Global Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market to Reach US$4.4 Billion by the Year 2026



Interoperability in the healthcare sector has risen considerably in the past few years. The market expansion is triggered by implementation of healthcare IT interoperability regulations in various countries. Government agencies in countries like the US have made it mandatory for healthcare organizations to comply with interoperability guidelines. Factors such as policy requirements and governmental regulations are creating strong demand for data integration and analytics systems. These factors are pushing the uptake of healthcare IT applications and slated to benefit providers of healthcare interoperability systems. Ongoing shift towards value-base patient care along with emergence of innovative healthcare delivery models is expected to boost adoption of healthcare interoperability systems. The demand for these solutions is also propelled by the need to ensure connectivity of medical devices and systems through the care continuum. The market is likely to receive a major impetus from increasing uptake of app integration, application programming interface integration, data integration, data cleansing, data interoperability and data analytics solutions. The EHR Incentive Programs have been renamed Promoting Interoperability and the 21st Century Cures Act. Seamless and safe exchange of information across the healthcare ecosystem will facilitate digital health achieving its optimal potential.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Healthcare Interoperability Solutions estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period. Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13.4% CAGR to reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 11% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 45.1% share of the global Healthcare Interoperability Solutions market. The global market is led by the services segment owing to increasing transition of healthcare facilities towards cloud-based platforms and cloud computing. The move enables users to reduce operating costs and improve performance of various processes and applications. Growth in the software segment is due to increasing requirement for seamless access to patient data coupled with adoption of healthcare IT solutions for quality care delivery and enhanced patient satisfaction.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $187.7 Million by 2026



The Healthcare Interoperability Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 51.94% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$187.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 18.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.7% and 11.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$203.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America retains the imposing position in the healthcare interoperability solutions market and accounts for the majority stake due to increasing demand for quality and efficient healthcare delivery along with the pressing requirement to curb healthcare expenditure. The market growth is fueled by rising implementation of EHR across healthcare organizations. Future expansion of the regional market is poised to be favored by favorable regulations and initiatives to improve efficiency of the healthcare system. The market in Asia-Pacific region is buoyed by high burden on the healthcare system that requires advanced interoperability solutions to increase the efficiency and productivity.

Select Competitors (Total 68 Featured) -

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

Cerner Corporation

EMIS Health

Epic Systems Corporation

Infor (US), Inc.

Interfaceware® Inc.

InterSystems Corporation

Jitterbit, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

NXGN Management, LLC

Orion Health Group Limited

OSP Labs

ViSolve Inc.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Healthcare Interoperability Solutions - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

A Prelude to Healthcare Interoperability Solutions

Barriers to Healthcare Interoperability

Merits of Healthcare Interoperability

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Pandemic Provides Impetus to Healthcare

Interoperability Solutions

Importance of Healthcare Interoperability Picks up Momentum in

the Covid-19 Era

Global Market Overview and Prospects

Global Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market to Glimmer

with Robust Health

Drivers Pushing Healthcare Interoperability Market Forward into

Bright Future

Services Segment Claims Dominating Share

Diagnosis Dominates Applications Category

Hospitals Remain Primary End-Use Segment

North America Sways Healthcare Interoperability Solutions

Market with Majority Stake

Competitive Scenario

New Product Launch & Portfolio Expansion: Strategies to Stay

Competitive in Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS AND DRIVERS

Salient Factors with Pivotal Role in Shift towards Healthcare

Interoperability

Focus on Patient-Centered Care Delivery Highlights the Growing

Need for Interoperability

Sharp Rise in Clinical Data Volume and Streamlining Imaging

Workflow Present Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Growing Patient Volume, Data Privacy Concerns and Need for

Accuracy in Data Management Drive Market Demand

Increasing Complexity of Healthcare Operations to Spur Demand

for Healthcare Interoperability Solutions

Global Healthcare IT Market (2020): Percentage Breakdown of

Spending by Sector

Large Installation Base of EHR Systems Drives the Need for EHR

Interoperability

Factors Triggering Adoption of EHR

Rise in Integration of Disruptive Technologies in EHR

EHR Interoperability and Associated Issues

Digitalization of Healthcare and Technological Advancements

Digital Health Investments Record Strong Growth

Digital Health Funding (in US$ billion): 2015-2020

Healthcare System’s Expedited Shift towards Telemedicine Spurs

Opportunity for Healthcare Interoperability Solutions

Global Number of Telemedicine Patients (In Million) for the

Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2023 & 2025

COVID-19 Outbreak Accelerates Broader Use of Telemedicine

Telemedicine Leads Digital Health Investments Driven by Covid-

19: Leading Categories of Digital Health by Funding (In US$

Million) for the Year 2020

Telehealth Visits in the U.S (In Million) for the Year 2020

COVID-19 Drives Prominence of Healthcare Analytics

Importance of Sharing Healthcare Data Picks up Momentum in the

Covid-19 Era

The Move to Cloud Gains Momentum

Cloud-based EHR Systems

Rise in Funding to Driving Market Expansion

Increasing Usage of Smart Devices Augments the Need for Data

Interoperability

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-

2021

Increasing Deployment of Smart Devices Across Healthcare

Augments the Need for Data Interoperability

IoMT: The New Healthcare ?Tech’ Evolution

Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years

2018 and 2022

Number of Connected Medical Devices in Million: 2018-2025

Healthcare IT Market Enjoys Striking Leap Forward with

Increasing Influx of IoT

Big Data Analytics Playing a Pivotal Role in Healthcare

Global Healthcare Data Generated: 2014, 2020, and 2025

(in exabytes)

Rising Need to Reduce Healthcare Costs to Propel Demand for

Healthcare Interoperability Solutions

Use of EHRs and HIEs to Cut Down Healthcare Costs

ECDOH’s Approach

Current & Required Healthcare Spending as % of GDP

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2017-2023

Rapidly Aging World Population & COVID-19 Induced Re-Focus on

Aging-In-Place to Drive Demand

Aging Population Steps-Up The Burden on Healthcare: Global

Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million

by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Interoperability Challenges and Solutions

The Route to Improving Healthcare Interoperability

Transitioning to Advanced Data Infrastructures

Enforcing New Industry Standards

Supporting and Updating Systems

Regulations for Interoperability Standards Drive Market Growth

Information Blocking Final Rule

Interoperability and Patient Access Final Rule (CMS-9115-F)

Interoperability and Prior Authorization Final Rule (CMS-9123-F)

US Updates Regulatory Regime with New Rules



