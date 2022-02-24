argenx to Report Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Fourth Quarter Business Update on March 3, 2022

| Source: argenx SE argenx SE

Breda, NETHERLANDS


February 24, 2022

Breda, the Netherlands – argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today announced that it will host a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 2:30 pm CET (8:30 am ET) to discuss its full year 2021 financial results and provide a fourth quarter business update.

A webcast of the live call may be accessed on the Investors section of the argenx website at argenx.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available on the argenx website for approximately one year following the call.

Dial-in numbers:

Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the live call.

Belgium                32 800 50 201
France                        33 800 943355
Netherlands                31 20 795 1090
United Kingdom        44 800 358 0970
United States                 1 888 415 4250
Japan                        81 3 4578 9752
Switzerland                41 43 210 11 32

About argenx

argenx is a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. Partnering with leading academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines. argenx developed and is commercializing the first-and-only approved neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) blocker in the U.S. and Japan. The Company is evaluating efgartigimod in multiple serious autoimmune diseases and advancing several earlier stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises. For more information, visit www.argenx.com and follow us on LinkedInTwitter, and Instagram.

For further information, please contact:

Media:

Kelsey Kirk
kkirk@argenx.com

Joke Comijn (EU)
jcomijn@argenx.com

Investors:

Beth DelGiacco
bdelgiacco@argenx.com

Michelle Greenblatt
mgreenblatt@argenx.com