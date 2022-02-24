Satellite Flat Panel Antenna Market Global Analysis: Focus on End-User, Type, Frequency, and Country 2021-2031

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Satellite Flat Panel Antenna Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on End-User, Type, Frequency, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global satellite flat panel antenna market is estimated to reach $18.39 billion in 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.63% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

The major driving factor for the market's robustness is the increasing requirement of satellite-based connectivity services across different applications such as communication and navigation.

Market Report Coverage - Satellite Flat Panel Antenna

Market Segmentation

End User: Automotive, Aviation, Defense and Government, Enterprise, Maritime, Oil and Gas, Space

Type: Electronically Steered Antenna, Mechanically Steered Antenna, Hybrid

Frequency: L and S Band (1 GHz - 4 GHz), C and X Band (4 GHz to 12 GHz), Ku, K, and Ka Band (13 GHz - 40 GHz)

Regional Segmentation

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: Germany, U.K., France, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, India, Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

Rest-of-the-World: Middle East and Africa, Latin America

Market Growth Drivers

Move Toward High Speed 5G/6G Services

Rapidly Decreasing Cost for Launching a Satellite

Market Challenges

High Initial Investment Cost

Stringent Government Regulations

Market Opportunities

Demand for Internet Connectivity Worldwide

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What are the key strategies implemented by the players to sustain in the emerging global satellite flat panel antenna market?

Which region is expected to lead the global satellite flat panel antenna market by 2031?

What are the futuristic trends in the satellite flat panel antenna market, and how is the market expected to change over the forecast period 2021-2031?

What are the key drivers, challenges, and opportunities faced by the companies working in the global satellite flat panel antenna market?

What are the major government initiatives that are increasing the demand for the satellite flat panel antenna?

What is the current and future revenue scenario of the satellite flat panel antenna market?

Which are the segments and applications that are expected to dominate the global satellite flat panel antenna market during the forecast period?



Key Topics Covered:





1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Move Toward High Speed 5G/6G Services

1.2.1.2 Rapidly Decreasing Cost for Launching a Satellite

1.2.2 Business Challenge

1.2.2.1 High Initial Investment Cost

1.2.2.2 Stringent Government Regulations

1.2.3 Business Opportunities

1.2.3.1 Demand for Internet Connectivity Worldwide

1.2.4 Business Strategies

1.2.4.1 New Product Launches and Developments

1.2.4.2 Market Developments

1.2.5 Corporate Strategies

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

Kymeta Corporation

Hanwha Phasor

Carlisle Interconnect Technologies

ThinKom Solutions, Inc.

Inmarsat

Intelsat

Ball Corporation

Gilat Satellite Networks

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Isotropic Systems

OneWeb

SpaceX

C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

ST Engineering iDirect, Inc.

