Global Flexible Heaters Market to Reach US$1.6 Billion by the Year 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Flexible Heaters estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Silicone Rubber-Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.3% CAGR to reach US$536.1 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polyimide-Based segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25% share of the global Flexible Heaters market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 25.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Flexible Heaters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$271.4 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 25.9% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$318.2 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 5.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$318.2 Million by the year 2027.



Polyester-Based Segment Corners a 18.4% Share in 2020



In the global Polyester-Based segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$144.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$214.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$306.5 Million by the year 2027.

Select Competitors (Total 124 Featured) -

All Flex Flexible Circuits

Chromalox

Durex Industries

Holroyd Components

Honeywell International

Minco

Miyo Technology

Nibe Industrier

Omega Engineering

Rogers Corporation

Smiths Group

Tempco Electric Heater

Thermocoax

Watlow Electric Manufacturing

Zoppas Industries







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Pandemic Disrupts Electronics & Electricals Industry

Pandemic Impacts Demand for Flexible Heaters

EXHIBIT 2: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

An Introduction to Flexible Heaters

Types of Flexible Heaters

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Properties Making Silicone & Polyimide Suitable Options

Developing Economies to Boost Long-term Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Myriad Benefits of Flexible Heaters Augur Well for the Market

Advantages of Flexible Printed Circuits

Flexible Heaters: Offering Convincing Value Proposition for

Diverse Applications

Electronics & Semiconductors Industry Continues to Drive

Opportunities in the Flexible Heaters Market

Consumer Electronics Sector during COVID-19 Pandemic

EXHIBIT 3: Global Opportunity for Consumer Electronics (In US$

Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028

Growing Role of Flexible Heaters in Medical Applications:

Potential for Growth

Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Medical Devices Industry:

Implications for Flexible Heaters

EXHIBIT 4: Global Medical Equipment & Supplies Market Growth

Outlook (In %) for Years 2019 through 2025

Aerospace & Defense: Important Role of Flexible Heaters in

Preventing Damage of Critical Components

Pandemic Dents Prospects in the Aviation Industry, Affecting

Market Prospects

EXHIBIT 5: COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues: Commercial

Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020

EXHIBIT 6: Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

Kapton® Flexible Heaters Ideal for Several Heating Applications

in the Aerospace Industry

Flexible Printed Heaters Emerge as Promising Warming Elements

in the Automotive Industry

Pandemic’s Impact on the Automotive Industry Affects Flexible

Heaters Demand

EXHIBIT 7: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

EXHIBIT 8: Car Production YoY % Growth Across Major Regional

Markets in 2020

Food & Beverage Industry: Need to Maintain Specific

Temperatures Drives Demand for Flexible Heaters

Food & Beverage Industry: COVID-19 Pandemic Brings Challenges

in the Form of Supply Chain Disruptions

EXHIBIT 9: Global Food & Beverage Market Growth Outlook (in %)

for Years 2019 through 2024

Flexible Printed Heaters Emerge as Untapped Gem in Outdoor

Apparel Space

Growing Use of Flexible Heaters in Battery Warmers

Need for the Right Mounting Method for Flexible Heaters

Flexible Printed Heaters for Wearables

Technology Advances in Flexible Heaters Propel Market Gains

Challenges Confronting Use of Flexible Heaters



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Heaters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Flexible Heaters by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 11-Year Perspective for Flexible Heaters by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Silicone Rubber-Based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Silicone Rubber-Based by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 11-Year Perspective for Silicone Rubber-Based by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polyimide-Based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Polyimide-Based by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 11-Year Perspective for Polyimide-Based by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polyester-Based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Polyester-Based by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 11-Year Perspective for Polyester-Based by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mica-Based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Mica-Based by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 15: World 11-Year Perspective for Mica-Based by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 18: World 11-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &

Beverage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 11-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 11-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electronics & Semiconductors by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Electronics &

Semiconductors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 11-Year Perspective for Electronics &

Semiconductors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World for Years 2016,

2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 11-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 33: World 11-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Medical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 36: World 11-Year Perspective for Medical by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Heaters by Type - Silicone Rubber-Based,

Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based, Mica-Based and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Flexible Heaters by Type -

Silicone Rubber-Based, Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based,

