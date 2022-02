HiPay marks a new year of growth with revenues up 18% in 2021

English French

February 24, 2022: HiPay, the fintech company specializing in omnichannel payment solutions, announces its 2021 revenues.

Annual revenues were 18% higher than in 2020, a year in which conditions were particularly favorable.

28% increase in earnings generated in European markets (outside France).

Continued growth of tier-2 customer portfolio: 381 key accounts joined HiPay in 2021.

Solid end to Q4 2021 thanks to wins with significant brands.

in millions of euros 2021 2020 Change % Year Payment volume 6,612 5,565 +19% Revenues1 53.9 45.7 +18% 4th Quarter Payment volume 1,934 1,752 +10% Revenues1 14.8 13.5 +10%

About HiPay



HiPay is a global payment provider. By harnessing the power of payment data, we participate in our merchants’ growth by bringing them a 360° vision of their activities.



HiPay Group is listed on the Euronext Paris Compartment C (ISIN code: FR0012821916 - Mnemo: HIPAY)













Relations Presse Relations Investisseurs Annie Hurley (CMO)



+33 (0)6 81 16 07 52



ahurley@hipay.com Jérôme Daguet (CFO)



+33 (0)7 86 53 93 93



jdaguet@hipay.com

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy HIPAY securities. If you would like more complete information about HiPay Group, please refer to our website hipay.com, Investors section. This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. Although HiPay Group believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions as of the date of this press release, they are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these statements. HiPay Group operates in a highly evolving sector in which new risk factors may emerge. HiPay Group does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or other circumstances.

