Global Flexible Heaters Market to Reach US$1.6 Billion by the Year 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Flexible Heaters estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Silicone Rubber-Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.3% CAGR to reach US$536.1 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polyimide-Based segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25% share of the global Flexible Heaters market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 25.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Flexible Heaters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$271.4 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 25.9% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$318.2 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 5.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$318.2 Million by the year 2027.
Polyester-Based Segment Corners a 18.4% Share in 2020
In the global Polyester-Based segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$144.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$214.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$306.5 Million by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 124 Featured) -
- All Flex Flexible Circuits
- Chromalox
- Durex Industries
- Holroyd Components
- Honeywell International
- Minco
- Miyo Technology
- Nibe Industrier
- Omega Engineering
- Rogers Corporation
- Smiths Group
- Tempco Electric Heater
- Thermocoax
- Watlow Electric Manufacturing
- Zoppas Industries
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
COVID-19 Pandemic Disrupts Electronics & Electricals Industry
Pandemic Impacts Demand for Flexible Heaters
EXHIBIT 2: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
An Introduction to Flexible Heaters
Types of Flexible Heaters
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Properties Making Silicone & Polyimide Suitable Options
Developing Economies to Boost Long-term Growth
Competition
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Myriad Benefits of Flexible Heaters Augur Well for the Market
Advantages of Flexible Printed Circuits
Flexible Heaters: Offering Convincing Value Proposition for
Diverse Applications
Electronics & Semiconductors Industry Continues to Drive
Opportunities in the Flexible Heaters Market
Consumer Electronics Sector during COVID-19 Pandemic
EXHIBIT 3: Global Opportunity for Consumer Electronics (In US$
Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028
Growing Role of Flexible Heaters in Medical Applications:
Potential for Growth
Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Medical Devices Industry:
Implications for Flexible Heaters
EXHIBIT 4: Global Medical Equipment & Supplies Market Growth
Outlook (In %) for Years 2019 through 2025
Aerospace & Defense: Important Role of Flexible Heaters in
Preventing Damage of Critical Components
Pandemic Dents Prospects in the Aviation Industry, Affecting
Market Prospects
EXHIBIT 5: COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues: Commercial
Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020
EXHIBIT 6: Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
Kapton® Flexible Heaters Ideal for Several Heating Applications
in the Aerospace Industry
Flexible Printed Heaters Emerge as Promising Warming Elements
in the Automotive Industry
Pandemic’s Impact on the Automotive Industry Affects Flexible
Heaters Demand
EXHIBIT 7: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
EXHIBIT 8: Car Production YoY % Growth Across Major Regional
Markets in 2020
Food & Beverage Industry: Need to Maintain Specific
Temperatures Drives Demand for Flexible Heaters
Food & Beverage Industry: COVID-19 Pandemic Brings Challenges
in the Form of Supply Chain Disruptions
EXHIBIT 9: Global Food & Beverage Market Growth Outlook (in %)
for Years 2019 through 2024
Flexible Printed Heaters Emerge as Untapped Gem in Outdoor
Apparel Space
Growing Use of Flexible Heaters in Battery Warmers
Need for the Right Mounting Method for Flexible Heaters
Flexible Printed Heaters for Wearables
Technology Advances in Flexible Heaters Propel Market Gains
Challenges Confronting Use of Flexible Heaters
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flexible Heaters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Flexible Heaters by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 11-Year Perspective for Flexible Heaters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Rubber-Based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Silicone Rubber-Based by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 11-Year Perspective for Silicone Rubber-Based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyimide-Based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Polyimide-Based by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 11-Year Perspective for Polyimide-Based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyester-Based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Polyester-Based by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 11-Year Perspective for Polyester-Based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mica-Based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Mica-Based by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 15: World 11-Year Perspective for Mica-Based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 18: World 11-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &
Beverage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 11-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 11-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronics & Semiconductors by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Electronics &
Semiconductors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 11-Year Perspective for Electronics &
Semiconductors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World for Years 2016,
2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 11-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 33: World 11-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Medical by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 36: World 11-Year Perspective for Medical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flexible Heaters by Type - Silicone Rubber-Based,
Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based, Mica-Based and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Flexible Heaters by Type -
Silicone Rubber-Based, Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based,
Mica-Based and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 39: USA 11-Year Perspective for Flexible Heaters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicone
Rubber-Based, Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based, Mica-Based and
Other Types for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flexible Heaters by Application - Food & Beverage, Other
Applications, Electronics & Semiconductors, Aerospace &
Defense, Automotive and Medical - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Flexible Heaters by
Application - Food & Beverage, Other Applications, Electronics &
Semiconductors, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Medical
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA 11-Year Perspective for Flexible Heaters by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Other Applications, Electronics & Semiconductors,
Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Medical for the Years 2016,
