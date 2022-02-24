Medical Collagen Market Size USD 396.3 million by 2022-2028 | Growth, Shares, Revenue | Developments, Opportunities, Challenges | Key Players, Regional Segmentation

Pune, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Medical Collagen Market report delivers a complete overview of key components like drivers, limitations, historic and current trends, technical development, and future growth. Research report contains company analysis, size, share, revenue and sales of the company, current advancements. Medical Collagen market analysis also focuses on the global key top industry players in the market, with details such as company profiles, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue.

The global Medical Collagen market size is estimated to be worth USD 236.3 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 396.3 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.0% during the review period.

Medical collagen is a commonly used medical consumable in surgery, which can act as a filler, stop bleeding quickly, prevent adhesion, accelerate wound healing and reduce postoperative complications. In neurosurgery, orthopedics, gynecology, general surgery, operating room, etc. The collagen obtained by biological purification from cattle or pigs is white spongy solid and sterilized by cobalt-60 radiation. Collagen is suitable for surgical residual cavity filling, wound hemostasis, promote wound healing. According to the preparation form of medical collagen, there are mainly two kinds of solution and powder in the commercial market, among which the solution concentration is relatively low, accounting for about 90.52% of the world's medical collagen. According to the actual application of the downstream and the technical characteristics of the downstream manufacturer's products to choose the use of different states of products.

The Major Players in the Medical Collagen Market Are:



DSM

Integra LifeSciences

Collagen Matrix

Encoll

Stryker

Collagen Solutions

Innocoll GmbH

Symatese

Sunmax

Victory Biotech Co., Ltd.

TaikeBio

Trauer

BIOT Biology

Global Medical Collagen key players include Collagen Solutions, DSM, Integra LifeSciences, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share over 60%.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of Medical Collagen Market types split into:



Collagen Powder

Collagen Fluid

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Medical Collagen Market applications, includes:



Collagen - based Bone Graft Replacement

Wound Dressing

Skin Substitute

Cosmetic Facial Skin Implants

In terms of product, Collagen Powder is the largest segment, with a share over 80%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Collagen - based Bone Graft Replacement, followed by Wound Dressing, Skin Substitute, Cosmetic Facial Skin Implants, etc.

Medical Collagen market reports offers key study on the market position of the Medical Collagen manufacturers with facts and figures, definition, expert opinions and the latest expansions through the globe. The report also calculates the market size, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share, cost structure and growth rate.

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

North America is the largest market, with a share over 50%, followed by China, and Europe, both have a share about 35 percent.

