) (17,639 ) (20,809 ) (708 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests, net (313 ) (2,876 ) (1,299 ) (13,414 ) Net loss attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders $ (24,211 ) $ (20,515 ) $ (22,108 ) $ (14,122 ) Net loss per weighted average share attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders: Basic Net Income $ (1.60 ) $ (1.29 ) $ (1.52 ) $ (0.89 ) Diluted Net Income $ (1.60 ) $ (1.29 ) $ (1.52 ) $ (0.89 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 15,796 15,898 15,867 15,923 Diluted 15,796 15,898 15,867 15,923









Table 3 ATN International, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statement (in Thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ (20,809 ) $ (708 ) Depreciation 102,731 86,504 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 7,775 1,807 Provision for doubtful accounts 4,850 5,010 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 1,275 530 Loss on disposition of assets and assets held-for-sale 2,759 21,572 Goodwill impairment 20,586 - Stock-based compensation 6,581 5,912 Deferred income taxes (6,612 ) (7,317 ) Loss on equity investments 86 3,427 Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency (81 ) 357 Increase in customer receivable (32,955 ) - Change in prepaid and accrued income taxes (3,868 ) 3,017 Change in other operating assets and liabilities (1,770 ) (33,827 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 80,548 86,284 Capital expenditures (96,442 ) (60,358 ) Reimbursable capital expenditures (9,700 ) (14,965 ) Purchase of businesses, net of $11.9 million of acquired cash (340,152 ) - Purchases of intangible assets, including deposits - (20,396 ) Purchases of strategic investments (6,399 ) (2,768 ) Proceeds from strategic investments - 11,969 Purchases of short-term investments - (116 ) Proceeds from sales of short-term investments - 120 Receipt of government grants 7,517 16,316 Sale of business, net of transferred cash of $0.9 million and $0 million, respectively 18,597 - Net cash used in investing activities (426,579 ) (70,198 ) Dividends paid on common stock (10,813 ) (10,891 ) Distributions to non-controlling interests (7,468 ) (10,368 ) Term loan - borrowing 210,000 - Term loan - repayments (8,758 ) (13,751 ) Revolving credit facility – borrowings 97,000 - Revolving credit facility – repayments (33,500 ) - Proceeds from mezzanine equity 71,533 - Payment of debt issuance costs (6,568 ) (1,096 ) Proceeds from customer receivable credit facility 37,321 - Repayment of customer receivable credit facility (1,828 ) - Purchases of common stock - stock-based compensation (1,713 ) (1,733 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 383 - Purchases of common stock - share repurchase plan (10,546 ) (6,589 ) Repurchases of non-controlling interests (13,312 ) (28,939 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 321,731 (73,367 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - (80 ) Net change in total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (24,300 ) (57,361 ) Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 104,997 162,358 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 80,697 $ 104,997





