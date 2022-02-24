Health Self-Monitoring Technologies and Global Markets: Data from 2019-2021 and CAGR Projections through 2026

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Health Self-monitoring: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report examines the current and forecast market potential for health self-monitoring. It offers a detailed analysis of the market background, technological advancement, competitive environment, drivers and restraints, and market growth trends. This report includes market projections through 2026, detailing the market share for health self-monitoring based on the technologies.

By technologies, the health self-monitoring market is segmented into peripherals and software applications.

By geography, the health self-monitoring market has been segmented into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW). The detailed analyses of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, Canada, the U.K., Spain, Italy, France, Japan, India, and China are regional segments.

The present report focuses particularly on technologies that enable individuals to monitor their health. Third-party monitoring technologies thus are specifically excluded, except to the sense that the people being monitored have direct access to the data in a form useful for self-monitoring. Apps that extract data from an individual's EHR and format and display those data on the individual's self-monitoring product are covered in the report, but not EHRs per se.



This report examines the market for mobile digital technologies that generate health-related data primarily for the user's personal consumption.



These technologies include:

Wristbands, smartwatches, and other peripherals.

Mobile self-monitoring software applications.

Smartphones and other mobile "hub" devices that analyze, display, and store self-monitoring data collected by peripherals as well as their own onboard sensors.

Self-monitoring software platforms such as Apple HealthKit, Google Fit and others.

The Report Includes

An overview of the global markets and technologies for health self-monitoring

Estimation of the market size, and analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2021, with projection of CAGR through 2026

Identification of key market dynamics, trends, opportunities, and factors influencing the global market and highlights of the market potential for health self-monitoring market on the basis of technologies, peripherals and region

Insights into the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

Comparative study between digital vs. analog monitoring technologies, mobile vs. portable monitoring technologies, self-testing vs. self-monitoring and health vs. sports and fitness monitoring technologies, and assessment of their potential applications

Discussion on user demographic and socioeconomic characteristics, and issues like epidemiological, legal, and regulatory issues and insights into regulatory approvals

Evaluation of the companies best positioned to meet the current and future demand of health self-monitoring technologies owing to their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, or other advantages

Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Digital vs. Analog Monitoring Technologies

Mobile vs. Portable Monitoring Technologies

Self-testing vs. Self-monitoring

Health vs. Sports and Fitness Monitoring

Classification of Home Monitoring Technologies

Enabling Technologies

Smartphones

Enhanced Data Processing Capabilities

Sensors

Geospatial Tracking

Smart Textiles for Wearable Sensors

Networking Technologies

Cloud Services

Market Segments

Technologies

Applications

Purchasers/Payers

Market Summary

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Health Self-monitoring Market Drivers

Rapid Growth of the World's Elder Population

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Lifestyle Diseases

Technological Advancements and Innovation

Health Self-monitoring Market Restraints

Legal/Regulatory Issues

Privacy

Liability

Health Self-monitoring Market Opportunities

Demand for Home Care Monitoring

Increasing Health and Fitness Awareness

Chapter 5 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Chapter 6 Health Self-monitoring Platforms

Major Platforms

Apple HealthKit

Google Fit

Samsung Digital Health Initiative

Competitive Assessment

Features

Operating Systems

Healthcare Partners

Third-Party Apps and Peripherals

Other Platforms and Developments

Chapter 7 Health Self-monitoring Peripherals

Types of Peripherals

Functions

Form Factors

Compatible Mobile Device or Computer Operating Systems

Compatible Self-monitoring Platforms

Operating Systems

Market

Chapter 8 Health Self-monitoring Software Applications

Application Software

Consumer vs. Healthcare Professional Apps

Vendors

Market

Innovation in Mobile Apps

App Trend

Chapter 9 Health Self-monitoring Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 10 Patent Review



Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

Global Company Share Analysis

Mergers and Acquisitions

Agreements, Collaborations, Product Launches, and Partnerships

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Alphabet Inc.

Apple Inc.

Asustek Computer Inc.

Beurer GmbH

Cityzen Sciences

Garmin Ltd.

Hexoskin

Htc Corp.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Ihealth Lab Inc.

Lg Electronics Inc.

Mediatek Inc.

Motorola Mobility LLC

Neurosky Inc.

Ovia Health

Polar Electro Oy

Razer Usa Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Corp.

Valencell Inc.

Xiaomi Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/myotic

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment