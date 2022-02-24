Chlorine Dioxide Market Size & Share | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2026: Graphical Research

Pune, India, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global chlorine dioxide market size is predicted to grow substantially during the forecast period, due to the growing demand for disinfecting products to reduce the incidence of infectious diseases. The COVID-19 pandemic made many customers more conscious about personal and environmental hygiene, encouraging them to invest in high-quality sanitizing solutions. The region-wise trends that will increase the market share are expounded below:





Europe (regional valuation may reach $350 million):

Robust use of chlorine dioxide in industrial water treatment:

The industrial water treatment application accounted for a revenue of $120 million in the Europe chlorine dioxide market in 2019. It is important to thoroughly treat industrial wastewater before releasing it into natural waterbodies as they contain chemicals that can harm the aquatic life.

Chlorine dioxide is majorly used as a disinfecting agent to treat industrial wastewater. It is used for chlorination as it is less corrosive as compared to chlorine and other chemicals that are used to treat water. It can kill various pathogens, such as bacteria, protozoa, and viruses. The growing industrialization across Europe will positively impact the demand for chlorine dioxide to treat industrial wastewater.

Germany chlorine dioxide market share grows significantly:

Germany held a considerable share of the regional market in 2019. Industrialization is growing at a notable rate in the country due to the strong presence of reputed companies. This has increased the generation of industrial wastewater, which is freely disposed off into natural waterbodies, thereby polluting them.

However, the government is introducing strict rules in this regard, which has compelled organizations to extensively use chlorine dioxide to treat this water. Moreover, the demand for pure drinking water is increasing in many parts of Germany due to the growing population, which will augment the use of chlorine dioxide.

The food & beverage sector increases the use of disinfectants:

The Europe chlorine dioxide market size from the food & beverage sector applications will observe a CAGR of 5.5% through 2026. Chlorine dioxide is used as a disinfectant in the production and treatment of various foods and beverages.

For instance, the dairy industry uses the chemical compound to disinfect several dairy products, such as milk, lactose, whey protein powder, cheese, and ice cream and it does not cause any harm to these items. Since the demand for bottled drinking water is high in the region, the use of chlorine dioxide will rise.

Asia Pacific (regional valuation likely to surpass $385 million):

Medical sector end-users may augment the use of chlorine dioxide:

The Asia Pacific chlorine dioxide market size from medical sector applications is set to witness 6% CAGR through 2026. The healthcare sector of the region is growing at a robust rate and chlorine dioxide is being used on a large scale to sterile medical devices, surfaces, and rooms. Since the chemical compound has antibacterial and antimicrobial properties, it can kill several disease-causing pathogens, which will boost its use in the medical sector.

Food & beverage sector applications of chlorine dioxide increase:

The food & beverage sector applications may capture a share worth $59 million in the regional industry by 2026. Chlorine dioxide is being widely used in many foods and beverages to protect them from harmful pathogens.

However, they do not alter the taste or pose any danger to the consumption of these food items. It is non-toxic and does not leave any residue behind and is used to refresh frozen fish meat, chicken products, rice balls, and many other foods, which will bolster its demand among end-users in the sector.

North America (regional valuation may cross $410 million):

Incidence of water-borne diseases rises:

The region is witnessing a surge in the occurrence of water-borne diseases, which is also increasing the mortality rate in many countries. There is a severe lack of access to clean drinking water facilities in many parts of the region, which has propelled the use of chlorine dioxide as it is a disinfectant that can eliminate a variety of dangerous bacteria and viruses present in contaminated water sources.

Demand for packaged drinks grows:

The growing urbanization has impelled the demand for packaged drinking water and other beverages that people in North America can have on the go. This is a result of several drastic changes in their lifestyle, such as dependence of processed foods and a hectic work schedule. Therefore, the canning brewing & bottling applications are set to record a notable CAGR in the market through 2027. Chlorine dioxide can effectively disinfect cans and bottles so that it is safe to pack beverages, such as sports and energy drinks, which will increase the adoption of the chemical compound.

Airline water systems will use chlorine dioxide:

The airline water system application held a share worth $8 million in the North America chlorine dioxide market in 2020 as the need to sanitize airline water systems is growing. The chemical compound can efficiently disinfect holding tanks, lines, and other equipment that are used in the fountain drink. Since many passengers utilize these systems while flying, the need to disinfect them with chlorine dioxide will grow.

The U.S. market outlook improves:

The U.S. chlorine dioxide market value is estimated to reach $200 million by 2027. The government is introducing strategies and initiatives to bring down the water pollution level and harmful waste generation. Since chlorine dioxide has several disinfecting features, its demand will increase among end-users in the country.

