BW Ideol: Q4 presentation today at 9:00 CET

BW Ideol AS will today at 9:00 CET hold a webcast and conference call followed by a Q&A in connection with the Company’s fourth quarter 2022 operational update and annual report for 2021 which were published on 23 February.

The webcast will be held in English by CEO Paul Dupin de la Guérivière and CFO Nicolas de Kerangal. The presentation material is attached to this release.

About BW Ideol:

BW Ideol is a leading fully integrated platform in floating offshore wind with more than 10 years of experience from design, execution and development of floating wind projects based on Ideol S.A.'s patented floating offshore wind technology and engineering capabilities. The company has a dual-leg growth strategy as a floater EPCI and maintenance services provider and as a wind farm project developer and co-owner. BW Ideol has two full-scale offshore floating wind turbines in operation in France and Japan, a significant project pipeline, and is supported by BW Offshore’s extensive experience from developing and operating offshore energy production systems.

