Geospatial Analytics Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 12.8% from 2021 to 2028; MapmyIndia Teamed up with the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO): Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Geospatial Analytics Market size was valued at around USD 56.88 billion in 2020. The market is forecast to rise from USD 63.61 billion in 2021 to USD 147.58 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 12.8% during the assessment period 2021-2028. Fortune Business Insights™ has mentioned these insights in its latest research report, titled, “Geospatial Analytics Market, 2021-2028.”

According to the study, the trend for AI in the medical and healthcare sectors will boost industry growth. Industry players are expected to seek machine learning and AI in geospatial data to bolster efficiency and provide advanced solutions to end-users.

Companies Operating in Geospatial Analytics Market Report:

Alteryx (California, U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (New Mexico, U.S.)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Pennsylvania, U.S.)

CARTO (New York, U.S.)

Descartes Labs, Inc. (New Mexico, U.S.)

Esri (California, U.S.)

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.) (California, U.S.)

Pitney Bowes (Connecticut, U.S.)

TomTom (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

Fugro (Leidschendam, Netherlands)

Geospatial Analytics Market Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details
Forecast Period: 2021 to 2028
CAGR: 12.8%
2028 Value Projection: USD 147.58 Billion
Base Year: 2020
Market Size in 2020: USD 56.88 Billion
Segments covered: Component, Deployment, Enterprise Size, Application, End-User, and Region

Growth Drivers:
- Traction for Location-based Technology (LBT) to Boost RoI
- Bullish Demand from Mining to Provide Lucrative Opportunities in North America
- Major Players Emphasize Partnerships to Gain a Competitive Edge





COVID-19 Impact

Healthcare Companies Witness Challenges and Opportunities Amidst the Outbreak

The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the geospatial analytics market growth with transportation and logistics observing unprecedented implications. A pronounced influence on the BFSI sector and media and entertainment industries did not augur well for the business forecast. Meanwhile, the healthcare, governments and defense & internal security sectors exhibited profound traction for geospatial analytics solutions and services. For instance, geospatial technologies are playing a pivotal role in helping governments and healthcare companies to streamline vaccine distribution, medical supply, and drug delivery.

Segmentation

Component, Deployment, Enterprise Size, Application, End-User, and Region are Studied

Based on component, the market is segregated into solution and services. The solution segment is further sub-segmented into data integration and ETL, geocoding and reverse geocoding, thematic mapping and spatial analysis, reporting & visualization, and others.

In terms of deployment, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premises.

With respect to enterprise size, the industry includes large enterprises and small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

By application, the market is fragmented into disaster management and risk reduction, public safety and medicine delivery, surveying, climate change adaptation, and others.

By end-user, the market is segmented into defense and internal security, retail & logistics, government, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), energy & utilities, agriculture, healthcare & life sciences, infrastructure & urban development, and others.

With respect to region, the market includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Report Coverage

The Geospatial Analytics Market report is prepared through rigorous research, involving both secondary and primary sources. The use of top-down and bottom-up approaches further validates the veracity of the analysis. Included but not limited to, qualitative and quantitative analysis have also been used to provide a birds-eye-view.

Drivers & Restraints

Traction for Location-based Technology (LBT) to Boost RoI

Industry players are likely to inject funds into location-based technology for geospatial modeling, asset tracking, and route optimization. End-users, such as retail, construction, and transportation are likely to expand their presence across untapped areas through the adoption of geographical information system (GIS)-integrated LBT. Furthermore, the soaring number of AI-based GIS solutions and the growth of smart cities will bode well for the companies gearing to augment their RoI.

However, budget constraints for small and medium-sized enterprises and high costs linked with the services may hamper the market growth.

Regional Insights

Bullish Demand from Mining to Provide Lucrative Opportunities in North America

End-users in the U.S. and Canada are likely to exhibit strong demand for geospatial solutions, including geocoding, reporting & visualization and thematic mapping. Advanced technologies will be sought across major applications, including military and defense and mining. Organizations are injecting funds into GIS-based technologies and location-based solutions to collate and plan geological, geophysical and topographic data and information about natural resources. Moreover, the emergence of mobile-based GIS solutions is also likely to boost regional growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness investments galore on the back of the expansion of smart cities and a growing economy. Besides, the infusion of funds into 5G networks will further solidify the positions of leading companies vying to bolster their presence across untapped areas. Asia Pacific geospatial analytics market share is expected to witness an appreciable gain due to investments in IoT infrastructure.

The Middle East & Africa is poised to emerge as lucrative destination in the wake of the penetration of 5G infrastructure and the demand for connected vehicles. Besides, the presence of major automakers has made encouraged leading companies to invest in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Major Players Emphasize Partnerships to Gain a Competitive Edge

The competitiveness of the market indicates both well-established players and new entrants will focus on organic and inorganic strategies, including mergers & acquisitions, product launches, technological advancements, and innovations.

Prominent Industry Development

February 2021: MapmyIndia teamed up with the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) to integrate ISRO’s telematics and location data to roll out a geospatial solution for indigenous location and local data mapping.

