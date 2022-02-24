Global Nutricosmetics Market (2021 to 2026) - by Type, Ingredient, Intake, Application, Distribution Channel, End-user and Geography

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nutricosmetics Market (2021-2026) by Type, Ingredient, Intake, Application, Distribution channel, End-user, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Nutricosmetics Market is estimated to be USD 18.27 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 44.11 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 19.28%.



Market Dynamics

Factors that drive the market-increasing demand for nutraceutical product-based cosmetics include Nutricosmetics, a vital factor driving the global Nutricosmetics market. It is also gaining popularity among consumers because of its health and beauty benefits. The worldwide increase of elders people is seeking cosmetics assistance and the rise of the base of beauty consciousness among the urban population. Escalate in retail shops, the rising popularity of Nutricosmetics beverages drives the market for Nutricosmetics. Surge in Research and development activities to incorporate organic nutrients in the beauty products and high investment by the manufacturer in research work accelerating market growth.

Soaring demand for organic products, health awareness, shift in consumer preferences from regular to herbal products creating a market opportunity. Stringent regulation of government regards the product manufacturing. Issues regarding production efficiency take a long duration to show effective results. Lack of awareness among consumers about the health benefits of Nutricosmetics expects to obstruct the Nutricosmetics market growth. Challenges are Large and scarce competition between domestic and international products.



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Laboratoire Dermatologique ACM, Forza industries ltd., Vitabiotics ltd., D-LAB Nutricosmetics, Skinade, Amway, Natrol LLC, SOS hair care, WR Group, Pfizer Inc., etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

