Crypto Blockchain Industries (CBI): New partnerships with the Raverse collective for the development of the AlphaVerse metaverse and NFT sales on the blockchain

Two new universes created, focused on digital arts and rave music

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES (CBI, Euronext Growth Paris: FR0014007LW0, ALCBI) is announcing that it has signed new licensing agreements with a view to diversifying the content, experiences and NFTs offered within AlphaVerse, the metaverse developed by CBI, while opening up new opportunities for artists on the blockchain.

These universes are focused on digital arts and rave music and will use exclusive content from the Raverse collective (legal name: Eyes.tv). Raverse owns thousands of hours of reports on the world of rave music, as well as thousands of pieces of digital art from the 1990s, offering a unique back catalogue.

In each of these worlds, AlphaVerse will also enable young artists to create their own communities, upload and sell their creations, and develop their projects.

Digital arts and rave music in the AlphaVerse metaverse

Capitalizing on the content and rights held by Raverse and CBI’s blockchain expertise, two dedicated universities will be joining AlphaVerse.

Art Tech will be an AlphaVerse metaverse focused on digital arts and artists. In this universe, users will be able to watch, share, collect or exchange NFTs, organize artistic events, such as festivals, concerts and exhibitions, and visit or interact with digital art museums.

Rave Age will be an AlphaVerse metaverse devoted to rave and electronic music, its history, its key figures and its latest news. Players will be able to watch videos, collect NFTs and share experiences and content relating to rave culture.

These licensing agreements are in line with the development of AlphaVerse, the CBI metaverse made up of a range of digital worlds (metaverses). AlphaVerse is developing around a central hub on the blockchain, connecting many different metaverses, designed by CBI or third parties, with revenue sharing.

Following on from the Beat AlphaVerse universe, NFT sales for United at Home, the charity supported by David Guetta, and the dedicated universe and NFTs for the hip-hop photographer Chi Modu, CBI is continuing to set out its positioning in the field of music and digital arts.

Disclaimer

The realisation of projects, as well as their operational budget and financing plan, remain fundamentally subject to uncertainties, and the non-realisation of the underlying assumptions may have a significant impact on the value of assets and liabilities.

About CBI

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES (“CBI”) is a French company that develops, operates and invests in video games, business applications and selected projects relating to the blockchain, non-fungible tokens (“NFTs”) and cryptocurrencies. Founded by Frédéric Chesnais, a renowned gaming industry entrepreneur and blockchain pioneer, CBI aims to develop and unlock value from a portfolio of blockchain activities across multiple industries (video games, finance, logistics, etc.) with a view to capitalizing on this technology, either directly or through partnerships. CBI has already made several investments and is currently developing AlphaVerse, a blockchain technology-based virtual world or metaverse that will be opening in summer 2022. CBI has been admitted to trading on the EI compartment (qualified investors) of the Euronext Growth Paris market since October 26, 2021. Learn more at www.cbicorp.io .