Mica-Based and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 39: USA 11-Year Perspective for Flexible Heaters by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicone

Rubber-Based, Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based, Mica-Based and

Other Types for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Heaters by Application - Food & Beverage, Other

Applications, Electronics & Semiconductors, Aerospace &

Defense, Automotive and Medical - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Flexible Heaters by

Application - Food & Beverage, Other Applications, Electronics &

Semiconductors, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Medical

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 11-Year Perspective for Flexible Heaters by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Other Applications, Electronics & Semiconductors,

Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Medical for the Years 2016,

2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Heaters by Type - Silicone Rubber-Based,

Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based, Mica-Based and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Flexible Heaters by Type -

Silicone Rubber-Based, Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based,

Mica-Based and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 45: Canada 11-Year Perspective for Flexible Heaters by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicone

Rubber-Based, Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based, Mica-Based and

Other Types for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Heaters by Application - Food & Beverage, Other

Applications, Electronics & Semiconductors, Aerospace &

Defense, Automotive and Medical - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Flexible Heaters by

Application - Food & Beverage, Other Applications, Electronics &

Semiconductors, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Medical

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 11-Year Perspective for Flexible Heaters by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Other Applications, Electronics & Semiconductors,

Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Medical for the Years 2016,

2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Heaters by Type - Silicone Rubber-Based,

Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based, Mica-Based and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Flexible Heaters by Type -

Silicone Rubber-Based, Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based,

Mica-Based and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 51: Japan 11-Year Perspective for Flexible Heaters by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicone

Rubber-Based, Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based, Mica-Based and

Other Types for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Heaters by Application - Food & Beverage, Other

Applications, Electronics & Semiconductors, Aerospace &

Defense, Automotive and Medical - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Flexible Heaters by

Application - Food & Beverage, Other Applications, Electronics &

Semiconductors, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Medical

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 11-Year Perspective for Flexible Heaters by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Other Applications, Electronics & Semiconductors,

Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Medical for the Years 2016,

2021 & 2027



CHINA

Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Heaters by Type - Silicone Rubber-Based,

Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based, Mica-Based and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: China Historic Review for Flexible Heaters by Type -

Silicone Rubber-Based, Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based,

Mica-Based and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 57: China 11-Year Perspective for Flexible Heaters by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicone

Rubber-Based, Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based, Mica-Based and

Other Types for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Heaters by Application - Food & Beverage, Other

Applications, Electronics & Semiconductors, Aerospace &

Defense, Automotive and Medical - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Flexible Heaters by

Application - Food & Beverage, Other Applications, Electronics &

Semiconductors, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Medical

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: China 11-Year Perspective for Flexible Heaters by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Other Applications, Electronics & Semiconductors,

Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Medical for the Years 2016,

2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Heaters by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Flexible Heaters by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Flexible Heaters by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Heaters by Type - Silicone Rubber-Based,

Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based, Mica-Based and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Flexible Heaters by Type -

Silicone Rubber-Based, Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based,

Mica-Based and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 66: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Flexible Heaters by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicone

Rubber-Based, Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based, Mica-Based and

Other Types for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Heaters by Application - Food & Beverage, Other

Applications, Electronics & Semiconductors, Aerospace &

Defense, Automotive and Medical - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Flexible Heaters by

Application - Food & Beverage, Other Applications, Electronics &

Semiconductors, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Medical

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Flexible Heaters by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Other Applications, Electronics & Semiconductors,

Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Medical for the Years 2016,

2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 70: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Heaters by Type - Silicone Rubber-Based,

Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based, Mica-Based and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: France Historic Review for Flexible Heaters by Type -

Silicone Rubber-Based, Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based,

Mica-Based and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 72: France 11-Year Perspective for Flexible Heaters by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicone

Rubber-Based, Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based, Mica-Based and

Other Types for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Heaters by Application - Food & Beverage, Other

Applications, Electronics & Semiconductors, Aerospace &

Defense, Automotive and Medical - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 74: France Historic Review for Flexible Heaters by

Application - Food & Beverage, Other Applications, Electronics &

Semiconductors, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Medical

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: France 11-Year Perspective for Flexible Heaters by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Other Applications, Electronics & Semiconductors,

Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Medical for the Years 2016,

2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 76: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Heaters by Type - Silicone Rubber-Based,

Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based, Mica-Based and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Flexible Heaters by Type -

Silicone Rubber-Based, Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based,

Mica-Based and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 78: Germany 11-Year Perspective for Flexible Heaters by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicone

Rubber-Based, Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based, Mica-Based and

Other Types for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Heaters by Application - Food & Beverage, Other

Applications, Electronics & Semiconductors, Aerospace &

Defense, Automotive and Medical - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Flexible Heaters by

Application - Food & Beverage, Other Applications, Electronics &

Semiconductors, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Medical

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Germany 11-Year Perspective for Flexible Heaters by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Other Applications, Electronics & Semiconductors,

Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Medical for the Years 2016,

2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 82: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Heaters by Type - Silicone Rubber-Based,

Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based, Mica-Based and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Flexible Heaters by Type -

Silicone Rubber-Based, Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based,

Mica-Based and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 84: Italy 11-Year Perspective for Flexible Heaters by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicone

Rubber-Based, Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based, Mica-Based and

Other Types for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Heaters by Application - Food & Beverage, Other

Applications, Electronics & Semiconductors, Aerospace &

Defense, Automotive and Medical - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 86: Italy Historic Review for Flexible Heaters by

Application - Food & Beverage, Other Applications, Electronics &

Semiconductors, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Medical

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Italy 11-Year Perspective for Flexible Heaters by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Other Applications, Electronics & Semiconductors,

Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Medical for the Years 2016,

2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 88: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Heaters by Type - Silicone Rubber-Based,

Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based, Mica-Based and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: UK Historic Review for Flexible Heaters by Type -

Silicone Rubber-Based, Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based,

Mica-Based and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 90: UK 11-Year Perspective for Flexible Heaters by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicone Rubber-Based,

Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based, Mica-Based and Other Types

for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Heaters by Application - Food & Beverage, Other

Applications, Electronics & Semiconductors, Aerospace &

Defense, Automotive and Medical - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 92: UK Historic Review for Flexible Heaters by

Application - Food & Beverage, Other Applications, Electronics &

Semiconductors, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Medical

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: UK 11-Year Perspective for Flexible Heaters by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Other Applications, Electronics & Semiconductors,

Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Medical for the Years 2016,

2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 94: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Heaters by Type - Silicone Rubber-Based,

Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based, Mica-Based and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Spain Historic Review for Flexible Heaters by Type -

Silicone Rubber-Based, Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based,

Mica-Based and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 96: Spain 11-Year Perspective for Flexible Heaters by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicone

Rubber-Based, Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based, Mica-Based and

Other Types for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Heaters by Application - Food & Beverage, Other

Applications, Electronics & Semiconductors, Aerospace &

Defense, Automotive and Medical - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 98: Spain Historic Review for Flexible Heaters by

Application - Food & Beverage, Other Applications, Electronics &

Semiconductors, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Medical

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Spain 11-Year Perspective for Flexible Heaters by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Other Applications, Electronics & Semiconductors,

Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Medical for the Years 2016,

2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 100: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Heaters by Type - Silicone Rubber-Based,

Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based, Mica-Based and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Russia Historic Review for Flexible Heaters by Type -

Silicone Rubber-Based, Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based,

Mica-Based and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 102: Russia 11-Year Perspective for Flexible Heaters by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicone

Rubber-Based, Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based, Mica-Based and

Other Types for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 103: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Heaters by Application - Food & Beverage, Other

Applications, Electronics & Semiconductors, Aerospace &

Defense, Automotive and Medical - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 104: Russia Historic Review for Flexible Heaters by

Application - Food & Beverage, Other Applications, Electronics &

Semiconductors, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Medical

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Russia 11-Year Perspective for Flexible Heaters by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Other Applications, Electronics & Semiconductors,

Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Medical for the Years 2016,

2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 106: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Flexible Heaters by Type - Silicone Rubber-Based,

Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based, Mica-Based and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Flexible Heaters

by Type - Silicone Rubber-Based, Polyimide-Based,

Polyester-Based, Mica-Based and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Rest of Europe 11-Year Perspective for Flexible

Heaters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Silicone Rubber-Based, Polyimide-Based, Polyester-Based,

Mica-Based and Other Types for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 109: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Flexible Heaters by Application - Food & Beverage,

Other Applications, Electronics & Semiconductors, Aerospace &

Defense, Automotive and Medical - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



