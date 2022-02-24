Insights on the Cardiac Marker Analyzer Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Alere, CardioGenics and Quidel Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cardiac Marker Analyzer Market and Forecast, Impact of COVID-19, Product Analysis, Companies Business & Marketing Strategy, Major Deals" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Cardiac Marker Analyzer market is predicted to reach US$ 4.75 Billion by 2027. Cardiac Marker analyzer represents a paradigm in diagnostics that provides high sensitivity and reliable information in minutes. The cardiac biomarkers that are widely used as an integrated diagnostic approach for CVDs include CK-MB, troponin I and T, myoglobin, BNPs, IMA and few others. The prevention of cardiac diseases by monitoring the heart conditions via cardiac biomarker testing is the profound approach for obtaining rapid results for immediate diagnosing and treatment.



Cardiac biomarkers are used as risk stratification for various cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), which include myocardial infraction, congestive heart failure, acute coronary syndrome (ACS) among others. It is ideally suited to both point of care testing and laboratory use. The factors such as increasing incidences of cardiovascular diseases, rapidly increasing geriatric population, growing funding from public-private organizations for research on cardiac biomarkers, and ongoing clinical trials for the identification of novel cardiac biomarkers are driving the growth of the market. However, factors such as technical problems related to sample collection and storage and issues related to regulatory and reimbursement systems are some of the key factors hampering the growth of this market.



Impact of COVID-19 on Global Cardiac Marker Analyzer Market

The COVID-19 outbreak has become a global stress test. As the number of people infected with the virus continues to rise around the world, uncertainties about global economic growth increases. The COVID-19 disease has infected around 392 Million people worldwide. Globally the death toll has reached 5,745,435 according to the latest statistics from the Worldometers (as of February 5, 2022). The number is still growing, and the duration of the pandemic is still difficult to predict.

The COVID-19 pandemic has restricted the growth of the Cardiac Marker Analyzer market, by social restrictions and other precautionary measures taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, as governments began lifting social restrictions, the negative trend in the revenues of these businesses began to level off and stabilize prior to the third quarter of 2020. In the years to come, physicians are likely to witness an increase in influx of patients, hence driving the cardiac marker analyzer market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Cardiac Marker Analyzer Market



3. Global Cardiac Marker Analyzer Market & Forecast (2011 - 2027)



4. Cardiac Marker Companies - Comparative Tests Analysis



5. Cardiac Marker Analyzer - Competitive Product Analysis



6. Alere (Now Abbott)

6.1 Alere Triage

6.1.1 Alere Cardiology Net Sales (2010 - 2016)



7. Quidel Corporation

7.1 Quidel Triage system

7.1.1 Quidel Cardiac Immunoassay Net Sales (2017 - 2027)



8. Abbott Point of Care

8.1 The i-STAT System

8.2 Abbott Laboratories Point of Care Diagnostics Sales (2011 - 2027)



9. Roche

9.1 Cobas h 232 POC System



10. Beckman Coulter

10.1 Access 2 Immunoassay System



11. Siemens Healthineers

11.1 Stratus CS Analyzer

11.2 Siemens Healthineers establishes global Digital Ecosystem to drive Digitalization of Healthcare



12. Response Biomedical

12.1 Cardiovascular Testing

12.1.1 Acute Myocardial Infarction (Heart Attack) Testing

12.1.2 Congestive Heart Failure ("CHF") Testing

12.1.3 Thrombotic Disease Testing

12.2 RAMP Platform

12.2.1 RAMP 200

12.2.2 RAMP Reader

12.3 Response Cardiovascular Testing

12.3.1 RAMP TROPONIN I

12.3.2 RAMP NT-proBNP

12.3.3 RAMP MYOGLOBIN

12.3.4 RAMP CK-MB

12.3.5 RAMP D-DIMER

12.4 Response Biomedical Cardiovascular Net Sales (2010 - 2026)



13. Boditech

13.1 i-chroma II Analyzer



14. Lifesign

14.1 DXpress Reader Analyzer



15. LSI Medience Corporation

15.1 PATHFAST Analyzer



16. CardioGenics Holdings Inc.

16.1 QL Care Analyzer



17. Trinity Biotech

17.1 Meritas POC Analyzer

17.2 Trinity Biotech Point of Care Diagnostics Sales (2010 - 2027)



18. Mergers, Acquisitions and Licensing Agreements

18.1 Alere Inc

18.2 CardioGenics

18.3 Response Biomedical

18.4 Abbott Laboratories

18.5 Siemens Healthineers

18.6 LSI Medience Corporation

18.7 Trinity Biotech

18.8 Quidel



19. Emerging Markers



20. Response Biomedical - Business & Marketing Strategy



21. Roche - Business & Marketing Strategy



22. Boditech Med Inc - Business and Marketing Strategy



23. Siemens Healthineers - Business and Marketing Strategy

