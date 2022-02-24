Global Medical Grade Tubing Market Analysis and Forecast Report: CAGR of 3.70% Forecast During 2021-2030

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Grade Tubing Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Material, Application, End Market, and Country-Wise Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical grade tubing market is an emerging market in the medical device ecosystem. The market has witnessed a rise in product sales due to the growing use of medical tubing in catheters and interventional cardiology. Furthermore, the market also offers advanced designs for customized products that would further improve the medical industry's needs.

The major factors that positively impact the market's growth include high prevalence and growing incidences of congenital heart defects, rise in cardiac catheterization, and increase in interventional cardiology. There are a wide variety of materials associated with medical grade tubing, including fluoropolymers, polyolefins, PVC, and silicone, among others.

Global Medical Grade Tubing Market Drivers

The factors driving the growth of the market include an increasing geriatric population driving the need for surgeries requiring medical grade tubing, a shift toward minimally invasive surgeries, and the growing expenditure in the healthcare industry. The increasing prevalence of diseases requires complex surgical treatment. This, in turn, has increased the demand for medical tubing required in minimally invasive surgeries. Governments invest a significant amount of money in healthcare insurance so that the overall healthcare costs can be reduced, and the quality of life and affordability of the treatment can be enhanced.

Global Medical Grade Tubing Market Restraints

The factors restraining the growth of the global medical grade tubing market include the stringent government regulations on medical tubing products and the high cost associated with medical tubing products. Delay in regulatory approval for the products due to the stringent government regulations concerning medical grade tubing hinders the market's growth. Another major restraint for the global medical grade tubing market is the high cost associated with the medical grade tubing market. For instance, choosing the ideal material for a particular medical application requires high investments and intense R&D expenditures.

Global Medical Grade Tubing Market Opportunities

High growth opportunities in emerging economies and the emergence of local companies in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Africa hold immense potential for the global medical grade tubing market growth.

There is massive scope for medical grade tubing in developing countries. Countries such as China, India, Brazil, and Mexico possess populations with high prevalence and incidence rates of cardiovascular diseases, which drives the inclusion of interventional medical grade tubing for various treatments, which would surge the overall medical grade tubing market in these emerging countries.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Medical Grade Tubing Market

During COVID-19, the growth of the medical grade tubing market was positively impacted. The market has witnessed an increase in the growth of nasogastric tubes, nebulizers, spacer devices, and others. The market is projected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period 2021-2030. The increasing innovations and products designs in the global market and the growing use in emerging economies are the driving factors for the growth of the market.

The global medical grade tubing market report highlights that the market was valued at $4,407.7 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $6,255.9 million by the end of 2030. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.70% during the forecast period 2021-2030.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

How has COVID-19 impacted the adoption of medical grade tubing in the market?

What are the key regulations governing the medical grade tubing market in key regions?

What technological developments are projected to have the maximum influence on the global medical grade tubing market?

Who are the leading players holding significant dominance in the global medical grade tubing market?

What are some of the growth opportunities which market players can capitalize on?

What are the drivers and restraints for the global medical grade tubing market?

Which region has the highest growth rate in the global medical grade tubing market?

Which are the fastest growing countries in terms of the medical grade tubing market?

What are the key strategies being adopted by market players in the medical grade tubing market?

Who are the emerging companies in the global medical grade tubing market?

Key Topics Covered:

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Medical Grade Tubing Market

Industry Analysis

Competitive Analysis

Global Medical Grade Tubing Market Scenario

Global Medical Grade Tubing Market (by Material)

Global Medical Grade Tubing Market (by Product)

Global Medical Grade Tubing Market (by Application)

Global Medical Grade Tubing Market (by End Market)

Global Medical Grade Tubing Market (by Region)

Company Profiles

A.P. Extrusion Incorporated

AP Technologies Group Pte Ltd.

ATAG SpA

ASAHITEC Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Cook Group Incorporated

FBK Medical Tubing Inc.

Freudenberg Medical

MDC Industries

Microlumen Inc.

Nordson Corporation

Optinova Group

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Trelleborg Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bq389r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment