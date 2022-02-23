Quality Control Restoration Offers Free Roof Inspection to Check for Hail Damage and Other Potential Roof Problems

Bettendorf, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bettendorf, Iowa -

Quality Control Restoration, LLC, a roofing contractor in Bettendorf, Iowa, is offering a free roof inspection to check for damaged roofs, including those affected by hail damage and may need repair or replacement. Having a roof inspection performed is a great idea particularly during a wet, raining spring season or during early summer. Strong winds and hail can cause significant damage to the home or building, especially the roof. What makes the problem difficult is that the damage may not be obvious unless the roof is carefully inspected. That is why Quality Control Restoration offers an absolutely free, no obligation and no pressure evaluation of the roof so that the property owner will know exactly its current status and what has to be done to restore it to its previous state.

Since a roof is actually the main defense of the home or building against the elements, homeowners and property owners will have to be always on the lookout for any problems such as loose or detached shingles, leaks, water damage, sagging portions of the roof, and more. What may seem to be minor roofing problems can become more serious over time and before the owner realizes it, the roof problem requires a significant expense.

Larry Anderson from Quality Control Restoration says, “Putting a new roof on your home can be a big investment, so you might as well make sure you are getting great service and vastly superior products. With Quality Control Restoration, you get world class customer service together with the latest shingles that have SBS impact resistance built right in. And to top it all off most insurance companies offer discounts for using our shingles. It doesn't get much better than that. New roofs restore your first line of weather defense, and improve the value of your home. We replace shingle, metal, flat, and all low slope roofing systems, and offer free roof inspections. We also provide full manufacturer warranties and a 10 year workmanship warranty.”

Roof inspection, repair or replacement is essential in the state of Iowa, which experiences extreme temperatures at various times of the year. The exposure of the roof to wide ranges of temperature can take a toll on roofs because the roof shingles are contracting and then expanding, depending on the temperature, which makes them less strong. And when strong winds and hail storms come, the weakened shingles may break apart, exposing the underlayment to the elements. The exposed underlayment can absorb water and this may cause the wooden parts of the roof to rot.

In an article on the Quality Control Restoration website, the various services they provide are explained. These are: residential roofing, commercial roofing, roof repair/replacement, storm damage repair, new construction, roof coatings, TPO/EPDM roofs, modified bitumen, siding, and insurance claims. They don’t just provide residential roof services but they can also offer commercial roofing services. They offer both new commercial roof construction or replacement. They also offer roof coating or re-coating, which could be a better alternative to a full roof tear-off. Re-coating offers a number of advantages, such as: cost-effectiveness; environmentally friendly option; easy application; reduction of waste; reduction of energy costs; no disruption of the normal business operations; provision of a monolithic surface without any seams; availability of labor and material warranties; little to no odor; and extension of the life of the roof.

They can also work with the client’s insurance provider to ensure that all of the repairs or maintenance costs are covered by their insurance. They have the expertise in replacing shingle, flat, metal, and all low slope roofing systems.

Quality Control Restoration, LLC was established to provide a full service roof contractor serving Bettendorf and neighboring areas. The company’s team of professionals have a combined experience of 111 years with regards to storm restoration. Those who think their home or building has suffered from storm damage, can simply give them a call and they will provide a free inspection and assessment.

