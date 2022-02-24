mRNA Therapeutics and Vaccine Market Report 2022: Key Opinion Leaders Profiles and Recent Activity Snapshots

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "mRNA Therapeutics and Vaccines: Key Opinion Leaders" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Over the last two decades, medical researchers have been able to achieve proof-of-concept and demonstrate the viability of benefits of mRNA-based interventions. In fact, currently, there are more than 65 mRNA-based therapeutics and over 85 mRNA vaccines under development. In vitro transcribed mRNA is now being evaluated as a treatment option for several oncological and genetic disorders. Moreover, experts believe that the applications of this upcoming product class are potentially limitless.



Synthetic mRNA can also be engineered to facilitate the in vitro development of several types of cell and gene therapies. For instance, it can be used to activate key molecular pathways in somatic cells in order to induce pluripotency, an important prerequisite for stem cell therapy. There are studies that describe the use of in vitro transcribed mRNA encoding novel designer nucleases to manipulate genetic material, which is a common practice in the development of advanced therapy medicinal products.



Further, the COVID-19 pandemic has enabled medical researchers to realize the vast potential of mRNA-based vaccines. Contrary to traditional vaccinology, the aforementioned type of preventive interventions do not require the use of live (attenuated) pathogens, hence, are significantly less risky. Moreover, mRNA is expressed in the cytoplasm and does not enter cellular nuclei, implying that it is incapable of adversely interacting with the genome of patients. In this context, it is worth mentioning that the mRNA vaccines developed by Pfizer / BioNtech (COMIRNATY / BNT-162) and Moderna (SpikeVax / mRNA-1273) against the novel coronavirus strain, were, for the first time in the history of vaccine development, developed and approved for use, in under a year.



Being a biomolecule, mRNA is well tolerated in vivo; however, despite its numerous benefits, there are several challenges that presently limit its use. Although recent advances in controlling translational efficacy and immunogenicity have led to the development of multiple viable pharmacological leads (a few of which are already approved for use), there are still several challenges that need to be addressed.



One of the major concerns is related to the inherent instability, which significantly compromises in vivo persistence, of the molecule. In addition, the targeted in vivo delivery of this relatively fragile type of intervention is also complicated. Over the years, attempts to manipulate the chemical structure of mRNA have enabled therapy developers to engineer relative more stable versions of the molecule. Similarly, lipoplexes and lipid-based nanoparticles have been successfully used to administer mRNA-based vaccines. Given that many companies (most of which have fairly limited expertise) are now in pursuit of further improving this technology, and the fact that standards related to the safety and regulation of such interventions are subject to increasing stringency, the need for expert guidance on new molecular entity design and product development is paramount.



Contemporary scientific expertise in mRNA, and its numerous applications, is backed by more than 20 years of dedicated research in this field. This primary objective of this report is to identify leading scientists and industry leaders in this domain and assess the impact of their contributions to the field, till date.



The report features the identities of some of the key opinion leaders in this domain, offering a quantitative approach to assess the relative expertise of thought leaders in this subject, along with the means for aspiring therapy developers to contact such eminent personalities.



Key Topics:

Identities of Contemporary KOLs

Assessment of Technical Expertise and Relative Impact on the Field of mRNA-based Interventions

KOL Competitiveness Analysis

KOL Profiles and Recent Activity Snapshots

