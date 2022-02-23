Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Gatos Silver, Inc. (GATO)

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Gatos Silver, Inc. (“Gatos” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GATOS) in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado on behalf of investors who purchased (a) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement issued in connection with the Company’s initial public offering (the “IPO” or “Offering”) conducted on or about October 28, 2020; and/or (b) securities between October 28, 2020 and January 25, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



In October 2020, Gatos conducted its IPO, selling approximately 24,644,500 shares of common stock at a price of $7.00 per share. On January 25, 2022, after the market closed, Gatos revealed that “there were errors in the technical report entitled ‘Los Gatos Project, Chihuahua, Mexico’ with an effective date of July 1, 2020 . . . , as well as indications that there is an overestimation in the existing resource model.” On a preliminary basis, the Company estimates a potential reduction of the metal content of the mineral reserve ranging from 30% to 50% of the metal content remaining after depletion.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $7.02, or 69%, to close at $3.17 per share on January 26, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the technical report for Gatos’s primary mine, the Cerro Los Gatos deposit, contained certain errors; (2) that, among other things, the mineral reserves had been overestimated by as much as 50%; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Gatos should contact the Firm prior to the April 25, 2022 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .