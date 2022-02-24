Insights on the Vibration Condition Monitoring Market - M&As for Portfolio Expansion Present Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vibration Condition Monitoring Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Vibration condition monitoring (CM) is a method of using sensors and software tools to ensure machine health and maintain safety. Machine sensors use machine monitoring software and other parameters to measure vibration and the thermography of a machine, which offers real-time insight into the health of the machine.



For nearly a decade, vibration condition monitoring solutions have focused on improving asset performance and reducing machine-related costs. Though investing in vibration CM equipment was initially viewed with much skepticism because of the high cost, technological advances have made vibration CM software and tools financially feasible for all levels of industrial applications. The diagnostic capabilities of CM solutions have progressed to provide predictive maintenance diagnosis at an economical price and made it affordable to enterprises of all sizes.



This research service focuses on understanding the contribution of different equipment and service segments to the global condition monitoring market while looking at North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East, and Africa.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Overview

Key Technologies

Segmentation

Distribution by Product Type

Distribution by Industry Vertical

Distribution by Region

Key Competitors

Market Overview

Key Growth Metrics

Distribution Channels

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

The Impact of COVID-19

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: M&As for Portfolio Expansion

Growth Opportunity 2: Interactive Tools for Greater Visibility and Reliability

Growth Opportunity 3: IIoT-enabled Functionality for Connected Systems

4. Next Steps

