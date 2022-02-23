Fragrance Creators Joins Consortium Intended to Enable More Sustainable Consumer Choices

WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fragrance Creators Association and 35 other cosmetics and personal care companies, as well as industry trade associations, have joined forces to create the EcoBeautyScore Consortium. The Consortium is made up of small and large companies and associations from four continents.

The 36 Consortium members include: Amorepacific, Babor, Beiersdorf, Colgate-Palmolive, Cosmébio, COSMED, Cosmetic Valley, Cosmetics Europe, cosnova, Coty, The Estée Lauder Companies, Eugène Perma, FEBEA, Fragrance Creators Association, Henkel, IKW Beauty Care, The International Fragrance Association, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., JUST International AG, Kao, L'Oréal Groupe, LVMH, Nafigate, NAOS, Natrue, Natura &Co, NOHBA, Oriflame, P&G, Paragon Nordic, Puig, PZ Cussons, Shiseido, Sisley, STANPA, and Unilever.

The purpose of the EcoBeautyScore Consortium is to enable consumers to make sustainable choices through an environmental impact assessment and scoring system.

The Consortium is working to develop an industry-wide environmental impact assessment and scoring system for cosmetics. With a global scope, the approach is intended to help consumers by providing clear, transparent, and comparable environmental impact information based on common, science-based methodology. This comes as consumers are increasingly demanding greater transparency about the environmental impact of cosmetics products - 42 percent of consumers are interested in buying brands that concentrate on circulate and sustainable sources.[1]

Fragrance Creators is uniquely positioned to contribute to global initiatives in sustainability, ensuring that human, community, and environmental needs are integrated with the growth of fragrance.

The fragrance industry is a pioneer in green chemistry, upcycling, and ethical sourcing, and its success is dependent on a healthy planet. Fragrance Creators understands the importance of growing industry while ensuring human, community, and environmental needs are justly and responsibly integrated. On behalf of its members, the association continues investing in efforts where it can share the industry's understanding of the deep connection between nature and science.

Fragrance Creators has been engaged with the White House, Members of Congress, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Health and Environment Canada, and other government officials and non-governmental stakeholders to advance sustainable chemistries and practices to build a sustainable economy. The association looks forward to sharing relevant North American insights with the EcoBeautyScore Consortium.

The work plan of the EcoBeautyScore Consortium is to build a scientific methodology for the environmental impacts assessment and scoring system.

The EcoBeautyScore Consortium is working with an experienced sustainability consultancy, to ensure a robust and scientific approach to co-build an assessment methodology and scoring system, verified by independent parties, that is guided by and articulated around:

A common method for measuring environmental impacts throughout the lifecycle of products; A common database of the environmental impact of standard ingredients and raw materials used both in formulas and packaging; A common tool, usable by non-experts, that enables the assessment of a product's environmental impact; and A harmonized scoring system that gives companies the voluntary ability to inform consumers about their environmental footprint.

The Consortium's Next Steps.

Consortium members have started working in thematic working groups. A footprinting and scoring prototype is anticipated by the end of 2022, providing the environmental scoring for a selection of product categories at first. It will then be verified by independent parties.

[1] Source: Capgemini Research Institute, Circular Economy for a sustainable future report, August-September 2021

