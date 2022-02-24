New York, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Herbal Medicines Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031785/?utm_source=GNW

Global Herbal Medicines Market to Reach US$178.4 Billion by the Year 2026



Herbal medicinal products contain ingredients derived from plants or natural resources. Offered in tablets, powder, capsules, and tea forms, these products have few or no side effects and present a safe alternative to standard options to improve health and organ function. Growth in the global market is being spurred by increasing attention on self-care, rising awareness and influx of significant investments for R&D activity. Market growth is augmented by increasing awareness regarding negative effects of using allopathic medicines as well as compelling health benefits of herbal medicines. Factors such as rising attention on natural products, increasing aging population and rising cases of chronic disorders are providing a significant impetus to the global market. The outbreak of Covid-19 has also provided an opportunity for herbal medicine manufacturers to increasingly roll out herbal products that boost immunity. Growth is supported by increasing focus on products that offer digestive support, stress relief and better immunity health. The market growth is also favored by increasing attention on personalized medicines and easy availability of herbal supplements. On the flip side, lack of a proper regulatory framework and low level of awareness about these products remain major barriers to the market growth.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Herbal Medicines estimated at US$110.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$178.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period. Herbal Pharmaceuticals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.6% CAGR to reach US$84.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Herbal Functional Foods segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25.4% share of the global Herbal Medicines market. Known for medicinal properties, leaves from herbal plants are extracted to produce numerous herbal supplements. Herbal pharmaceuticals, and supplements contain whole plants or individual parts of plants used to prevent or treat illness or disease. Besides offering reliable treatment medications for a range of health disorders, medicinal herbs are also ideal for use in food and beverage products as health consciousness is poised to remain as one of the important aspects of modern population.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $22.8 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $32.9 Billion by 2026



The Herbal Medicines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$22.8 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 18.4% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$32.9 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 7.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$35.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The demand for herbal supplements has been predominantly concentrated in the West, due to relatively high levels of health consciousness, and widespread and easy access to products. An ageing population, changing health perception and the threat posed by antimicrobial resistance are driving the demand for herbal supplements and remedies. Major factors driving growth in emerging countries include expanding population base, growing tendency of living healthy among consumers, increasing consumer awareness about wellness and dietary requirements, and growing demand for natural remedies. Growth in the region is supported by cultural affinity to herbalism and strong consumer confidence in the efficacy and safety of herbal ingredients.



Herbal Beauty Products Segment to Reach $20.2 Billion by 2026



Medicinal herbs offer highly functional ingredients for manufacturing beauty products and cosmetics. Herbal ingredients provide reliable ingredients to enrich the cosmetic products and deliver much better functionality than regular chemicals-based cosmetics. The increasing uptake of these herbal products is credited to rising consumer awareness regarding negative implications of inorganic cosmetics ingredients. In the global Herbal Beauty Products segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$11.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$15.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.7 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.8% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 234 Featured) -

Arizona Natural Products

ARKOPHARMA Laboratories Company Limited

Bayer AG

Blackmores Ltd.

Dasherb Corp.

Dr. Willmar Schwabe India Pvt. Ltd.

Himalaya Wellness Company

Hishimo Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

Schaper & Brümmer GmbH & Co. KG

ZeinPharma Germany GmbH







Read the full report:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy in 2021

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Role of Herbal Medicine in the Fight against Covid-19

Pandemic Leads to Increased Consumer Focus on Health and

Wellness Products, Driving the Consumption of Herbal

Supplements and Foods

Heal Thyself Motto amid COVID-19 Drives Uptake of Herbal Medicines

Herbal Medicines on the March as Mutant Versions of COVID-19

Virus Emerge

A Regional Overview of How Herbal Medicine has Gained Attention

Amid the Pandemic

Herbal Medicines - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

A Prelude to Herbs

Herbal Medicine Market Insights

Outlook

Geographic Landscape

An Overview of Select Markets

Japan

China

China Gives Green Signal to Herbal Medicines to Expand COVID-19

Treatment Options

India

Salient Factors Establishing Phytopharmaceuticals as Promising

Niche Market in India

South Korea

Cuba

Africa

Thailand

Why Few Herbal Medicines have Secured Approval as Prescription

Medicines?

Recent Market Activity

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Market to Gain from Mounting Concerns Over Side Effect Profile

of Synthetic Drugs

Shifting Preference towards Traditional Medicines to Widen the

Addressable Market

Rising Uptake of Medicinal Herbs Enriched Functional Foods

Herbal Supplements Gain Traction

Leaves, Roots Extracts Thrive Well

Key Trends and Products Shaping the Herbal Supplements Market

Rising Popularity of Curcumin & Turmeric Products

Consumer Focus on Self-Care Organic Products

Nutritional Deficiency & Sedentary Lifestyle Open New Avenues

Ashwagandha: A Star Performer

Fall of CBD Products

Adaptogens: Growing Role as a Stress Buster

Natural Garlic Herbal Supplements Gain Interest for Keeping a

Healthy Heart

Ginkgo Biloba Gains Popularity for Treatment of Blood Disorders

and Memory Disorders

Echinacea Gets Popular for Immune Stimulating Properties

St. John’s Wort for Depression and Mood Disorders

Ginseng Supplements for Energy Boost

Ayurvedic Supplements Go Mainstream

Research Evidence Supports Positive Role of Herbal Remedies in

Boosting Immunity and Stress Management

Changing Demographics and Growing Emphasis on Preventive

Healthcare Boost Prospects

Demand for Traditional Chinese Medicine Surges amid the Pandemic

New Technologies Transform Chinese Herbal Medicine

Indian Ayurveda to Witness Rapid Worldwide Growth led by the

Pandemic

Demand for Ashwagandha Containing Supplements to Soar

Growing Opportunities for Herbal Medicines in Beauty &

Cosmetics Sector

Threat of Antimicrobial Resistance Drives Opportunities

Deaths from Antimicrobial Resistance to Increase by 2050

With Depression Increasingly Becoming a Common, Herbal

Alternatives Gain Attention

Anti-Depressant Market: Percentage Share Breakdown by

Depressive Disorder Type

Herbal Supplement Usage in Dentistry Surges amid Concerns

Rising Aging Population Drives Demand

Aging Population Steps-Up The Burden on Healthcare: Global

Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million

by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2018 and 2030

Unique Healthcare Needs of Women Propel Demand for Various

Herbal Supplements

Increasing Focus on Weight Management Spurs Demand for Herbs

that Aid Weight Loss

Epidemic Proportions of Obesity Lead to Increased Focus on

Weight Management

Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years

2019 and 2030P

Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and

Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases Enhances

Consumer Demand

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million

for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Global Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Type: 2020

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion: 2010, 2015,

2020, 2025 and 2030

Urbanization Trend Drives Uptake of Herbal Supplements

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Regulatory Regime for Herbal Medicine

The EU Regulatory System for Herbal Medicinal Products

Emerging Demand for CSR and Sustainable Sourcing

Key Challenges Hampering Growth Prospects for Herbal Medicines

and Supplements

Risk Drug Interactions between Herbs and Conventional Drugs

Challenge Market Prospects

Safety Assessment and Registration Requirements Restrict Herbal

Medicinal Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Herbal Medicines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Herbal Medicines by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Herbal Medicines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Herbal Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Herbal Pharmaceuticals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Herbal Pharmaceuticals

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Herbal Functional Foods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Herbal Functional Foods by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Herbal Functional Foods

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Herbal Beauty Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Herbal Beauty Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Herbal Beauty Products

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Herbal Dietary Supplements by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Herbal Dietary Supplements

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Herbal Dietary

Supplements by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Capsules & Tablets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Capsules & Tablets by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Capsules & Tablets by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Powders by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Powders by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Powders by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Syrups by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Syrups by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Syrups by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Extracts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Extracts by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Extracts by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Herbal Medicines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Herbal

Medicines by Category - Herbal Pharmaceuticals, Herbal

Functional Foods, Herbal Beauty Products and Herbal Dietary

Supplements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Herbal Medicines by Category -

Herbal Pharmaceuticals, Herbal Functional Foods, Herbal

Beauty Products and Herbal Dietary Supplements Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Herbal Medicines by

Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Herbal

Pharmaceuticals, Herbal Functional Foods, Herbal Beauty

Products and Herbal Dietary Supplements for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Herbal

Medicines by Form - Capsules & Tablets, Powders, Syrups and

Extracts - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Herbal Medicines by Form -

Capsules & Tablets, Powders, Syrups and Extracts Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Herbal Medicines by Form -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Capsules & Tablets,

Powders, Syrups and Extracts for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Herbal Medicines by Category - Herbal Pharmaceuticals, Herbal