2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flexible Heaters by Type - Silicone Rubber-Based,
Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based, Mica-Based and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Flexible Heaters by Type -
Silicone Rubber-Based, Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based,
Mica-Based and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 45: Canada 11-Year Perspective for Flexible Heaters by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicone
Rubber-Based, Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based, Mica-Based and
Other Types for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flexible Heaters by Application - Food & Beverage, Other
Applications, Electronics & Semiconductors, Aerospace &
Defense, Automotive and Medical - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Flexible Heaters by
Application - Food & Beverage, Other Applications, Electronics &
Semiconductors, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Medical
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada 11-Year Perspective for Flexible Heaters by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Other Applications, Electronics & Semiconductors,
Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Medical for the Years 2016,
2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flexible Heaters by Type - Silicone Rubber-Based,
Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based, Mica-Based and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Flexible Heaters by Type -
Silicone Rubber-Based, Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based,
Mica-Based and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 51: Japan 11-Year Perspective for Flexible Heaters by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicone
Rubber-Based, Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based, Mica-Based and
Other Types for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flexible Heaters by Application - Food & Beverage, Other
Applications, Electronics & Semiconductors, Aerospace &
Defense, Automotive and Medical - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Flexible Heaters by
Application - Food & Beverage, Other Applications, Electronics &
Semiconductors, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Medical
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan 11-Year Perspective for Flexible Heaters by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Other Applications, Electronics & Semiconductors,
Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Medical for the Years 2016,
2021 & 2027
CHINA
Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flexible Heaters by Type - Silicone Rubber-Based,
Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based, Mica-Based and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: China Historic Review for Flexible Heaters by Type -
Silicone Rubber-Based, Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based,
Mica-Based and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 57: China 11-Year Perspective for Flexible Heaters by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicone
Rubber-Based, Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based, Mica-Based and
Other Types for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flexible Heaters by Application - Food & Beverage, Other
Applications, Electronics & Semiconductors, Aerospace &
Defense, Automotive and Medical - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 59: China Historic Review for Flexible Heaters by
Application - Food & Beverage, Other Applications, Electronics &
Semiconductors, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Medical
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: China 11-Year Perspective for Flexible Heaters by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Other Applications, Electronics & Semiconductors,
Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Medical for the Years 2016,
2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flexible Heaters by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Flexible Heaters by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Flexible Heaters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flexible Heaters by Type - Silicone Rubber-Based,
Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based, Mica-Based and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Flexible Heaters by Type -
Silicone Rubber-Based, Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based,
Mica-Based and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 66: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Flexible Heaters by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicone
Rubber-Based, Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based, Mica-Based and
Other Types for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flexible Heaters by Application - Food & Beverage, Other
Applications, Electronics & Semiconductors, Aerospace &
Defense, Automotive and Medical - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Flexible Heaters by
Application - Food & Beverage, Other Applications, Electronics &
Semiconductors, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Medical
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Flexible Heaters by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Other Applications, Electronics & Semiconductors,
Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Medical for the Years 2016,
2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 70: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flexible Heaters by Type - Silicone Rubber-Based,
Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based, Mica-Based and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: France Historic Review for Flexible Heaters by Type -
Silicone Rubber-Based, Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based,
Mica-Based and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 72: France 11-Year Perspective for Flexible Heaters by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicone
Rubber-Based, Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based, Mica-Based and
Other Types for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flexible Heaters by Application - Food & Beverage, Other
Applications, Electronics & Semiconductors, Aerospace &
Defense, Automotive and Medical - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 74: France Historic Review for Flexible Heaters by
Application - Food & Beverage, Other Applications, Electronics &
Semiconductors, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Medical
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: France 11-Year Perspective for Flexible Heaters by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Other Applications, Electronics & Semiconductors,
Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Medical for the Years 2016,
2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 76: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flexible Heaters by Type - Silicone Rubber-Based,
Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based, Mica-Based and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Flexible Heaters by Type -
Silicone Rubber-Based, Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based,
Mica-Based and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 78: Germany 11-Year Perspective for Flexible Heaters by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicone
