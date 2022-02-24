New York, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Garden Soil Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031671/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Garden Soil Market to Reach US$3.9 Billion by the Year 2026
Garden Soil contain a mixture of topsoil and other nutrients and materials which allows all plants to develop to their full potential. Garden soils can also be mixed with existing soils or mixed with other organic materials such as soilless potting mixes, peat moss or compost in various ratios. Growth in the global market is attributed to the increasing demand for organic products, popularity of urban farming practices, growth in global population, increasing demand for garden and lawn consumables, popularity of urban farming practices, increasing demand for green spaces and growth of urban and controlled farming. The growth in the horticulture market is also one of the growth drivers of the soil market. Major agricultural firms also want to preserve and safeguard their market share fueling the demand for garden soils. With popularity in environmental conservation issues, government regulating bodies are boosting demand for garden soil. Some of the limiting factors of the market are lack of awareness about garden soil products that leads to lower penetration of the market.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Garden Soil estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period. Cultivation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.4% CAGR to reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Lawns segment is readjusted to a revised 6.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.9% share of the global Garden Soil market. The cultivation application market is being driven by the rising need for organic farming practices that use soil mixes and blends. There is also a growth in demand for controlled farming and urban farming practices all over the world, which has propelled the market for garden soils in lawns and cultivation applications.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $471.7 Million by 2026
The Garden Soil market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 37.45% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$471.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 5.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$508.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Organic farming, maintaining lawns, adopting modern techniques, improved yield, productivity and quality are some of the factors contributing to growth in North America region.
Commercial Development Segment to Reach $711.5 Million by 2026
The commercial use of potting soil is likely to account for a considerable share in the global market; wherein the increased practice in regards to greenhouse planting is expected to further enhance the commercial usage of potting soil. The increased application and use of potting soil for commercial purposes is boosted due to the availability and accessibility of plant-specific soil. In the global Commercial Development segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$409.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$600.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$65 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.5% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 69 Featured) -
- ASB Grünland Helmut Aurenz GmbH
- Bord na Móna Horticulture Ltd.
- COMPO GmbH
- Florentaise Group
- FoxFarm Soil & Fertilizer Co.
- Good Earth Horticulture
- Klasmann-Deilmann GmbH
- Lambert Peat Moss
- Michigan Peat Company
- Premier Tech Ltd.
- Sun Gro Horticulture
- The Espoma Company
- The Scotts Company LLC
- Vermicrop Organics
- Westland Horticulture
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031671/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Pandemic Stimulates Interest in Gardening During Pandemic
Select Statistics of US Home Garden
Average Spend on Home and Garden Products in the USA (2019,
2020 and 2021)
Gardening Demographics in the USA by Age Group (2018 and 2020)
Percentage of Common Vegetables Grown at Home in the USA: (2021)
Garden Soil - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
An Introduction to Soil, its Features and Types
Common Soil Problems
Testing Soil Quality Gains Significant Importance
Garden Soils
Gardening Benefits
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Recent Market Activity
Analysis by Application
World Garden Soil Market by Application (2021 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Cultivation, Lawns,
Commercial Development, Sports Fields, Green Spaces, and
Other Applications
Regional Analysis
Global Market for Garden Soil: Percentage Breakdown of Sales
for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)
Global Market for Garden Soil - Geographic Regions Ranked by %
CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Ideal Soil for a Thriving Garden
Understanding Clay Soil
Organic Materials in Garden’s Soil
Methods to Improve Garden Soil
Garden Soil, the Largest Type of Manufactured Soil
Potting Soil Market to Witness Growth
Commercial & Residential Applications of Potting Soil
Potting Soil Demand Across Regional Market
Use of Manure in Home Vegetable Gardens
Global Greenhouse Soil Market
Importance of Improving Sandy Soil
Rising Interest in Vertical Farming
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050
World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total
Population for the Period 1950-2050P
Growing Popularity of Golfing Bodes Well
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Garden Soil by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Garden Soil by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Garden Soil by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cultivation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Cultivation by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Cultivation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lawns
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Lawns by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Lawns by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Development by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Commercial Development by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Development
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Fields by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Sports Fields by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Sports Fields by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Green Spaces by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Green Spaces by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Green Spaces by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Garden Soil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Garden
Soil by Application - Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial
Development, Sports Fields, Green Spaces and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Garden Soil by Application -
Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial Development, Sports Fields,
Green Spaces and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Garden Soil by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial Development, Sports Fields,
Green Spaces and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Garden Soil by Application - Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial
Development, Sports Fields, Green Spaces and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Garden Soil by Application -
Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial Development, Sports Fields,
Green Spaces and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Garden Soil by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial Development, Sports Fields,
Green Spaces and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
JAPAN
Garden Soil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 28: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Garden Soil by Application - Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial
Development, Sports Fields, Green Spaces and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Japan Historic Review for Garden Soil by Application -
Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial Development, Sports Fields,
Green Spaces and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Garden Soil by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial Development, Sports Fields,
Green Spaces and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CHINA
Garden Soil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 31: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Garden Soil by Application - Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial
Development, Sports Fields, Green Spaces and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: China Historic Review for Garden Soil by Application -
Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial Development, Sports Fields,
Green Spaces and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: China 15-Year Perspective for Garden Soil by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial Development, Sports Fields,
Green Spaces and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
EUROPE
Garden Soil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 34: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Garden Soil by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Garden Soil by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Garden Soil by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Garden Soil by Application - Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial
Development, Sports Fields, Green Spaces and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Europe Historic Review for Garden Soil by Application -
Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial Development, Sports Fields,
Green Spaces and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Garden Soil by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial Development, Sports Fields,
Green Spaces and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
FRANCE
Garden Soil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 40: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Garden Soil by Application - Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial
Development, Sports Fields, Green Spaces and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: France Historic Review for Garden Soil by Application -
Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial Development, Sports Fields,
Green Spaces and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: France 15-Year Perspective for Garden Soil by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial Development, Sports Fields,
Green Spaces and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
GERMANY
Garden Soil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 43: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Garden Soil by Application - Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial
Development, Sports Fields, Green Spaces and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Germany Historic Review for Garden Soil by
Application - Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial Development,
Sports Fields, Green Spaces and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Garden Soil by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial Development, Sports Fields,
Green Spaces and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ITALY
Table 46: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Garden Soil by Application - Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial
Development, Sports Fields, Green Spaces and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Italy Historic Review for Garden Soil by Application -
Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial Development, Sports Fields,
Green Spaces and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Garden Soil by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial Development, Sports Fields,
Green Spaces and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Garden Soil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 49: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Garden
Soil by Application - Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial
Development, Sports Fields, Green Spaces and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: UK Historic Review for Garden Soil by Application -
Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial Development, Sports Fields,
Green Spaces and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: UK 15-Year Perspective for Garden Soil by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cultivation, Lawns,
Commercial Development, Sports Fields, Green Spaces and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 52: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Garden Soil by Application - Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial
Development, Sports Fields, Green Spaces and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Spain Historic Review for Garden Soil by Application -
Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial Development, Sports Fields,
Green Spaces and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Garden Soil by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial Development, Sports Fields,
Green Spaces and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
RUSSIA
Table 55: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Garden Soil by Application - Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial
Development, Sports Fields, Green Spaces and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Russia Historic Review for Garden Soil by Application -
Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial Development, Sports Fields,
Green Spaces and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Garden Soil by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial Development, Sports Fields,
Green Spaces and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 58: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Garden Soil by Application - Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial
Development, Sports Fields, Green Spaces and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Garden Soil by
Application - Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial Development,
Sports Fields, Green Spaces and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Garden Soil by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial Development, Sports Fields,
Green Spaces and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Garden Soil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 61: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Garden Soil by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Garden Soil by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Garden Soil by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Garden Soil by Application - Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial
Development, Sports Fields, Green Spaces and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Garden Soil by
Application - Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial Development,
Sports Fields, Green Spaces and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Garden Soil by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial Development, Sports Fields,
Green Spaces and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
AUSTRALIA
Garden Soil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 67: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Garden Soil by Application - Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial
