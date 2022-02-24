New York, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Interbody Spinal Implants Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06236824/?utm_source=GNW

Firstly, Arizton predicts the emergence of 3D-printed and custom-fit spine implants is expected to boost the global interbody spinal implants market growth. The use of 3D printing in healthcare has grown exponentially over the last decade due to cost savings, computing, and ever-increasing applications.



The global interbody spine implants market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 2.71% during the forecast year 2022-2027.



MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS



• Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Spinal Surgeries

• Expanding Target Population for Interbody Spine Implants

• Rising Frequency of Strategic Acquisitions



INTERBODY SPINAL IMPLANTS MARKET SEGMENTS



The interbody spinal implants market is segmented by-



• Product Type

• Material

• End-User

• Geography



Specialty orthopedic and spine centers accounted for a share of 34.00% and are likely to grow at a higher CAGR than the hospitals segment as patients increasingly prefer specialty spine care centers over multi-specialty hospitals.



In developing countries like India, the importance of MI spine surgery is also growing. The exponential growth of spinal training facilities and efficiency in private and corporate hospitals in emerging markets is also contributing to the growth of the hospitals segment.



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

The presence of a large pool of patient population with various spinal disorders requiring spine implants, higher acceptance of advanced and innovative spine implants, and high awareness regarding the benefits of MI spine surgery procedures are collectively supporting the market growth of spine implants in North America.



In 2021, Latin America accounted for a revenue share of 3.70% in the global interbody spine implants market. Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina are the major revenue contributors to the interbody spine implants market in the region.



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



More than 400 vendors in the market offer a wide array of spine implants worldwide. Among all the companies that primarily derive revenue from spine implants, most of the emerging vendors are growing at high single-digit or low double-digit rates over the past few years.



For instance, between 2018 and 2021, Medtronic, DePuy Synthes, Stryker, NuVasive, and Zimmer Biomet made notable acquisitions and launched new interbody spine implants to enhance spine portfolio, bolster growth, and remain competitive.



