Mitotech CSO to Present Visomitin® Data in Dry Eye Disease and Glaucoma

LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitotech S.A, a Luxembourg-based clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced that its Chief Scientific Officer, Dr Maxim Skulachev, will give a full presentation at the Mitochondria-Targeted Drug Development conference, taking place virtually in February 2022.



Dr Skulachev’s talk is entitled “Targeting Mitochondrial Oxidative Stress in Dry Eye & Glaucoma”.

The talk will examine the involvement of mitochondrial oxidative stress and cardiolipin peroxidation in dry eye disease and glaucoma, describe the established clinical data on Visomitin in dry eye disease, and present earlier clinical findings illustrating the potential of Visomitin in glaucoma.

Mitochondria-Targeted Drug Development is a digital event and will take place February 22-24, 2022. Dr Skulachev’s talk is scheduled for February 24 at 11.00 a.m. EST (17.00 p.m. CET).

About Mitotech S.A.

Mitotech S.A. is a Luxembourg-based late clinical stage biotechnology company developing drugs to treat the mitochondrial oxidative stress underlying predominantly age-related ophthalmology disorders. Mitotech’s products are based on novel small molecules that inhibit cardiolipin peroxidation within mitochondria. For more information, please visit www.mitotechpharma.com.

About Visomitin

Visomitin is a cardiolipin peroxidation inhibitor, under development for multiple indications including LHON, dry eye disease (DED) and glaucoma. Visomitin was designed to sustain and restore mitochondrial function and interrupt apoptosis in mitochondrial conditions like LHON. In DED Visomitin’s novel multimodal action targets inflammation, corneal/conjunctival damage, tear deficiency, and gland tissue regeneration. Visomitin has previously completed two late-stage DED trials (VISTA 1/2) in which it showed significant staining clearance in a major dry-eye subset, whilst also exhibiting placebo-like tolerability.

