Outlook on the Heat Exchanger Global Market to 2028 - Growing Technological Advancements are Driving Growth

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Heat Exchanger Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global heat exchanger market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.8% during 2022-2028. This report on global heat exchanger market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global heat exchanger market by segmenting the market based on type, material, end use and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the heat exchanger market are provided in this report.



Market Drivers

Government Initiatives

Growing Technological Advancements

Market Challenges

Fluctuating Raw Material Costs

High Energy Utilisation for Manufacturing

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2021

Historical Period: 2017-2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2028

Market by Type

Shell & Tube

Plate & Frame

Air Cooled

Others

Market by Material

Carbon Steel

Stainless Steel

Nickel

Others

Market by End-Use Industry

Chemical

Petrochemical and Oil & Gas

HVAC and Refrigeration

Food & Beverage

Power Generation

Paper & Pulp

Others

Market by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Key Insights



3. Global Heat Exchanger Market

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Drivers

3.3. Market Challenges



4. Global Heat Exchanger Market Analysis

4.1. Market Portraiture

4.2. Market Size

4.3. Market Forecast

4.4. Impact of COVID-19



5. Global Heat Exchanger Market by Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Shell & Tube

5.3. Plate & Frame

5.4. Air Cooled

5.5. Others



6. Global Heat Exchanger Market by Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Carbon Steel

6.3 Stainless Steel

6.4 Nickel

6.5 Others



7. Global Heat Exchanger Market by End-Use Industry

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Chemical

7.3 Petrochemical and Oil & Gas

7.4 HVAC and Refrigeration

7.5 Food & Beverage

7.6 Power Generation

7.8 Paper & Pulp

7.9 Others



8. Global Heat Exchanger Market by Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Germany

8.2.2 United Kingdom

8.2.3 France

8.2.4 Italy

8.2.5 Spain

8.2.6 Russia

8.2.7 Netherlands

8.2.8 Rest of the Europe

8.3 North America

8.3.1 United States

8.3.2 Canada

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 South Korea

8.4.5 Australia

8.4.6 Indonesia

8.4.7 Rest of the Asia Pacific

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Mexico

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Argentina

8.5.4 Rest of Latin America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 Turkey

8.6.2 Iran

8.6.3 United Arab Emirates

8.6.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9. SWOT Analysis



10. Porter's Five Forces



11. Market Value Chain Analysis



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Scenario

12.2 Company Profiles

12.2.1 Alfa Laval

12.2.2 API Heat Transfer Inc.

12.2.3 Danfoss

12.2.4 General Electric Company

12.2.5 Hisaka Works

12.2.6 IHI Corporation

12.2.7 Johnson Controls

12.2.8 Kelvion Holding GmbH

12.2.9 Koch Industries

12.2.10 Lytron Inc.

12.2.11 Mersen

12.2.12 Modine Manufacturing

12.2.13 Royal Hydraulics

12.2.14 Sondex A/S

12.2.15 Xylem Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xumgju

Attachment