Despite the major impact to the food industry caused by the global pandemic, there is a noticeable growth in plant-based meat and non-dairy milk products, which signals a growing worldwide appetite for more sustainable alternatives to the old method of consumption of direct meat. Increase?in?consumer interest?towards?plant-based meals?and?meat supply disruptions?due to?the COVID-19,?has expanded sales by 49%.?



The plant-based meat market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 19% during the period 2022–2027.



MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND DRIVERS



• The Growing Demand for Clean Labelling

• Growing Investment in Plant-Based Market

• Growing Product Innovation and Technology

• Government Policy and Safety Standards

• Increasing Consumer Awareness

• Growing Concerns for Animal Rights and Environment

• Growing Spirituality

The global plant-based meat market is segmented by Source Type, Meat Type, Storage, Product, and Distribution.

• Plant-based meat producers are exploring different meat alternatives to satisfy the consumers’ demand. Regular product innovations and improving product lines have marked the way for the success of the plant-based meat industry in recent years.



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.



In 2021 Europe was the world’s largest market for plant-based meat. The increase of ethical and health-conscious consumer groups is one of the key factors driving the market for plant-based meat, precisely in the United Kingdom.



VENDOR ANALYSIS

• A growing number of angel investors, venture capitalists, and accelerators, as well as increased investment activity from strategic food industry investors such as General Mills, 301 Inc, and Kraft Heinz, as well as direct investors such as Mapleleaf Foods, Cargill, and Danone, are all helping to propel the industry growth.