Functional Foods, Herbal Beauty Products and Herbal Dietary

Supplements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Herbal Medicines by

Category - Herbal Pharmaceuticals, Herbal Functional Foods,

Herbal Beauty Products and Herbal Dietary Supplements Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Herbal Medicines by

Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Herbal

Pharmaceuticals, Herbal Functional Foods, Herbal Beauty

Products and Herbal Dietary Supplements for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Herbal Medicines by Form - Capsules & Tablets, Powders, Syrups

and Extracts - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Herbal Medicines by Form -

Capsules & Tablets, Powders, Syrups and Extracts Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Herbal Medicines by

Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Capsules &

Tablets, Powders, Syrups and Extracts for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



JAPAN

Herbal Medicines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Herbal Medicines by Category - Herbal Pharmaceuticals, Herbal

Functional Foods, Herbal Beauty Products and Herbal Dietary

Supplements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Herbal Medicines by

Category - Herbal Pharmaceuticals, Herbal Functional Foods,

Herbal Beauty Products and Herbal Dietary Supplements Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Herbal Medicines by

Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Herbal

Pharmaceuticals, Herbal Functional Foods, Herbal Beauty

Products and Herbal Dietary Supplements for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 43: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Herbal Medicines by Form - Capsules & Tablets, Powders, Syrups

and Extracts - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Herbal Medicines by Form -

Capsules & Tablets, Powders, Syrups and Extracts Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Herbal Medicines by

Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Capsules &

Tablets, Powders, Syrups and Extracts for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



CHINA

Herbal Medicines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Herbal Medicines by Category - Herbal Pharmaceuticals, Herbal

Functional Foods, Herbal Beauty Products and Herbal Dietary

Supplements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Herbal Medicines by

Category - Herbal Pharmaceuticals, Herbal Functional Foods,

Herbal Beauty Products and Herbal Dietary Supplements Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Herbal Medicines by

Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Herbal

Pharmaceuticals, Herbal Functional Foods, Herbal Beauty

Products and Herbal Dietary Supplements for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 49: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Herbal Medicines by Form - Capsules & Tablets, Powders, Syrups

and Extracts - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: China Historic Review for Herbal Medicines by Form -

Capsules & Tablets, Powders, Syrups and Extracts Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Herbal Medicines by

Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Capsules &

Tablets, Powders, Syrups and Extracts for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



EUROPE

Herbal Medicines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Herbal Medicines by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Herbal Medicines by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Herbal Medicines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Herbal Medicines by Category - Herbal Pharmaceuticals, Herbal

Functional Foods, Herbal Beauty Products and Herbal Dietary

Supplements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Herbal Medicines by

Category - Herbal Pharmaceuticals, Herbal Functional Foods,

Herbal Beauty Products and Herbal Dietary Supplements Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Herbal Medicines by

Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Herbal

Pharmaceuticals, Herbal Functional Foods, Herbal Beauty

Products and Herbal Dietary Supplements for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Herbal Medicines by Form - Capsules & Tablets, Powders, Syrups

and Extracts - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Herbal Medicines by Form -

Capsules & Tablets, Powders, Syrups and Extracts Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Herbal Medicines by

Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Capsules &

Tablets, Powders, Syrups and Extracts for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



FRANCE

Herbal Medicines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Herbal Medicines by Category - Herbal Pharmaceuticals, Herbal

Functional Foods, Herbal Beauty Products and Herbal Dietary

Supplements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Herbal Medicines by

Category - Herbal Pharmaceuticals, Herbal Functional Foods,

Herbal Beauty Products and Herbal Dietary Supplements Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Herbal Medicines by

Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Herbal

Pharmaceuticals, Herbal Functional Foods, Herbal Beauty

Products and Herbal Dietary Supplements for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 64: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Herbal Medicines by Form - Capsules & Tablets, Powders, Syrups

and Extracts - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: France Historic Review for Herbal Medicines by Form -

Capsules & Tablets, Powders, Syrups and Extracts Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Herbal Medicines by

Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Capsules &

Tablets, Powders, Syrups and Extracts for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



GERMANY

Herbal Medicines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Herbal Medicines by Category - Herbal Pharmaceuticals, Herbal

Functional Foods, Herbal Beauty Products and Herbal Dietary

Supplements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Herbal Medicines by

Category - Herbal Pharmaceuticals, Herbal Functional Foods,

Herbal Beauty Products and Herbal Dietary Supplements Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Herbal Medicines by

Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Herbal

Pharmaceuticals, Herbal Functional Foods, Herbal Beauty

Products and Herbal Dietary Supplements for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 70: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Herbal Medicines by Form - Capsules & Tablets, Powders, Syrups

and Extracts - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Herbal Medicines by Form -

Capsules & Tablets, Powders, Syrups and Extracts Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Herbal Medicines by

Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Capsules &

Tablets, Powders, Syrups and Extracts for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Herbal Medicines by Category - Herbal Pharmaceuticals, Herbal

Functional Foods, Herbal Beauty Products and Herbal Dietary

Supplements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Herbal Medicines by

Category - Herbal Pharmaceuticals, Herbal Functional Foods,

Herbal Beauty Products and Herbal Dietary Supplements Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Herbal Medicines by

Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Herbal

Pharmaceuticals, Herbal Functional Foods, Herbal Beauty

Products and Herbal Dietary Supplements for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 76: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Herbal Medicines by Form - Capsules & Tablets, Powders, Syrups

and Extracts - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Herbal Medicines by Form -

Capsules & Tablets, Powders, Syrups and Extracts Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Herbal Medicines by

Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Capsules &

Tablets, Powders, Syrups and Extracts for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Herbal Medicines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Herbal

Medicines by Category - Herbal Pharmaceuticals, Herbal

Functional Foods, Herbal Beauty Products and Herbal Dietary

Supplements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Herbal Medicines by Category -

Herbal Pharmaceuticals, Herbal Functional Foods, Herbal Beauty

Products and Herbal Dietary Supplements Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Herbal Medicines by

Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Herbal

Pharmaceuticals, Herbal Functional Foods, Herbal Beauty

Products and Herbal Dietary Supplements for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 82: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Herbal

Medicines by Form - Capsules & Tablets, Powders, Syrups and

Extracts - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: UK Historic Review for Herbal Medicines by Form -

Capsules & Tablets, Powders, Syrups and Extracts Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Herbal Medicines by Form -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Capsules & Tablets,

Powders, Syrups and Extracts for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Herbal Medicines by Category - Herbal Pharmaceuticals, Herbal

Functional Foods, Herbal Beauty Products and Herbal Dietary

Supplements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Herbal Medicines by

Category - Herbal Pharmaceuticals, Herbal Functional Foods,

Herbal Beauty Products and Herbal Dietary Supplements Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Herbal Medicines by

Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Herbal

Pharmaceuticals, Herbal Functional Foods, Herbal Beauty

Products and Herbal Dietary Supplements for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 88: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Herbal Medicines by Form - Capsules & Tablets, Powders, Syrups

and Extracts - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Herbal Medicines by Form -

Capsules & Tablets, Powders, Syrups and Extracts Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Herbal Medicines by

Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Capsules &

Tablets, Powders, Syrups and Extracts for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Herbal Medicines by Category - Herbal Pharmaceuticals, Herbal

Functional Foods, Herbal Beauty Products and Herbal Dietary

Supplements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Herbal Medicines by

Category - Herbal Pharmaceuticals, Herbal Functional Foods,

Herbal Beauty Products and Herbal Dietary Supplements Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Herbal Medicines by

Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Herbal

Pharmaceuticals, Herbal Functional Foods, Herbal Beauty

Products and Herbal Dietary Supplements for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 94: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Herbal Medicines by Form - Capsules & Tablets, Powders, Syrups

and Extracts - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Herbal Medicines by Form -

Capsules & Tablets, Powders, Syrups and Extracts Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Herbal Medicines by

Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Capsules &

Tablets, Powders, Syrups and Extracts for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Herbal Medicines by Category - Herbal Pharmaceuticals,

Herbal Functional Foods, Herbal Beauty Products and Herbal

Dietary Supplements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Herbal Medicines

by Category - Herbal Pharmaceuticals, Herbal Functional Foods,

Herbal Beauty Products and Herbal Dietary Supplements Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Herbal

Medicines by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Herbal Pharmaceuticals, Herbal Functional Foods, Herbal Beauty

Products and Herbal Dietary Supplements for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Herbal Medicines by Form - Capsules & Tablets,

Powders, Syrups and Extracts - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Herbal Medicines

by Form - Capsules & Tablets, Powders, Syrups and Extracts

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Herbal

Medicines by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Capsules & Tablets, Powders, Syrups and Extracts for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Herbal Medicines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Herbal Medicines by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Herbal Medicines by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031785/?utm_source=GNW



