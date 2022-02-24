Publication of Industrivärden’s 2021 Annual Report and Sustainability Report

English Swedish

Industrivärden’s annual report and sustainability report for the financial year 2021 is available as from today on the company’s website, www.industrivarden.se (Swedish version) and www.industrivarden.net (English version).

The print will be distributed to shareholders and other registered parties as from March 15, 2022.





Stockholm, Sweden, February 24, 2022

AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)





For further information, please contact:

Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00





The information provided herein is such that AB Industrivärden (publ) is obligated to disclose pursuant to the Securities Markets Act (SFS 2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability, Sverker Sivall (+46-8-666 64 00, ssl@industrivarden.se) at 10:00 a.m. on February 24, 2022.

Attachments