Table 4 ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) For the three months ended December 31, 2021 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Renewable Energy Corporate and Other * Total Statement of Operations Data: Revenue Mobility Business $ 3,066 $ 253 $ - $ - $ 3,319 Consumer 21,881 1,274 - - 23,155 Total $ 24,947 $ 1,527 $ - $ - $ 26,474 Fixed Business $ 17,421 $ 26,875 $ - $ - $ 44,296 Consumer 40,750 18,891 - - 59,641 Total $ 58,171 $ 45,766 $ - $ - $ 103,937 Carrier Services $ 2,974 $ 37,079 $ - $ - $ 40,053 Other 258 - - - 258 Total Communications Services $ 86,350 $ 84,372 $ - $ - $ 170,722 Construction $ - $ 7,840 $ - $ - $ 7,840 Managed services $ 1,168 $ 7,841 $ - $ - $ 9,009 Total Other $ 1,168 $ 7,841 $ - $ - $ 9,009 Total Revenue $ 87,518 $ 100,053 $ - $ - $ 187,571 Depreciation $ 13,746 $ 19,109 $ - $ 1,254 $ 34,109 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions $ 418 $ 2,962 $ - $ - $ 3,380 Total operating expenses $ 94,617 $ 103,151 $ 971 $ 9,129 $ 207,868 Operating loss $ (7,100 ) $ (3,096 ) $ (971 ) $ (9,130 ) $ (20,297 ) Stock-based compensation $ 44 $ 125 $ - $ 1,295 $ 1,464 Non-controlling interest ( net income or (loss) ) $ (1,691 ) $ 1,378 $ - $ - $ (313 ) Non GAAP measures: EBITDA (1) $ 7,064 $ 18,975 $ (971 ) $ (7,876 ) $ 17,192 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 27,931 $ 22,292 $ (58 ) $ (7,835 ) $ 42,330 Balance Sheet Data (at December 31, 2021): Cash, cash equivalents and investments $ 43,128 $ 28,486 $ 659 $ 7,628 $ 79,901 Total current assets 108,677 111,741 3,585 8,614 232,617 Fixed assets, net 452,856 480,250 - 10,103 943,209 Total assets 630,515 877,041 17,481 83,567 1,608,604 Total current liabilities 91,090 108,950 356 20,548 220,944 Total debt 64,243 240,802 - 61,499 366,544 * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) For the three months ended December 31, 2020 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Renewable Energy Corporate and Other * Total Statement of Operations Data: Revenue Mobility Business $ 1,183 $ 264 $ - $ - $ 1,447 Consumer 21,349 2,160 - - 23,509 Total $ 22,532 $ 2,424 $ - $ - $ 24,956 Fixed Business $ 16,661 $ 3,562 $ - $ - $ 20,223 Consumer 41,294 3,526 - - 44,820 Total $ 57,955 $ 7,068 $ - $ - $ 65,043 Carrier Services $ 1,728 $ 18,669 $ - $ - $ 20,397 Other 248 - - - 248 Total Communications Services $ 82,463 $ 28,181 $ - $ - $ 110,644 Construction $ - $ 10,519 $ - $ - $ 10,519 Renewable Energy $ - $ - $ 1,182 $ - $ 1,182 Managed services 1,356 - - - 1,356 Total Other $ 1,356 $ - $ 1,182 $ - $ 2,538 Total Revenue $ 83,819 $ 38,700 $ 1,182 $ - $ 123,701 Depreciation $ 13,743 $ 5,994 $ 626 $ 1,436 $ 21,799 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions $ 423 $ - $ - $ - $ 423 Total operating expenses $ 69,013 $ 36,876 $ 23,756 $ 8,756 $ 138,401 Operating income (loss) $ 14,806 $ 1,824 $ (22,574 ) $ (8,756 ) $ (14,700 ) Stock-based compensation $ 29 $ 15 $ 66 $ 1,194 $ 1,304 Non-controlling interest ( net income or (loss) ) $ (8 ) $ (1,171 ) $ 24 $ (1,721 ) $ (2,876 ) Non GAAP measures: EBITDA (1) $ 28,972 $ 7,818 $ (21,948 ) $ (7,320 ) $ 7,522 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 28,960 $ 7,793 $ 235 $ (6,460 ) $ 30,528 * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) For the year ended December 31, 2021 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Renewable Energy Corporate and Other * Total Statement of Operations Data: Revenue Mobility Business $ 6,983 $ 1,402 $ - $ - $ 8,385 Consumer 86,384 7,532 - - 93,916 Total $ 93,367 $ 8,934 $ - $ - $ 102,301 Fixed Business $ 67,458 $ 53,283 $ - $ - $ 120,741 Consumer 166,005 41,897 - - 207,902 Total $ 233,463 $ 95,180 $ - $ - $ 328,643 Carrier Services $ 9,937 $ 107,793 $ - $ - $ 117,730 Other 946 - - - 946 Total Communications Services $ 337,713 $ 211,907 $ - $ - $ 549,620 Construction $ - $ 35,889 $ - $ - $ 35,889 Renewable Energy $ - $ - $ 417 $ - $ 417 Managed services 5,146 11,635 - - 16,781 Total Other $ 5,146 $ 