Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Instadose, Astra Space, Acutus, and Pulse and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Instadose Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS: INSD), Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR), Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFIB), and Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Instadose Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS: INSD)

Class Period: December 8, 2020 – November 24, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 28, 2022

On November 23, 2021, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) announced a temporary suspension in the trading of Instadose securities due to concerns regarding the adequacy and accuracy of information about the Company in the marketplace. The SEC specifically noted stock price and volume increases of Instadose stock unsupported by the Company’s assets and financial information, trading that may be associated with individuals related to a control person at the Company, and operations at the Company’s Canadian affiliate. On this news, the Company’s share price declined by $3.69 per share, or approximately 13%, from $28.30 per share to close at $24.61 per share on November 23, 2021, which was immediately before trading was halted.



On December 9, 2021, when the Company’s securities resumed trading, the stock price opened and closed at $2.00 per share.

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR)

Class Period: February 2, 2021 – December 29, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 11, 2022

On December 29, 2021, Kerrisdale Capital published a report stating that Astra’s claim of being able to launch its rockets “anywhere in the world” was “simply not true.” The report alleged that in the US, Astra could only launch from an FAA-licensed commercial spaceport approved for vertical launch, and that only five such sites exist in the country. Furthermore, the report pointed out that Astra had managed just a single successful orbital test flight, despite the Company’s forecast calling for 165 launches by 2024 and 300 launches by 2025.

On this news, Astra’s stock fell $1.10, or 14%, to close at $6.61 per share on December 29, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Astra cannot launch “anywhere”; (2) Astra significantly overstated its addressable market; (3) Astra overstated the effectiveness of its designs and reliability; (4) Astra significantly overstated its plans for diversification and its broadband constellation plan; and (5) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFIB)

Class Period: May 13, 2021 – November 11, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 18, 2022

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) their ability to grow and scale Acutus’ business; (2) Acutus’ strategy regarding AcQMap system placements; and (3) the ability of Acutus to improve commercial execution in the United States, including through the expansion and training of sales staff to “ensure” adequate customer account support, which defendants claimed would be a major growth driver. Specifically, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (a) a material percentage of the AcQMap systems under evaluation had been randomly installed at sites with little, if any, consideration given to whether the healthcare providers at the selected locations were likely to adopt, or desire, Acutus Medical's products; (b) a material percentage of the AcQMap systems under evaluation had been installed in locations where Acutus Medical did not possess the infrastructure necessary to appropriately educate, train, and support medical service providers on the system's operations; (c) as a result, defendants were in the process of designing a strategic plan to terminate and relocate approximately 20% of then-existing AcQMap systems evaluation arrangements; (d) the Company’s management discussion and analysis was materially false and misleading and failed to disclose that the termination and relocation of approximately 20% of existing AcQMap systems evaluation arrangements was reasonably likely to have a material adverse effect on Acutus Medical's 2021 financial results; and (e) Acutus Medical’s risk factor discussions were materially false and misleading and made reference to potential risks without disclosing that such risks were then-existing or adequately describing the specific nature of the risks then facing the Company.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE)

Class Period: January 12, 2021 – February 7, 2022

Lead plaintiff Deadline: April 18, 2022

In October 2020, Pulse initiated its investigational device exemption (“IDE”) study to evaluate the treatment of sebaceous hyperplasia lesions using the CellFX System.

On February 8, 2022, before the market opened, Pulse announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) concluded there was insufficient clinical evidence to support the Company’s 510(k) submission to expand the label for the CellFX System to treat sebaceous hyperplasia. Among other things, the FDA found “that the Company had not met the primary endpoints of the sebaceous hyperplasia FDA-approved IDE study.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $3.74, or over 34%, to close at $7.12 per share on February 8, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the IDE study evaluating the use of the CellFX System to treat sebaceous hyperplasia lesions failed to meet its primary endpoints; (2) that, as a result, there was a substantial risk that the FDA would reject Pulse’s 510(k) submission seeking to expand the label for the CellFX System to treat sebaceous hyperplasia lesions; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