Rubber-Based, Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based, Mica-Based and
Other Types for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flexible Heaters by Application - Food & Beverage, Other
Applications, Electronics & Semiconductors, Aerospace &
Defense, Automotive and Medical - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Flexible Heaters by
Application - Food & Beverage, Other Applications, Electronics &
Semiconductors, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Medical
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Germany 11-Year Perspective for Flexible Heaters by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Other Applications, Electronics & Semiconductors,
Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Medical for the Years 2016,
2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 82: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flexible Heaters by Type - Silicone Rubber-Based,
Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based, Mica-Based and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Flexible Heaters by Type -
Silicone Rubber-Based, Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based,
Mica-Based and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 84: Italy 11-Year Perspective for Flexible Heaters by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicone
Rubber-Based, Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based, Mica-Based and
Other Types for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flexible Heaters by Application - Food & Beverage, Other
Applications, Electronics & Semiconductors, Aerospace &
Defense, Automotive and Medical - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 86: Italy Historic Review for Flexible Heaters by
Application - Food & Beverage, Other Applications, Electronics &
Semiconductors, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Medical
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Italy 11-Year Perspective for Flexible Heaters by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Other Applications, Electronics & Semiconductors,
Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Medical for the Years 2016,
2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 88: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flexible Heaters by Type - Silicone Rubber-Based,
Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based, Mica-Based and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: UK Historic Review for Flexible Heaters by Type -
Silicone Rubber-Based, Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based,
Mica-Based and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 90: UK 11-Year Perspective for Flexible Heaters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicone Rubber-Based,
Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based, Mica-Based and Other Types
for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 91: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flexible Heaters by Application - Food & Beverage, Other
Applications, Electronics & Semiconductors, Aerospace &
Defense, Automotive and Medical - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 92: UK Historic Review for Flexible Heaters by
Application - Food & Beverage, Other Applications, Electronics &
Semiconductors, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Medical
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: UK 11-Year Perspective for Flexible Heaters by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Other Applications, Electronics & Semiconductors,
Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Medical for the Years 2016,
2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 94: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flexible Heaters by Type - Silicone Rubber-Based,
Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based, Mica-Based and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Spain Historic Review for Flexible Heaters by Type -
Silicone Rubber-Based, Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based,
Mica-Based and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 96: Spain 11-Year Perspective for Flexible Heaters by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicone
Rubber-Based, Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based, Mica-Based and
Other Types for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flexible Heaters by Application - Food & Beverage, Other
Applications, Electronics & Semiconductors, Aerospace &
Defense, Automotive and Medical - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 98: Spain Historic Review for Flexible Heaters by
Application - Food & Beverage, Other Applications, Electronics &
Semiconductors, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Medical
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Spain 11-Year Perspective for Flexible Heaters by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Other Applications, Electronics & Semiconductors,
Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Medical for the Years 2016,
2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 100: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flexible Heaters by Type - Silicone Rubber-Based,
Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based, Mica-Based and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Russia Historic Review for Flexible Heaters by Type -
Silicone Rubber-Based, Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based,
Mica-Based and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 102: Russia 11-Year Perspective for Flexible Heaters by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicone
Rubber-Based, Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based, Mica-Based and
Other Types for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 103: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flexible Heaters by Application - Food & Beverage, Other
Applications, Electronics & Semiconductors, Aerospace &
Defense, Automotive and Medical - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 104: Russia Historic Review for Flexible Heaters by
Application - Food & Beverage, Other Applications, Electronics &
Semiconductors, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Medical
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Russia 11-Year Perspective for Flexible Heaters by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Other Applications, Electronics & Semiconductors,
Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Medical for the Years 2016,
2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 106: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Flexible Heaters by Type - Silicone Rubber-Based,
Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based, Mica-Based and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Flexible Heaters
by Type - Silicone Rubber-Based, Polyimide-Based,
Polyester-Based, Mica-Based and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Rest of Europe 11-Year Perspective for Flexible
Heaters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Silicone Rubber-Based, Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based,
Mica-Based and Other Types for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 109: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Flexible Heaters by Application - Food & Beverage,
Other Applications, Electronics & Semiconductors, Aerospace &
Defense, Automotive and Medical - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
