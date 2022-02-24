Fruit Beer Market Size [2022-2029] | Fruit Beer Industry Share, Growth & Forecast Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fruit beer market size is set to experience dynamic expansion owing to the increasing popularity of fruit beer across the world, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Fruit Beer Market, 2022-2029”.

Fruit beer is a non-alcoholic beverage that is widely available in various flavors such as strawberry, orange, and others. This type of beer is the most popular beverage around the world owing to its rich content of vitamins, folic acid, minerals, and other essential ingredients that are not harmful to the human body. Hence, the rising popularity of fruit beer has resulted in the increasing demand for this beer across several regions. Thus, this is a crucial factor responsible for the growth of this market. Further, the potential health benefits of consuming fruit beer have led to the increased consumer preference for this type of beer, which is projected to fuel this market’s growth.

However, the rising consumption of alcohol in different regions is projected to hamper the growth of this market.

COVID-19 Impact:

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown restrictions around the world, the demand for fruit beer has declined across several regions on account of the widespread shutdown of the industries and beverage producing companies. Thus, this pandemic has hugely affected the growth of this market.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/fruit-beer-market-104350

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the fruit beer market companies that are presently striving to reduce the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the market:

Abita Brewing Company

Coolberg Beverages Pvt. Ltd.

Peter’s Brewery Co. Ltd.

New Belgium Brewing Company

Allagash Brewing Company

Sapporo Breweries Ltd.

Founders Brewing Company

Carlsberg Group

Magic Hat Brewing Company

Highlights/Summary:

The report provides a bird’s eye-view analysis of the industry trends and outlook, as well as supplies a meticulous study of all market segments. In addition, the report contains an in-depth assessment of the market drivers and challenges and also offers an exhaustive evaluation of the regional dynamics and competitive landscape of the market.

Drivers/Restraints:

Increasing Number of Restaurants and Lounges to Fuel the Market

There has been a significant increase in the number of restaurants, bars, and lounges in different regions of this market, which has led to the rising demand for fruit beer from the millennial population. This is an important factor driving this market’s growth. Further, the rising disposable income of the people in the developed countries such as Germany, France, UK, and others is projected to propel this market’s growth.

Regional Insights:

Rising Consumer Awareness about Health and Wellness to Boost the European Market Growth

Europe is projected to dominate in the fruit beer market share on account of the rising awareness about health and wellness among the consumers and their growing preference for non-alcoholic beverages.

Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at a decent pace in this market due to the growing number of restaurants and bars in the countries such as India, China, Indonesia, and others.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of fruit flavor, this market is classified into raspberry, peaches, strawberry, blueberry, and others. By sales channel, the market is divided into on-trade – pubs, bars, restaurants, cafes, and off-trade- supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores. Based on geography, the market is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/fruit-beer-market-104350

Competitive Landscape:

Increasing Product Innovations by Key Players to Animate Competition

The prominent companies in the fruit beer market are focusing on the development of innovative beer with improved taste and quality in order to attract a large number of consumers across several regions in the market. This has resulted in the increasing competition among key companies which will enable them to diversify their business operations and widen their business horizons.

The Global Fruit Beer Market Research/analysis Report Contains Answers to the following questions:

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Fruit Beer? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Fruit Beer Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of Fruit Beer Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Fruit Beer Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Fruit Beer Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Fruit Beer Market Trends by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Fruit Beer Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

What Is Fruit Beer Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Fruit Beer Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Fruit Beer Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Fruit Beer Industry?

Key Industry Development:

May 2019: St. Peter’s Brewery Co. Ltd. launched 0.0 percent alcohol fruit beer without raspberry in the UK owing to the growing demand for healthier and nutritionally balanced drinks, free from alcohol.

Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/fruit-beer-market-104350

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter