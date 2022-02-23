US Bank Returns as After Party Sponsor of The 2022 Los Angeles Builders Ball®

Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) is pleased to announce that U.S. Bank will be returning as our After-Party sponsor for our 2022 Los Angeles Builders Ball®. This annual gala celebrates the work of Habitat LA, as well as partners in construction, real estate and related industries, all of which are helping to transform the landscape of Los Angeles.

The Builders Ball — which will be held on Wednesday, March 9, at 6 p.m. at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California — is Habitat LA’s largest annual fundraiser. Proceeds from the event contribute to Habitat LA’s efforts to build and repair affordable housing throughout greater Los Angeles. This marks the second consecutive year that U.S. Bank will serve as the After Party sponsor.

“U.S. Bank believes that every individual and family deserve access to safe, accessible, and affordable housing,” said Carl Jordan, Executive Vice President, Southern California Regional Executive, for U.S. Bank. “Home is the foundation for which all else is possible and a critical component of wealth building for communities.”

Since 2003, U.S. Bank has united alongside Habitat for Humanity to positively impact generations of families to take steps towards financial resilience; providing enhanced financial resources, education, and support to create healthy communities. Nationwide, U.S. Bank has donated more than $67 million and 224,000 volunteer hours, with more than $2.9 million and 3,200 volunteer hours donated in the greater Los Angeles area.

“U.S. Bank has been a generous and long-time supporter of our work in greater Los Angeles for years, providing financial and volunteer support for more than a decade,” said Erin Rank, President and CEO, Habitat LA. “In addition to sponsoring our Los Angeles Builders Ball every year since our inaugural celebration in 2013, they’ve built alongside us, encouraged their employees to support us through workplace giving campaigns and sponsored numerous special events, including our annual efforts to bring extra cheer to local families through our partner family holiday celebrations. We are so honored to welcome U.S. Bank back as our After Party Sponsor this year, in what will be a night to remember!”

The After Party, which is open to special guests, including awardees, talent, VIPs, and celebrities, will include DJ Rob Goodmonson, who has DJ’ed for and shared the stage with Beyonce, Jay-Z, Taylor Swift, Britney Spears, Lizzo, Mary J. Blige & Ricky Martin to name a few. Formerly based in New York, DJ Rob has played the most iconic venues: Madison Square Garden, Times Square, the Statue of Liberty, and holds the distinction as the very first DJ ever to play the Empire State Building's observation deck.

The gala’s theme — Building Homes, Communities and Hope — will be evident in the evening’s program, as Habitat LA honors three key partners in its work: Clark Construction, City National Bank, and award-winning actor and director Chandra Wilson. The evening’s main entertainment will be provided by Morris Day and The Time.

About Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) transforms neighborhoods throughout greater Los Angeles by bringing the community together to build affordable homes, provide critical home repairs and help families rebuild after natural disasters. Habitat LA strengthens families through helping them access affordable loans, housing counseling and down-payment assistance. To learn more, visit www.habitatla.org. More information about the 2022 Los Angeles Builders Ball can be found here: https://www.habitatla.org/2022-los-angeles-builders-ball/

About U.S. Bank

U.S. Bancorp, with nearly 70,000 employees and $573 billion in assets as of December 31, 2021, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. The Minneapolis-based company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses: Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; Corporate & Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Investment Services. The company has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, social responsibility, and customer service, including being named one of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies and Fortune’s most admired superregional bank. Learn more at usbank.com/about.

