Mobile Gaming Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026

The ongoing mergers, acquisitions & partnerships by the vendors in the mobile games market is enabling vendors to expand their games portfolio, upgrade existing games, expand across various genres, and enter new markets. This will enhance the customer base of the company. There has also been a prevalence of high-speed internet connections even in developing countries. This has led the mobile gaming industry to acquire and retain more users over the last few years. Mobile gaming companies also witnessed a boom in downloads due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The mobile gaming market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.20% during the forecast period



MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND GROWTH DRIVERS



• Rise of Cloud Gaming

• AR & VR Enabled Mobile Games

• Rising Popularity of Esports

• Evolving Mobile Game Landscape

• Increasing Smartphone Penetration

• Increasing Popularity Among Millennials & Gen Z Population



Mobile Gaming Market Research Report Includes Size, Share, & Trends by Platform (App Store, Google Play, and Others), Age Group (24-44 Years, Above 44 Years, and Below 24 Years), Business Model (Freemium, Paid, Free, and Paymium), Category (Casual Games, Hardcore & Midcore Games, and Social Casino Games), Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021-2026



Casual games accounted for the highest share in downloads as they have simple rules requiring fewer skills and are short duration. In 2020, Among Us became one of the famous & successful casual games in the global market. Hyper casual gamers watch twice as many ads managed by other category gamers. Thus, vendors launching these games can earn a good amount of money by putting ads in between the games.



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

APAC region will witness exponential growth in the mobile gaming market in the forecast period. The availability of data packs at a lower cost across the region is leading to the expansion of the industry. In-app purchases have been prevalent in Japan’s market, while more than 60% of China’s population prefers free mobile games. The growth in affordable devices and technology has led to the increased penetration of mobile games across the region. Moreover, continuous innovation & technological advancements are leading to the expansion of the industry across the region.



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



The key players in the mobile gaming market are- Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Take-Two Interactive, Tencent Holdings Ltd, Ubisoft, and Zynga. The companies are required to invest a significant sum of money in research and development to introduce new technologies, enhance their offering and expand games portfolio. Although established players dominate the market, there are tremendous growth opportunities for new entrants in the market.



THE REPORT INCLUDES:



1. The analysis of the global mobile gaming market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2022-2027.

2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the mobile gaming market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the global mobile gaming market.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain competitive advantage. "

