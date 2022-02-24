Automated Border Control System Market Trends 2022-2029 | Automated Border Control System Industry Forecast Report by Fortune Business InsightsTM

Pune, India, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automated border control system market size is set to grow due to the adoption of biometric verification of passenger identity. The growing demand for monitoring multiple parallel e-Gates and adoption of biometric verification are the reliable factors driving the market. Fortune Business InsightsTM has presented this information in its upcoming report titled, “Automated Border Control System Market, 2022-2029”. Additionally, the rising security concerns across the globe and enhanced traveler convenience in the border crossing process are expected to favor the sector in the coming times.

COVID-19 Impact -

COVID-19 is a global health catastrophe that has struck every sector, and its long-term consequences are projected to impact industry growth over the predicted period. Travel restrictions enforced by governments worldwide to control the spread of the virus are mostly to blame for the market's diminishing growth. Furthermore, the coronavirus's extraordinary economic crisis has pushed countries, particularly poor countries, to prioritize their spending, which is expected to hinder future investments in this industry. In the short run, these variables will produce unfavorable conditions for this market.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/automated-border-control-system-market-105207

Segmentation -

On the basis of type, the automated border control system market is fragmented into two types: ABC e-Gate and ABC kiosk. Additionally, the market is divided into three categories based on the component: hardware, software, and services. On the basis of application, the market is divided into three categories: airport, land port, and seaport. Geographically, the market is divided into four regions: Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Report Coverage -



The report highlights information on the automated border control system and different segments.

The report showcases a detailed overview of the market’s state.

The report offers an in-depth narrative of the COVID-19 impact on the market.

The report states that the increased need for accuracy in the border crossing procedure can be met through IoT devices.

The report highlights the demand for digital automation in port facilities is growing.

Drivers & Restraints -

Globally Rising Security Concerns to Augment Market Growth

Rising security concerns, improved traveler convenience in the border crossing process, and an increasing requirement for automation across all port facilities are the primary drivers of the ABC market's growth. The airport holds the highest share of the ABC market out of all the key applications. Due to the increased passenger traffic around the world, the need for ABC in airports is rising. The growing passenger traffic at airports is mostly due to increased travel and tourism activities as well as global economic development.

The ABC e-gate has the largest proportion of the automated border control market among solution types. The increasing demand for automation, as well as increased passenger traffic, can be attributable to this expansion. Although, an anticipated downside to the scenario can be the large capital required to build the infrastructure automated border control system.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/automated-border-control-system-market-105207

Regional Insights -

North America to Lead the Market During Forecast Period

North America is predicted to lead global automated border control system market share during the projection period, owing to the presence of important players such as Securiport, BioLink Solutions, Rockwell Collins, Cross Match Technologies, and others.

Additionally, Asia Pacific is estimated to capture a significant automated border control system share of the market amidst the forecast interval. The market's expansion can be linked to China's and India's increased investments in airport infrastructure. China's government is putting a greater emphasis on airport security by requiring a high level of passport verification to confirm travel papers. The government of India, on the other hand, is driving the automated border control system market growth by carefully enforcing the background check process for registered tourists.

Europe is also witnessing tremendous market expansion. The demand for border clearance showcases from the aviation industries of the U.K. and Germany is linked to this growth.

During the predicted period, the Rest of the World, on the other hand, experienced tremendous growth. The increased need for the automated border control system in South America, Africa, and the Middle East will lend a hand in improving the airport’s operating efficiency and expansion.

Competitive Landscape -



Key Players Adopt Inorganic and Organic Strategies to Capture Maximum Growth

There are multiple significant competitors in the oxygenators market that are fairly competitive. In 2016, Vision-Box (Portugal) was the market leader in the global automated border control sector. Intelligent security, electronic identity management solutions, and automated biometric-enabled systems are among the company's security solutions. For authenticity and protection, the organization also provides identity and automated border management solutions, biometrics, and official IDs. To grow its share of the ABC market, the company employs both organic and inorganic growth techniques.

For example, in 2017, the company introduced the Orchestra framework for biometric border control and inked a framework agreement to modernize Amsterdam Airport Schiphol. In addition, the company's excellent brand image has aided its expansion in the automated border control system. Furthermore, the automated border control system is expected to benefit from the implementation of IoT technologies in border-crossing processes as well as an increase in international passenger traffic around the globe.

Key Industry Development -

January 2021: The automated border control system was installed at the Tallinn Airport and the Narva Road Border Crossing to improve the border crossing procedure. The goal of this contract was to improve Tallinn airport's operational efficiency.

January 2020: In France, Idemia and Sopra Steria signed a deal to provide a new biometric border control system. To improve border control operations, the Idemia firm provided a standard border control system underpinned by biometric technologies.

List of Key Players Covered in this Research Report:

Accenture (Republic of Ireland)

BioLink Solutions (U.S.)

Cominfosec (U.S.)

Cross Match Technologies (U.S.)

Gemalto (Netherlands)

IER SAS (France)

International Security Technology (U.S.)

Vision-Box (Portugal)

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/automated-border-control-system-market-105207

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com