11,635 $ 417 $ - $ 17,198 Total Revenue $ 342,859 $ 259,431 $ 417 $ - $ 602,707 Depreciation $ 53,858 $ 43,604 $ 188 $ 5,081 $ 102,731 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions $ 1,648 $ 6,127 $ - $ - $ 7,775 Total operating expenses $ 308,961 $ 273,447 $ 2,876 $ 32,448 $ 617,732 Operating income (loss) $ 33,899 $ (14,016 ) $ (2,459 ) $ (32,449 ) $ (15,025 ) Stock-based compensation $ 128 $ 271 $ 22 $ 6,160 $ 6,581 Non-controlling interest ( net income or (loss) ) $ (7,548 ) $ 5,452 $ 797 $ - $ (1,299 ) Non GAAP measures: EBITDA (1) $ 89,405 $ 35,715 $ (2,271 ) $ (27,368 ) $ 95,481 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 110,207 $ 47,888 $ (168 ) $ (28,880 ) $ 129,047 * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) For the year ended December 31, 2020 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Renewable Energy Corporate and Other * Total Statement of Operations Data: Revenue Mobility Business $ 4,319 $ 404 $ 4,723 Consumer 78,817 9,222 - - 88,039 Total $ 83,136 $ 9,626 $ - $ - $ 92,762 Fixed Business $ 67,776 $ 10,237 $ - $ - $ 78,013 Consumer 162,599 12,032 174,631 Total $ 230,375 $ 22,269 $ - $ - $ 252,644 Carrier Services $ 7,120 $ 79,448 $ - $ - $ 86,568 Other 1,535 - - - 1,535 Total Communications Services $ 322,166 $ 111,343 $ - $ - $ 433,509 Construction $ - $ 10,913 $ - $ - $ 10,913 Renewable Energy $ - $ - $ 4,555 $ - $ 4,555 Managed services 6,467 - - - 6,467 Total Other $ 6,467 $ - $ 4,555 $ - $ 11,022 Total Revenue $ 328,633 $ 122,256 $ 4,555 $ - $ 455,444 Depreciation $ 54,477 $ 23,325 $ 2,216 $ 6,486 $ 86,504 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions $ 1,807 $ - $ - $ - $ 1,807 Total operating expenses $ 269,709 $ 114,285 $ 28,304 $ 33,966 $ 446,264 Operating income (loss) $ 58,924 $ 7,971 $ (23,749 ) $ (33,966 ) $ 9,180 Stock-based compensation $ 49 $ 15 $ 262 $ 5,585 $ 5,911 Non-controlling interest ( net income or (loss) ) $ (9,499 ) $ (4,051 ) $ 136 $ - $ (13,414 ) Non GAAP measures: EBITDA (1) $ 115,208 $ 31,296 $ (21,533 ) $ (27,480 ) $ 97,491 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 115,210 $ 31,272 $ 779 $ (26,557 ) $ 120,704 * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) at December 31, 2020 International Telecom US Telecom Renewable Energy Corporate and Other * Total Balance Sheet Data (at December 31, 2020): Cash, cash equivalents and investments $ 45,848 $ 26,921 $ 4,311 $ 26,845 $ 103,925 Total current assets 107,315 65,806 39,057 27,887 240,065 Fixed assets, net 449,888 73,717 - 12,857 536,462 Total assets 642,834 265,797 39,045 136,035 1,083,711 Total current liabilities 80,875 43,200 1,038 22,815 147,928 Total debt 72,823 - - - 72,823 (1) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to EBITDA (2) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Operational Information As of December 31, 2021 Consolidated Operational Data: Fiber Route Miles 7,900 Fiber Connected Towers * 394 Owned Towers ** 398 Broadband Homes Passed - total 493,000 Broadband Homes Passed - by HSD *** 179,900 % Broadband Homes Passed by HSD *** 36 % Broadband Customers 203,700 HSD *** Capable Customers 98,100 % HSD*** Capable Customers 48 % * All cell sites, including rooftops, that the company serves with its own fiber ** All geographically distinct cell sites, including towers and other structures *** HSD is defined as download speeds > 100 Mbs Quarter ended December 31, March 31, June 30, September 30, December 31, 2020 2021 2021 2021 2021 International Telecom Operational Data: Mobile - Subscribers # Pre-Paid 257,200 261,900 273,400 276,400 285,800 Post-Paid 44,700 45,700 46,600 49,300 49,800 Total 301,900 307,600 320,000 325,700 335,600 Mobile - Churn 2.17 % 2.26 % 2.19 % 2.68 % 2.73 % Fixed - Subscribers# Broadband 140,100 142,900 143,000 143,900 146,300 Video 35,800 35,300 33,600 33,100 32,600 Voice 164,300 165,500 165,800 166,200 167,400 # Counts were adjusted for all periods presented based upon a change in methodology and process