Development, Sports Fields, Green Spaces and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Australia Historic Review for Garden Soil by
Application - Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial Development,
Sports Fields, Green Spaces and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Garden Soil by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial Development, Sports Fields,
Green Spaces and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
INDIA
Garden Soil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 70: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Garden Soil by Application - Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial
Development, Sports Fields, Green Spaces and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: India Historic Review for Garden Soil by Application -
Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial Development, Sports Fields,
Green Spaces and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: India 15-Year Perspective for Garden Soil by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial Development, Sports Fields,
Green Spaces and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 73: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Garden Soil by Application - Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial
Development, Sports Fields, Green Spaces and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: South Korea Historic Review for Garden Soil by
Application - Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial Development,
Sports Fields, Green Spaces and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Garden Soil by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial Development, Sports Fields,
Green Spaces and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Garden Soil by Application - Cultivation, Lawns,
Commercial Development, Sports Fields, Green Spaces and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Garden Soil
by Application - Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial Development,
Sports Fields, Green Spaces and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Garden
Soil by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial Development, Sports Fields,
Green Spaces and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
LATIN AMERICA
Garden Soil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 79: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Garden Soil by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 80: Latin America Historic Review for Garden Soil by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Garden Soil by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Garden Soil by Application - Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial
Development, Sports Fields, Green Spaces and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Latin America Historic Review for Garden Soil by
Application - Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial Development,
Sports Fields, Green Spaces and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Garden Soil by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial Development, Sports Fields,
Green Spaces and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ARGENTINA
Table 85: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Garden Soil by Application - Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial
Development, Sports Fields, Green Spaces and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Argentina Historic Review for Garden Soil by
Application - Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial Development,
Sports Fields, Green Spaces and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Garden Soil by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial Development, Sports Fields,
Green Spaces and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
BRAZIL
Table 88: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Garden Soil by Application - Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial
Development, Sports Fields, Green Spaces and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Brazil Historic Review for Garden Soil by Application -
Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial Development, Sports Fields,
Green Spaces and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Garden Soil by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial Development, Sports Fields,
Green Spaces and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
MEXICO
Table 91: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Garden Soil by Application - Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial
Development, Sports Fields, Green Spaces and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Mexico Historic Review for Garden Soil by Application -
Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial Development, Sports Fields,
Green Spaces and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Garden Soil by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial Development, Sports Fields,
Green Spaces and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 94: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Garden Soil by Application - Cultivation, Lawns,
Commercial Development, Sports Fields, Green Spaces and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Garden Soil
by Application - Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial Development,
Sports Fields, Green Spaces and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Garden
Soil by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial Development, Sports Fields,
Green Spaces and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
MIDDLE EAST
Garden Soil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)
Table 97: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Garden Soil by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi
Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Middle East Historic Review for Garden Soil by
Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Garden Soil by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 100: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Garden Soil by Application - Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial
Development, Sports Fields, Green Spaces and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Middle East Historic Review for Garden Soil by
Application - Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial Development,
Sports Fields, Green Spaces and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Garden Soil by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial Development, Sports Fields,
Green Spaces and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
IRAN
Table 103: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Garden Soil by Application - Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial
Development, Sports Fields, Green Spaces and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Iran Historic Review for Garden Soil by Application -
Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial Development, Sports Fields,
Green Spaces and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Garden Soil by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial Development, Sports Fields,
Green Spaces and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ISRAEL
Table 106: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Garden Soil by Application - Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial
Development, Sports Fields, Green Spaces and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Israel Historic Review for Garden Soil by
Application - Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial Development,
Sports Fields, Green Spaces and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031671/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________