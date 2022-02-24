New York, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Latin America Data Center Power Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06236825/?utm_source=GNW

The market also attracted investments from cloud service providers such as Google, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Oracle, IBM, and Tencent. Major cloud service providers are expanding their presence in the region during the forecast period. In terms of 5G network deployment Chile, Uruguay, Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Mexico, and Peru have witnessed 5G network deployments on a commercial and trial basis.



The Latin America data center power market by investment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.03% during the period 2022–2027.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the Latin America data center power market:



• Adoption of cloud, Iot and big data,

• Data center investments continue to rise

• The thriving digital economy in Latin America

• Government support enhancing data center investments

• Covid-19 driving data center demand, increase in power outages



SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS



• The top 3 contributors in the incremental growth by power infrastructure segment are UPS systems with a share of USD 77 million, followed by transfer switches and switchgear and PDUs, with an absolute growth of 50.36%. UPS systems have the largest share of USD 180 million during the forecast period.



Market Segmentation by Power Infrastructure



• UPS Systems

• Generators

• PDUs

• Transfer Switches & Switchgears

• Other Electrical Infrastructure



Market Segmentation by UPS Systems



• Less than or equal to 500kVA

• 500?1,000kVA

• Greater than or equal to 1,000 kVA



Market Segmentation by Generator Systems



• 0-1.5 MW

• 1.5–3 MW

• Greater than or equal to 3 MW



Market Segmentation by Tier Standards



• Tier I & II

• Tier III

• Tier IV



VENDOR ANALYSIS

• ABB, Eaton, Legrand, Schneider Electric, and Vertiv are the leading market players in UPS and rack PDU infrastructure. In terms of generators, Cummins and Caterpillar have a strong presence in the market. Huawei Technologies is also a strong player in the market.



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

• In terms of investments, in 2021, Brazil was the major contributor with over 55% of the total investment in Latin America with around 19 data center investments. Brazil is followed by Mexico, Colombia, and Chile.