Table 5 ATN International, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (In Thousands) For the three months ended December 31, 2021 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Renewable Energy Corporate and Other * Total Operating loss $ (7,100 ) $ (3,096 ) $ (971 ) $ (9,130 ) $ (20,297 ) Depreciation expense 13,746 19,109 - 1,254 34,109 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 418 2,962 - - 3,380 EBITDA $ 7,064 $ 18,975 $ (971 ) $ (7,876 ) $ 17,192 Transaction-related charges - 2,357 - 41 2,398 Goodwill impairment 20,586 - - - 20,586 Loss on disposition of assets 281 960 913 - 2,154 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 27,931 $ 22,292 $ (58 ) $ (7,835 ) $ 42,330 Revenue 87,518 100,053 - - 187,571 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN 31.9 % 22.3 % NA NA 22.6 % For the three months ended December 31, 2020 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Renewable Energy Corporate and Other * Total Operating income (loss) $ 14,806 $ 1,824 $ (22,574 ) $ (8,756 ) $ (14,700 ) Depreciation expense 13,743 5,994 626 1,436 21,799 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 423 - - - 423 EBITDA $ 28,972 $ 7,818 $ (21,948 ) $ (7,320 ) $ 7,522 Transaction-related charges - - 634 860 1,494 (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets (12 ) (25 ) 21,549 - 21,512 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 28,960 $ 7,793 $ 235 $ (6,460 ) $ 30,528 Revenue 83,819 38,700 1,182 - 123,701 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN 34.6 % 20.1 % 19.9 % NA 24.7 % ATN International, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (In Thousands) For the year ended December 31, 2021 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Renewable Energy Corporate and Other * Total Operating income (loss) $ 33,899 $ (14,016 ) $ (2,459 ) $ (32,449 ) $ (15,025 ) Depreciation expense 53,858 43,604 188 5,081 102,731 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 1,648 6,127 - - 7,775 EBITDA $ 89,405 $ 35,715 $ (2,271 ) $ (27,368 ) $ 95,481 Transaction-related charges - 11,390 566 (1,735 ) 10,221 Goodwill impairment 20,586 - - - 20,586 Loss on disposition of assets 216 783 1,537 223 2,759 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 110,207 $ 47,888 $ (168 ) $ (28,880 ) $ 129,047 Revenue 342,859 259,431 417 - 602,707 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN 32.1 % 18.5 % -40.3 % NA 21.4 % For the year ended December 31, 2020 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Renewable Energy Corporate and Other * Total Operating income (loss) $ 58,924 $ 7,971 $ (23,749 ) $ (33,966 ) $ 9,180 Depreciation expense 54,477 23,325 2,216 6,486 86,504 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 1,807 - - - 1,807 EBITDA $ 115,208 $ 31,296 $ (21,533 ) $ (27,480 ) $ 97,491 Transaction-related charges - - 718 923 1,641 (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets 2 (24 ) 21,594 - 21,572 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 115,210 $ 31,272 $ 779 $ (26,557 ) $ 120,704 Revenue 328,633 122,256 4,555 - 455,444 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN 35.1 % 25.6 % 17.1 % NA 26.5 %





Table 6

ATN International, Inc. Non GAAP Measure - Net Debt Ratio (in Thousands, Except per Share Data) At December 31, 2021 2020 Current portion of long-term debt $ 4,665 $ 3,750 Long-term debt, net of current portion 327,111 69,073 Total debt $ 331,776 $ 72,823 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 79,601 103,925 Net Debt $ 252,175 $ (31,102 ) Adjusted EBITDA - for the year ended $ 129,047 $ 120,704 Net Debt Ratio 1.95 (0.26 )

_________________________________

1 See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure.

2 See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure.

3 International Telecom revenues are generated by delivery of a broad range of communications and managed IT services, including data, voice and video services from the Company’s fixed and mobile network operations in Bermuda and the Caribbean, and include direct government payments as part of the FCC high-cost support program in the USVI.

4 US Telecom revenues consist of broadband, carrier services, managed IT services, fixed enterprise, and mobile retail revenues from the Company’s networks and operations in Alaska and in the western United States, including various government programs such as CAF II, E-Rate, Lifeline and rural healthcare support programs.

5 Net Debt Ratio is defined as total Debt less Cash and Cash Equivalents divided by Adjusted EBITDA – see Table 6.

