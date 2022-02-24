Global Satellite Antenna Market Report 2022: Airborne Segment Projected to Lead Satellite Antenna Market During Forecast Period 2022-2026

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Satellite Antenna Market by Platform (Land Fixed, Land Mobile, Airborne, Maritime, Space), Antenna Type, Technology (SOTM, SOTP), Component Type (Reflectors, Feed Horns, Feed Networks, Low Noise Converters), Frequency, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global satellite antenna market is projected to grow from USD 4.1 billion in 2021 to USD 10.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 20.6%.

Satellite antenna equipment is an integral part of the communication in commercial and defense industries. The deployment of low earth orbit (LEO) satellites and constellations of satellites for communication applications has increased their demand across the globe. Other factors driving the market growth include growing demand for Ku- and Ka-band satellites, and the growing fleet of autonomous and connected vehicles used for various applications in the military and commercial sectors, which require customized satellite antennas.

The market is projected to grow further due to the increasing need for high-definition intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) videos, and increasing number of connected commercial aircraft, rising adoption of UAVs and rising number of private aviation companies worldwide supporting market growth.

Based on technology, SOTM segment is expected to lead the satellite antenna market from 2021 to 2026. This is due to increasing need for uninterrupted mobile broadband coverage in remote and far-flung regions, streaming information and entertainment, extensive use of small satellites for commercialization and data transferability, technological advancements in transport and logistics network, and increasing demand for broadband connections and VSAT connectivity. In July 2021, the Digital Communications Commission (DCC) accepted the sector regulator's call to allow VSAT operators to provide satellite-based cellular backhaul connectivity to telcos to ensure uninterrupted mobile broadband coverage in remote and far-flung regions.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Use of Electronically Steered Phased Array Antennas

Increasing Launches of Satellites & Space Exploration Missions

Increasing Demand for Satellite Antennas for Maritime Applications

Increasing Demand for UAVs and Focus on Development of Compact Antenna Systems for UAV Platforms

Increasing Defense Budget of Developing Countries

Restraints

High Costs Associated with Development and Maintenance of Infrastructure to Support Satellite Antennas

Issues Associated with Poor Transmission of Signals

Opportunities

Development of Ultra-Compact Satellite Antennas for Advanced Ground Combat Vehicles

Proposed Development of Satellite Networks for Internet Access in Remote Areas

Integration of Satellite Antennas in Automobiles

Demand for High Data Rate Transmission

Challenges

Electromagnetic Compatibility-Related Challenges of Satellite Antennas

High Cost of Satellite Services

Radio Spectrum Availability Issues

Lack of Qualified Workforce

