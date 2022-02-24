Small Satellites Market and Technology Forecast to 2029, by Region, Technology, Application, Platform, Launch Type and End-User

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Small Satellites - Market and Technology Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A small satellite, miniaturized satellite, or smallsat is a satellite of low mass and size, usually under 500 kg (1,100 lb). While all such satellites can be referred to as 'small', different classifications are used to categorize them based on mass. Motivated by visions of hundreds, if not thousands, of small satellites launching yearly; buoyed by venture capitals markets that become responsive to space endeavours; and encouraged by the highly visible success of SpaceX, entrepreneurs across the globe have embarked on what was once considered the incredibly risky and financially non-rewarding venture of designing and fielding a new rocket. The global smallsat market is dominated by companies based in the United States, China and European Union.

The report examines, analyzes, and predicts the evolution of smallsat technologies, markets, and outlays (expenditures) over the next 8 years - 2021 -2029 in the space industry. It also examines small sat markets geographically, focusing on the top 95% of global markets, in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

This report shows how smallsats are used today to add real value. To provide the most thorough and realistic forecast, this report provides a twin-scenario analysis, including steady-state, the emergence of new smallsat technology.

This report classifies the small satellite industry into 5 major groups. Six major groups are researched and forecast figures from 2021 - 2029 are provided.

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

Overview: Snapshot of the various small sat tech in the space market during 2021-2029, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending with respect to regions as well as segments. It also sheds light on the emergence on new technologies

Market Dynamics: Insights into the technological developments in this market and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of governments around the world. It also analyzes changing industry structure trends and the challenges faced by the industry participants.

Segment Analysis: Insights into the various Systems market from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment.

Regional Review: Insights into modernization patterns and budgetary allocation for top countries within a region.

Regional Analysis: Insights into the Systems market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region.

Trend Analysis: Key Small Sat Markets: Analysis of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the various Systems segments expected to be in demand in each region.

Key Program Analysis: Details of the top programs in each segment expected to be executed during the forecast period.

Competitive landscape Analysis: Analysis of competitive landscape of this industry. It provides an overview of key companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives and a brief financial analysis.

Report Scope:

Define and measure the Global Smallsat market

Financial forecast of the Global Smallsat market and its various sub-segments with respect to main geographies

Analyze and identify major market trends along with the factors driving or inhibiting the market growth

Analyze the effect of unpredictable, but realistic factors on the market

Study the company profiles of the major market players with their market share

Analyze competitive developments

Key Topics Covered:

Current Technologies Small Satellite

Current Market Overview Small Satellites

Market Analysis and Forecast Factors

Forecast Small Satellite Market to 2029 by Region

Forecast Small Satellite Market to 2029 by Technology

Forecast Small Satellite Market to 2029 by Application

Forecast Small Satellite Market to 2029 by Platform

Forecast Small Satellite Market to 2029 by Launch Type

Forecast Small Satellite Market to 2029 by End-user

Opportunity Analysis

Events Based Forecast to 2029 for the Small Satellite Market

