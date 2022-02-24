New York, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Healthcare Distribution Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031757/?utm_source=GNW
Global Healthcare Distribution Market to Reach $3 Trillion by 2026
Distribution plays a key role as the distribution network is critical component of the supply chain that ensures the drugs reach the consumers. Proper distribution is a critical component that determines a drug`s commercial success. Drug distribution is a complex process and entails conformance to multiple regulations. In developed markets such as the US, the wholesale market is oligopolistic with a handful of large wholesalers, who sell to regional wholesalers and/or drugstore chains. On the other hand, drug distribution is a complex and fragmented business in most developing markets. The existence of a large number of small wholesalers and the absence of established retail chain networks makes it a complex process in such countries.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Healthcare Distribution estimated at US$876.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3 Trillion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20.2% over the analysis period. Pharmaceuticals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 19.9% CAGR to reach US$1.3 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Biopharmaceuticals segment is readjusted to a revised 22.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33.7% share of the global Healthcare Distribution market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $412.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $522.2 Billion by 2026
The Healthcare Distribution market in the U.S. is estimated at US$412.7 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 34.81% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$522.2 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 22.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.1% and 18.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 20.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$561.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Retail pharmacies are a vital link in the drug supply chain as they form the main medium between the manufacturers, wholesalers, and pharmacy benefit managers on the supply side and the retail customers on the other side. Retail pharmacies are also the important cog in the wheel for processing claims of customers. Technology adoption is highly evolved in the US, and claim processing is mostly automated and handled electronically, leading to minimization of paper based manual processing, and maximization of efficiency.
Medical Devices Segment to Reach $612.3 Billion
In the global Medical Devices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 17.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$169.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$510.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$76.2 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 17.4% CAGR through the analysis period.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Healthcare Distribution - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the
Pandemic Will End: Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine
Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic
Region/Country
Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?
These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few
With IMF’s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,
Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback.
A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up Demand Comes as
a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets: World Economic
Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020
through 2022
Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will
Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary
Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for
Years 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022
A Retrospective Review of Year 2020 as the Worst Year in
Humanity’s History that Left the World in Shambles &
Industries and Markets Upended
How the Healthcare Industry Has & Continues to be Impacted by
the Pandemic & What’s the New Normal?
The Biggest & Worst Ever Public Health Crisis in Human History
Creates a Mixed Bag of Challenges & Opportunities for the
Healthcare Industry
With the COVID-19 Pandemic Exposing Global Healthcare
Unpreparedness, There is Increasing Policy Led Focus on
Rebooting Health Systems Worldwide: Current & Required
Healthcare Spending as % of GDP
Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories Work Overtime to Manage Giant
Waves of COVID Infection Testing Flowing In
Global Clinical Diagnostics Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth
Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
The Pandemic Triggers Shift in Consumer Behavior & Engagement
With Healthcare Technologies & Services
Healthcare Industry Pushed to Adopt Digital Technologies &
Innovate to Save Lives Amid the Crisis
Digital Health Technologies Poised to Break New Grounds Post
Pandemic: Global Opportunity in Digital Health (In US$
Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
How COVID-19 Outbreak Sent the Healthcare Supply Chain Into a
Tailspin
Unprecedented Losses Sustained in the Supply Chain Bodes Well
for Integration of Emerging Technologies like Blockchain to
Enhance Resilience & Reliability: Global Losses in Supply
Chain as a % of Earnings Before Interest, Taxes,
Depreciation & Amortization (EBITDA) in the Year 2020
Far-Flung Supply Chains of the Pharma Industry Cannot be
Consolidated Easily & Abruptly, But the Winds of Change Blown
by COVID-19 Can Be Felt: Global Number of Plants Registered
with the U.S. to Supply Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients as
of the Year 2020
Healthcare Supply Chain Management Storms Into the Spotlight to
Address Disruptions Posed by the Crisis
With Smart Management of Supply Chains Being the Need of the
Hour, Healthcare Supply Chain Management to Reach New Highs:
Global Opportunity in Healthcare Supply Chain Management (In
US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Substandard Drugs, an Urgent Challenge in the Supply Chain that
Begs to be Addressed
Pharmaceutical Thefts & Counterfeiting, A Persistent Challenge
in Distribution That Eludes Resolution
Online Pharmacies Growth Leads to Global Presence of
Counterfeit Drugs
Storming Into the Spotlight Is the Use of Blockchain in
Fighting Counterfeiting of Drugs
Rising Incidence of Counterfeiting in the Pharmaceutical
Industry Pushes Up the Urgency to Leverage the Security
Benefits Promised by Blockchain: Global Number of
Pharmaceutical Counterfeiting Incidents for Years 2000,
2005, 2010, 2015, 2019 & 2022
Serialization Emerges as an Another Weapon in the Arsenal to
Battle Counterfeiting
Rising Healthcare Costs Drives Attractiveness of e-Pharmacies
Here’s How Healthcare Costs Are Outstripping Global GDP:
Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the Years 2020 &
2023
Social Distancing Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates the
Viability & Indispensability of e-Pharmacies, Fast Forwarding
Growth by Over 2 Years
Global ePharmacy Sales Breakdown (In %) by OTC Drugs & RX Drugs
As of the Year 2021
Aging Population, Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases &
Ensuing Demand for Drugs & Medical Equipment Rank as Major
Drivers of Growth in the Market
Aging Population Steps-Up the Burden On Healthcare Systems
Including Distribution: Global Aging Population Statistics for
the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Amplifies Demand for
Pharmaceutical Drugs & Distribution: Global Cost of Chronic
Diseases (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2030
Robust Demand for Pharmaceutical Drugs Drives Growth in the Market
Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing, a Barometer of the
Growing Demand & Production of Drugs
More Drugs Being Manufactured Means More Drugs in Distribution:
Global Opportunity for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing
(In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, and 2026
Artificial Intelligence to Revolutionize Pharmaceutical Retailing
As the World Ramps Up Production of COVID-19 Vaccines,
Distribution Emerges Into the Spotlight
As Mass Vaccination Drives Kick-in Challenges in Covid-19
Vaccine Distribution Begin to Surface
A Review of Vaccine Distribution Approach in the US
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
