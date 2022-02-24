New York, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Healthcare Staffing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031763/?utm_source=GNW
Global Healthcare Staffing Market to Reach US$47.8 Billion by the Year 2026
Healthcare staffing refers to process of providing temporary nursing/healthcare personnel to serve patients in various healthcare facilities. Propelled by growing need to save precious human lives, various countries are now focusing their attention towards adopting healthcare staffing model. The novel strategy is assisting medical professionals in improving clinical quality, along with enhancing patient satisfaction. With the world facing shortage of trained healthcare workers, governments are devising a wide range of innovative strategies with an intention of saving precious human lives. As a result, healthcare staffing is gaining acceptance among several hospitals, nursing homes, as well as pharmaceutical companies. Healthcare staffing is an expanding area especially due to the rise in geriatric population, and growing availability of medical insurance for more people. Advancements in healthcare technology have brought about different innovations such as telehealth and medical informatics. Thus, skilled labor is needed to handle the non-technical as well as technical aspects of the new medical devices. Automation and technology is being used by firms to streamline sourcing, recruiting and credentialing healthcare staffing recruitment to ensure that demands are met.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Healthcare Staffing estimated at US$33.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$47.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period. Travel Nurse Staffing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.9% CAGR to reach US$21.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Locum Tenens Staffing segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. With cost of healthcare continuing to rise, hospitals are adopting measures such as reducing working staff. In this regard, the role of travel nurses becomes critical when these healthcare facilities witness higher workloads. Increasing concerns for minimizing attrition rate and improving profitability margins is fueling demand for travel nurse segment. Locum tenens physicians typically are utilized for filling up for other physicians temporarily or for some days up to 6 months. The staffing model is chosen to address temporary staffing shortages occurring due to staff illnesses, vacancies and other reasons. Benefits offered including cost efficiency and growing physician preference to work as locum tenens are fueling market growth.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $21.5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2026
The Healthcare Staffing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$21.5 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 58.9% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Canada and Europe, each forecast to grow at 6% and 5.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.7 Billion by the year end of the analysis period. Better healthcare infrastructural availability together with constant R&D proficiencies to offer better healthcare facilities spur growth in North America region. Due to presence of large patient pool, demand for healthcare staffing in Asia-Pacific is gaining momentum. Absence of adequate medical facilities is fueling demand for healthcare staffing in the region.
Allied Healthcare Staffing Segment to Reach $8.3 Billion by 2026
Allied healthcare professional differ from nursing, pharmacy and medicine personnel, as they work in healthcare facilities mainly to ensure appropriate functioning of the healthcare system by offer technical, diagnostic, therapeutic and support services. Allied healthcare staffing includes workforce such as assistive personnel, technicians like community health aides, dental assistants & technicians, home health aides, OR technicians, pharmacy assistants, and radiology technicians among others. In the global Allied Healthcare Staffing segment, USA, Canada, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$842.9 Million by the year 2026.
Select Competitors (Total 162 Featured) -
- AMN Healthcare
- Aureus Medical Group
- Aya Healthcare
- CHG Management, Inc.
- Cross Country Healthcare
- Favorite Healthcare Staffing Inc.
- InGenesis, Inc.
- Jackson Healthcare
- Maxim Healthcare Staffing
- SOLIANT HEALTH
- Supplemental Health Care
- Syneos Health
- Trustaff
- VISTA Staffing Solutions
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Amidst the Pandemic, Healthcare Staffing Comes to Rescue Hiring
Challenges of Healthcare Facilities
Lowering the Burden on Contingent Staff during Pandemic
Pandemics’ Impact on Recruitment Strategies
Shortage of Nurses Plagues the Healthcare Industry During the
Pandemic
Healthcare Staffing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
An Introduction to Healthcare Staffing
Benefits of Temporary Healthcare Staffing
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Travel Nurse Staffing Leads Healthcare Staffing Market
North America: The Largest Regional Market
Competition
M&A Activity Continues to Strengthen in Healthcare Staffing Market
Healthcare Staffing M&A Activity: Number of Transactions for
2017-2021
Number of M&A Transactions in Healthcare Staffing Market by
Segment for 2019 & 2020
Major M&A Transactions in Healthcare Staffing Market for 2020
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
As Global Megatrends Transform the Workforce Landscape,
Staffing Companies Grow in Prominence than Ever Before
Myriad Benefits of Staffing Agencies Drive Market Growth
Shortage of Healthcare Personnel & Nurses Enhances Importance
of Healthcare Staffing Services
Density of Medical Doctors and Nursing & Midwifery Personnel
per 10,000 Population by Region: 2020
Global Healthcare Worker Distribution: % of Global Workforce
and % of Disease Burden by Region
Staffing Firms Ensure Availability of Reliable, Qualified and
Certified Healthcare Workforce
Effective Communication, Training, and Recognition: Critical to
Staff Wellbeing and Job Satisfaction
Notable Trends in the Healthcare Staffing Market
Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Resultant Need for
Healthcare Services Drive Healthcare Staffing Demand
Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown
for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke,
and Others
Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million
for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million) by Region
for 2020
World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)
World Diabetes Prevalence: 2000-2019, 2030 and 2045
Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with AIDs
(in Thousands) by Region for 2020
Healthcare Needs of Aging Global Population Presents
Opportunities for Healthcare Staffing Market
Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in
Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by
Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 &
2030
Healthcare System’s Expedited Shift towards Telemedicine Spurs
Opportunities for Staffing Agencies
Global Number of Telemedicine Patients (In Million) for the
Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2023 & 2025
COVID-19 Outbreak Accelerates Broader Use of Telemedicine
Telemedicine Leads Digital Health Investments Driven by COVID-
19: Leading Categories of Digital Health by Funding (In US$
Million) for the Year 2020
Telehealth Visits in the US (In Million) for the Year 2020
Travel Nursing Market: A Leading Healthcare Traffic Sector
Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market: Benefiting from Rising Demand
for Temporary Workforce
Rise of Telemedicine Spurs Opportunities for Telehealth Nursing
How is Technology Impacting the Healthcare Staffing Market?
Digitization of Healthcare Staffing and the Growing Relevance
of Medical Freelancing
Select Major Freelance Medical Platforms
Increase in Healthcare Expenditure to Positively Influence the
Healthcare Staffing Market
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years
for 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP in the US, Europe
and Japan for 1970, 2010 and 2050
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
