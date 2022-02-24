Attack Helicopter Market Demand 2022-2029 | Industry Revenue, Shares, In-depth Analysis and Forecast Report by Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global attack helicopter market size is expected to gain momentum owing to the rising emphasis on fleet modernization during the forecast period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Attack Helicopter Market, 2022-2029.” The introduction of 3D printing in the market has improved the versatility of quick designing and developing the attack rotorcraft and quick changes in the components & features in comparison with conventional methods. There was no possibility of extreme versatilities in the traditional production. These factors are likely to drive the market demand with a high focus over the reduction of production cost and improvised delivery dates by partnering with companies.

COVID-19 Impact-

Production Disruption to Hinder Growth

The attack helicopter market is an advancing industry that has been impacted by an ongoing pandemic, which has caused all types of manufacture and installation across the countries to get disordered. Currently, the market is on a downward trend due to decreased investing power as a result of government restrictions and a massive decline in the economy. COVID-19 has significantly impacted the market causing hindrance in the R&D investments caused by huge global economic downfall.

Market Segments:

By Maximum Take-Off Weight (MTOW):

Above 8 tons (Above 16,000 lbs.)

Below 8 tons (Above 16,000 lbs.)

By Product Type:

Single-engine

Twin-engine

By Military Platform:

Army

Navy

Air Force

Drivers & Restraints-

Reduction of Production Expenditure to Prosper the Market Growth

The attack helicopter market growth is likely to broaden due to the tremendous increase in fleet modernization and global diversification of the product, growing defence expenses and yearly procurement plans in the developed and developing countries, and the partnerships between global & domestic market players for the reduction of manufacturing cost, and improvised date & time. The market is likely to broaden due to the increment in the investments of the defence sector for the implications of strengthened and modernized armed forces. However, the stringent design standards for the aircraft components and high production cost may restrict the market growth.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Huge DoD Investments to Foster the Market Growth in Asia Pacific

North America is likely to hold the dominant attack helicopter market share due to the significant expenditures for advanced & innovative attack helicopters, presence of defence aviation manufacturers, and the huge investments of the U.S. Department of Defence (DoD) for the procurement of innovated solutions and upgraded air dominance capabilities.

Europe is likely to hold the second-largest market share due their emphasis on the modernization and upgradation of the existing fleets of the market and procurement of the new helicopters.

Competitive Landscape-

Manufacturers Focus on R&D Investments to Strengthen their Position

Presence of the dominant market participants and the necessity of high setup costs, the industry has moderate to high entry barriers. Design innovation, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures are also driving the attack helicopter industry.

Key Industry Development:



June 2020: Boeing had agreed for a contract with Morocco for the provision of 24 of Apache AH-64 helicopters under US Army foreign ministry sales (FMS) contracts.

Boeing had agreed for a contract with Morocco for the provision of 24 of Apache AH-64 helicopters under US Army foreign ministry sales (FMS) contracts. January 2020: Airbus had fulfilled the delivery of 18 Tiger HAD attack helicopters based on their contract with Spain for their army aviation wing. The newly acquired helicopters are equipped with higher engine power than its predecessor and are better economical.

Airbus had fulfilled the delivery of 18 Tiger HAD attack helicopters based on their contract with Spain for their army aviation wing. The newly acquired helicopters are equipped with higher engine power than its predecessor and are better economical. August 2020: The manufacture of upgraded Mil Mi-35P attack helicopter was introduced by the Russian Helicopter holding company.

