English Finnish

Municipality Finance Plc

Stock exchange release

24 February 2022 at 9:00 am (EET)

Municipality Finance Plc to redeem its EUR 350,000,000 Perpetual Fixed Rate Resettable Additional Tier 1 Securities

Municipality Finance Plc (“MuniFin”) will redeem its EUR 350,000,000 Perpetual Fixed Rate Resettable Additional Tier 1 Securities (ISIN: XS1299724911) originally issued on 1 October 2015 (the “Securities”). The Securities have been listed on Euronext Dublin.

MuniFin will redeem all of the outstanding Securities on 1 April 2022 (the “Redemption Date”) which is the first repayment date of the Securities in accordance with the terms and conditions thereof. The Securities will be redeemed at 100 per cent. of the aggregate nominal amount together with accrued and unpaid interest to but excluding the Redemption Date.



After the redemption, MuniFin's capital adequacy ratios and its leverage ratio remain well above the minimum requirements.

This release contains information that constituted or may have constituted inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

MUNICIPALITY FINANCE PLC

Further information:

Esa Kallio

President and CEO

tel. +358 50 337 7953

MuniFin (Municipality Finance Plc) is one of Finland’s largest credit institutions. The company is owned by Finnish municipalities, the public sector pension fund Keva and the Republic of Finland. MuniFin Group also includes the subsidiary company, Financial Advisory Services Inspira Ltd. The Group’s balance sheet is over EUR 46 billion.

MuniFin builds a better and more sustainable future with its customers. MuniFin’s customers are Finnish municipalities, municipal federations, municipally controlled entities and non-profit housing organisations. Lending is used for environmentally and socially responsible investment targets such as public transportation, hospitals and healthcare centres, schools and day care centres, and homes for people with special needs.

MuniFin’s customers are domestic but the company operates in a completely global business environment. The company is an active Finnish bond issuer in international capital markets and the first Finnish green and social bond issuer. The funding is exclusively guaranteed by the Municipal Guarantee Board.

Read more: www.munifin.fi

Important Information

The information contained herein is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into any such country or jurisdiction or otherwise in such circumstances in which the release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, any securities or other financial instruments in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

This communication does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The notes have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under the applicable securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.